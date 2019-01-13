Buy Photo Evelyn Zacharias (foreground) and Grosse Pointe North are ranked No. 10 this week in David Goricki's Super 20 poll. Grosse Pointe North also is the top-ranked team in the Metro Detroit East region. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Here are new high school girls basketball rankings as of Jan. 13, 2019, by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.

Girls basketball Super 20

1. Detroit Edison (9-1, Division 2)

2. Saginaw Heritage (7-0, Division 1)

3. Southfield A&T (8-1, Division 1)

4. East Lansing (8-0, Division 1)

5. Birmingham Marian (6-0, Division 1)

6. Wayne Memorial (6-1, Division 1)

7. Grand Haven (8-0, Division 1)

8. DeWitt (8-1, Division 1)

9. Michigan Center (8-0, Division 3)

10. Grosse Pointe North (7-1, Division 1)

11. Pewamo-Westphalia (6-0, Division 3)

12. Detroit King (8-0, Division 1)

13. Adrian Lenawee Christian (8-1, Division 4)

14. Portland (7-0, Division 2)

15. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (7-2, Division 2)

16. Kingsley (7-1, Division 2)

17. Saline (7-0, Division 1)

18. Walled Lake Western (8-0, Division 1)

19. St. Ignace (9-0, Division 4)

20. Detroit Mumford (8-1, Division 1)

More: David Goricki's boys high school basketball rankings: Jan. 13

Detroit

1. Detroit Edision (9-1)

2. Detroit King (8-0)

3. Detroit Mumford (8-1)

4. Detroit Cass Tech (6-2)

5. Detroit Renaissance (5-3)

6. Detroit East English (6-1)

7. Detroit Denby (4-3)

8. Detroit Western (4-1)

9. Detroit Henry Ford (4-3)

10. Detroit Osborn (3-3)

North

1. Southfield A&T (8-1)

2. Birmingham Marian (6-0)

3. Walled Lake Western (8-0)

4. Brighton (7-0)

5. Hartland (6-1)

6. Farmington Hills Mercy (6-1)

7. West Bloomfield (6-1)

8. Royal Oak (8-0)

9. Auburn Hills Avondale (7-1)

10. South Lyon East (6-2)

East

1. Grosse Pointe North (7-1)

2. Port Huron Northern (8-2)

3. Utica Eisenhower (7-1)

4. Warren Cousino (5-2)

5. New Haven (7-1)

6. Harper Woods Chandler Park (9-3)

7. Macomb Dakota (5-4)

8. Romeo (6-2)

9. Utica Ford (6-2)

10. L’Anse Creuse North (8-1)

West

1. Wayne (6-1)

2. Saline (7-0)

3. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (7-2)

4. Ann Arbor Pioneer (6-1)

5. Carleton Airport (5-1)

6. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (6-1)

7. Plymouth (6-2)

8. Northville (6-2)

9. Ann Arbor Huron (3-5)

10. Dearborn Henry Ford (5-1)

david.goricki@detroitnews.com