Renel Thrasher Jr. and Westland John Glenn are ranked No. 6 in the West region in David Goricki's high school basketball rankings. (Photo: Lon Horwedel, Special to The Detroit News)

Here are new high school boys basketball rankings as of Jan. 13, 2019, by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.

Boys basketball Super 20

1. Benton Harbor (11-0, Division 2)

2. River Rouge (7-1, Division 2)

3. New Haven (9-1, Division 2)

4. U-D Jesuit (8-2, Division 1)

5. Flint Beecher (9-0, Division 3)

6. Saginaw (7-2, Division 1)

7. Detroit Cass Tech (8-1, Division 1)

8. Roseville (9-1, Division 1)

9. Bridgeport (8-0, Division 2)

10. Detroit King (9-1, Division 1)

11. Williamston (10-1, Division 2)

12. Clarkston (8-2, Division 1)

13. Detroit Catholic Central (8-2, Division 1)

14. Canton (7-1, Division 1)

15. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-1, Division 2)

16. Ypsilanti Lincoln (7-1, Division 1)

17. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (8-2, Division 1)

18. Macomb Dakota (8-1, Division 1)

19. Okemos (10-1, Division 1)

20. Muskegon (4-2, Division 1)

Detroit

1. U-D Jesuit (8-2)

2. Detroit Cass Tech (8-1)

3. Detroit King (9-1)

4. Detroit Renaissance (7-3)

5. Detroit Edison (7-3)

6. Detroit Pershing (9-0)

7. Detroit Henry Ford (7-4)

8. Detroit Loyola (7-4)

9. Detroit Mumford (5-5)

10. Detroit Douglass (3-5)

(tie) Detroit CMA (4-4)

North

1. Clarkston (8-2)

2. Detroit Catholic Central (8-2)

3. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (6-3)

4. Oak Park (6-3)

5. Pontiac (11-0)

6. Oxford (9-0)

7. Walled Lake Northern (10-0)

8. Lake Orion (7-3)

9. Madison Heights Madison (10-0)

10. West Bloomfield (5-5)

East

1. New Haven (9-1)

2. Roseville (9-1)

3. Macomb Dakota (8-1)

4. Sterling Heights Stevenson (6-3)

5. Warren Mott (8-2)

6. Clintondale (9-1)

7. Warren Lincoln (7-4)

8. Harper Woods Chandler Park (7-0)

9. St. Clair Shores Lake Shore (8-2)

10. Harper Woods (7-1)

(tie) Warren De La Salle (5-5)

West

1. River Rouge (7-1)

2. Canton (7-1)

3. Ypsilanti Lincoln (7-1)

4. Ann Arbor Pioneer (8-2)

5. Ypsilanti (5-1)

6. Westland John Glenn (4-2)

7. Wayne Memorial (6-2)

8. Ann Arbor Huron (7-2)

9. Dearborn Divine Child (9-2)

10. Woodhaven (9-2)

(tie) Belleville (4-3)

