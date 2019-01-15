Samantha Dorn scored 18 points in Riverview's win over Grosse Ile. (Photo: Hudl)

Defense was the name of the game for Riverview girls basketball on Monday night in a 62-25 win over arch-rival Grosse Ile.

The game was tight through the first half with Riverview (6-3, 2-2 Huron) holding a 23-14 lead and Grosse Ile (3-5, 1-3) even trimmed that in the third quarter to 25-21, but the former pulled away thanks to a tenacious effort, according to head coach Rob Sauter.

“We played really good pressure defense,” Sauter said. “The girls were just everywhere; they were relentless.”

Just how good was the Riverview defense? It forced 36 turnovers on the night, 23 of which came in the first half of play. On the season, Riverview forces 33 turnovers per game, making that its staple.

“We aren’t very big, but we play with tenacity,” Sauter said.

Offense, however, has been a different story. After losing to Monroe Catholic Central last week in an intense affair, Sauter said his team had to do some soul-searching as it had just gone 1-for-25 from 3-point range.

That trend continued through the first half, but Riverview began hitting shots late in the third and fourth quarters to pull away.

“Sometimes you play so hard on defense, you find it hard to match that consistency on the offensive end,” Sauter said. “(The girls) just have to calm down (on offense). We’d certainly like to see more on offense and we should see more.”

Samantha Dorn scored 18 and Shannon McAlinden 11 for Riverview. Helena Formentine led Grosse Ile with 15 points.

Riverview will get a shot at Carleton Airport, which hasn’t lost a conference game, on the road Thursday.

As for Sauter’s message to his team before Thursday’s big game: “Be ready for war.”

More girls basketball

Detroit Cody 67, Detroit Henry Ford 25: Kaira McGowan had 17 points and seven assists and Taylia Jones 13 points and 10 rebounds for Cody (4-3, 4-1 PSL West-Town).

Detroit East English Village 71, Detroit Southeastern 13: Jayla Smith had 19 points and 11 assists, Alexis Thompson 13 points and 12 rebounds and Kendal Taylor 10 points and 12 steals for East English (9-1, 6-0 PSL East-Town). Amere Sanders led Southeastern with 12 points.

Detroit King 60, Detroit International Academy 4: Danielle Camp scored 16 and Jaden Alexander 11 for King (9-0, 6-0 PSL Mid-Town).

Detroit Pershing 45, Davis Aerospace 7: Lazae Mosley led Pershing (3-3, 3-3 East-Town) with 22 points. Davis is 0-5, 0-5.

Detroit Renaissance 81, Detroit Central 1: Nika Dorsey scored 15, Audrianna Hill 14, Taylor Anderson 12 and Shannon Wheeler 10 for Renaissance (7-3, 5-1 PSL West-Town).

Detroit Western 38, Detroit Collegiate Prep 25: Egypt Fuller scored 30 for Western (5-2, 4-2 PSL Mid-Town).

Boys basketball

Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 60, Utica 51: Andrew Salter had 18 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals, Brett Watts scored 11 and Spencer Ashman 10 for L’Anse Creuse (6-4, 4-2 MAC Blue). Rory Monteuil scored 18, Joan Binishi 16 and Trey Koteles 10 for Utica (3-7, 3-3).