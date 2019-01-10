Grosse Pointe North has dominated against its rival Grosse Pointe South on the court.

In the first half Thursday, it was much of the same story. But the second half had some excitement to it as North (7-1, 3-0 MAC Red) defeated South, 49-37.

Senior Julia Ayrault (Michigan State commit) carried North in the first half. North jumped out to an 18-0 lead after the first. Ayrault and fellow senior Maddie Mills each had seven points.

Ayrault would finish the game with 13 points.

North’s head coach Gary Bennett loves having Ayrault on his team.

“Julia is a great player and her confidence on the court rubs off on her teammates,” Bennett said.

Soon as the game started, Ayrault made her presence known. South did not have an answer against Ayrault on offense as she was a force in the paint. Her team quickly followed suit, not letting up on the pedal against South.

The second quarter was much of the same story as the first. Only difference was that South scored its first basket on a jump shot by senior Jetwyn Wilson.

South would only score one more time in the second on a 3-pointer from sophomore guard Alexa Downey.

Meanwhile, North continued to dominate both on offense and defense. A 20-point second quarter brought North’s lead to 38-5 at the half.

South started to come to life in the second half, despite its deficit. South used the three ball to help cut into North’s lead.

Senior guard Savannah Srebernak caught fire draining four straight 3s to finish the quarter with 12 points. That brought South to life after a slow first half.

North looked like a different team in the third quarter, with careless turnovers and not defending against South’s 3-point attempts.

Ayrault did not play much of the third quarter and with her out,, North did not have an offensive presence.

Though North did not play the second half the way it wanted, coach Bennett was still pleased with his team’s performance.

“I wanted to give everyone a chance to play tonight and I wanted our girls who aren’t starters to see what it’s like to play a game with full effort and intensity and I believe they did that tonight,” Bennett said.

North was held to nine points in the third leading 47-23 over South (4-3 0-3 MAC Red).

When the fourth quarter came around, Ayrault was still on the bench and South used that to its advantage. With three minutes left to play, South trimmed the deficit to 13 trailing 48-35.

Still no sign of Ayrault on the court, but North was able to hold off South’s impressive comeback to defeat South.

Bennett knew how good South could shoot 3s and he wanted his team to do its best to limit the number of shots South took from beyond the arc.

“We knew South was good from long distance and we wanted to keep them from beyond the arc to start the game, and we did,” Bennett said.

Srebernak finished with 12 points and sophomore guard Alexa Downey had 11 points for South.

Kevin Moore is a freelance writer

More boys basketball

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 55, Garden City 17: Mustafa Almuna scored 16 and Saif Al-Samhouri nine for Crestwood (4-4, 2-3 WWAC). Garden City is 2-7, 0-5.

West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy 66, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 42: Ryan Otis scored 25 and Noah Schlussel 16 for Frankel (8-4, 6-2 Catholic League Intersectional No. 2). Kevin Everhart scored 14 to lead Cardinal Mooney (4-7, 3-4).

Girls

Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 71, Detroit Cornerstone 24: Zaria Bridgewater had 17 points and four rebounds, Lachelle Austin had 15 points, four steals, three rebounds and three assists and Erielle Lindsey had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Henry Ford (6-1, 2-0 Charter). Cierra Williams led Cornerstone with 10 points.

Detroit CMA 37, Detroit Central 31: Charney Hawkins finished with 17 points, three steals and two blocks and Shayla Ramsey had six points and 11 rebounds for CMA (1-8, 1-4 PSL West-Town).

Detroit Denby 48, Detroit Southeastern 3: Eshawnda Smith led Denby (6-2) with 18 points, while Taylor Sullivan added 15.

Detroit Mumford 66, Detroit Henry Ford 14: Adoreya Williams had 23 points and seven assists, Shanea Dinniwiddie added 13 points and 10 rebounds and Sequoia Jackson scored 12 for Mumford (8-1, 5-0 PSL West-Town).

Detroit Renaissance 69, Detroit Cody 35: Kailee Davis and Nika Dorsey each scored 21 and Shannon Wheeler 13 for Renaissance (6-3, 4-1 PSL West-Town). Briana Brice scored 11 to lead Cody (3-3, 3-2).

Detroit West Side Academy 52, Detroit International Academy 37: Raven Jackson scored 24 to lead West Side (3-5, 2-3 PSL Midtown).

Madison Heights Lamphere 51, Warren Tower 16: Nydia Shumate and Jasmine Ellis each scored 12 and Sarah Shelilaj 10 for Lamphere (5-3, 2-1 MAC Silver). Tower is 0-8, 0-3.

Rochester Adams 50, Troy 48: Maddie Dolenga scored 18, Nicole Claerhout 12 and Lauren Petersmark 10 for Adams (3-4, 2-1 MAC White). Athena Sampson scored 19 to lead Troy (5-3, 2-1).

Roseville 52, Warren Mott 41: DeBraya Edwards had 26 points, 13 steals and 10 rebounds and Mycah Goodwin scored 12 for Roseville (5-3, 3-0 MAC Silver). Bridget Bogdon scored 16 and Nia Nelson 11 for Mott (3-5, 1-2).

Royal Oak 46, Bloomfield Hills 36: Samantha Potter had 18 points and 18 rebounds and Jessica Adams finished with 12 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks for Royal Oak (8-0, 3-0 OAA Red). Jordan Banks led Bloomfield Hills (3-5, 1-2) with 17 points.