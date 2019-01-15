Buy Photo Roseville's Darien Banks (5) goes to the basket in front of Dakota's Joshua Hines, left, in the second quarter. Banks finished with 16 points, including three 3-pointers, in Roseville's 63-56 victory. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Roseville — Martell Turner wanted to make sure Roseville put a damper in Macomb Dakota’s plans to repeat as MAC Red champions Tuesday night by making multiple big plays during the fourth quarter.

Turner, a junior guard, scored 15, including nine during the final quarter, to lead Roseville (10-1, 5-1) — ranked No. 8 in The News' Super 20 poll — to a 63-56 win over No. 18 Dakota (8-2, 5-1) to avenge its lone loss.

“Martell Turner is probably the most underrated guard in Macomb County hands down,” Roseville coach Hassan Nizam said. “We put the ball in his hands, found the matchup and we just let him go. He made play after play after play and it was unbelievable to watch.”

No doubt, Roseville and Dakota have built a strong rivalry with Roseville defeating Dakota by a point in last year’s regular-season finale, then going on to win the MAC Red/White tournament before a loss to Dakota in the Class A regional semifinals.

“We came out in the second half ready to win,” Turner said. “We lost our last two games to them and knew we had to come out strong. We preach defense.”

Roseville led 14-11 after one and used a 10-0 run in the second quarter to open up a 22-15 lead thanks to outstanding defense, including a block by John Ukomadu (six points, 10 rebounds) and a steal by senior guard Darien Banks (16 points, three 3-pointers).

Roseville led 29-23 at halftime and carried a 40-38 cushion into the fourth quarter.

Then, Turner took over, taking the ball hard to the hole for a pair of baskets for a 46-42 lead, then finding De’Shaun Wright for a layup and Ukomadu for an alley-oop dunk and a 50-44 lead.

Still, Dakota wouldn’t go away. Trailing 57-51, Dakota standout guard Ryan Rollins took the ball to the basket and was fouled with 44 seconds left. Instead of going to the line, Rollins was carried off the court due to a leg injury.

Dakota cut the gap to 57-54 with a free throw and layup off a steal, but could get no closer.

“Last year we came out and made a bunch of 3s and won a lot of games and people thought we were a good offensive team,” Nizam said. “This year we took it personal. We simply told ourselves this, a simple philosophy, you need eight straight wins to win a state championship. The law of averages say you’re not going to shoot well eight straight times. You have to be able to defend if you’re going to compete at a high level in the state. The kids are really buying into it.

“As far as Ryan (Rollins) goes, he’s probably the most talented guard we’ve played all year. I hope he’s OK. He had that scary injury at the end. Every time he has the ball we have 10 eyes on him.”

Rollins finished with 18 points, but made just 3-of-11 shots from the field. He scored eight fourth-quarter points and made 11-of-14 free throws for the game as Dakota outscored Roseville 18-8 at the line, taking 16 more free throws.

Senior guard Mark Tocco had 14 points and six steals for Dakota and Josh Hines, 13 points.

Wright had eight points and eight rebounds for Roseville.

More boys basketball

Allen Park Inter City Baptist 48, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 38: Mikey Liudini scored 15 and Kaleb Chelli 13 for Inter City Baptist (4-5, 3-0 MIAC Red). Jacob Gladney scored 11 for Roeper (6-3, 0-2).

Austin Catholic 51, Waterbrook Christian Academy 18: Alex Kreft scored 20 and Benjamin Brown 18 for Austin Catholic (1-7). Dontae Ball scored six for Waterbrook Christian (0-4).

Avondale 66, Troy Athens 48: Zeke Ringstaff scored 18, Christian Hatchett 14 and Kobe Anthony 13 points and 10 rebounds for Avondale (3-7, 3-3 OAA White). Andrei Tipurita scored 11 and Alek Sidorowicz 10 for Troy Athens (3-8, 1-5).

Belleville 59, Dearborn 45: Lorenzo Wright scored 20, Andrew Leamy 12 and Jamari Buddin 10 for Belleville (5-3, 4-1 KLAA East). Aleu Kah had 15 points and Niemer Hamood 14 for Dearborn (3-6, 3-2).

Canton 74, Howell 62: B.Artis White scored 24 while Kendall White and Jake Vickers each had 13 for Canton 8-1, 5-0 KLAA West). Josh Palo had 22 points for Howell (6-3, 4-1).

Dearborn Edsel Ford 73, Allen Park 57: Jalal Baydoun had 26 points, eight assists and six steals for Edsel Ford (10-2, 4-1 Downriver). Jakob Marsee had 11 points and 12 rebounds for Allen Park (1-9, 0-5).

Detroit Cass Tech 76, Detroit Western 35: Tyson Acuff had 16 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and five steals, Kalil Whitehead and Mike Washington-Hill scored 14 and Daniel Autry 10 for Cass Tech (9-1, 7-0 PSL Midtown).

Detroit CMA 63, Detroit Cody 53: Staphon Marzette had 17 points and four steals, Damon Terrelle 14 points, 12 rebounds and eight blocks, and Dorian John had 14 points, five blocks and five steals for CMA (6-4, 4-3 PSL West). Cody is 3-8, 1-6.

Detroit Cristo Rey 54, West Bloomfield Frankel 44: Lamondo Brown scored 16 and Satchel Love 18 for Cristo Rey (5-8, 4-6 Catholic Intersectional 2). Ryan Otis scored 20 for Frankel (8-5, 5-3).

Detroit Douglass 52, Detroit Collegiate Prep 40: Pierre Brooks had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Sean Fulton and Dean Fulton each scored 14 for Douglass (4-5, 3-3 PSL Midtown). Durron Gray scored 14 for Collegiate Prep (5-6, 3-4).

Detroit Henry Ford Creative Studies 59, Detroit Voyager 55: Josh Wilson scored 27 for Henry Ford (5-6). Elijah Belle scored 28 for Voyager (3-4).

Detroit King 85, Detroit West Side Academy 37: Chauncey Willis Jr. had 16 points, Keith Tate Jr. 15 for King (10-1, 6-1 PSL Midtown). Eric James and Anthony Drake scored 10 apiece for West Side (1-8, 0-6).

Detroit Loyola 82, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 38: Mark Mayberry had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists and Cam Hutson scored 17 for Loyola (8-4, 4-0 Catholic League AA). Gabriel Richard is 3-7, 0-3.

Detroit Mumford 61, Detroit Central 52: Jerrod Mitchell had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Miquan Terry 17 points and 14 rebounds for Mumford (6-5, 4-3 PSL West).

Detroit Renaissance 68, Detroit Henry Ford 57: Chandler Turner had 20 points and 16 rebounds and Sterling Scott 18 points and six rebounds for Renaissance (8-3, 7-0 PSL West). Devon Bryant scored 20 and Deshawn Murberry 11 for Henry Ford (7-5, 5-2).

Detroit University Prep 79, Melvindale ABT: Ashton Henderson scored 22, Zion Cooper 15, Malcolm Cain 14 and Ian Jones 12 for University Prep (5-4, 3-1 Michigan Metro Black). Andrew Goodwin scored 16 for Melvindale ABT (2-6, 0-3).

Ecorse 88, Harper Woods 86: Deondre Bonaparte had 34 points, seven rebounds and three assists, Toriano Bibbs 18 points and 12 rebounds and Darius Leapheart 18 points and six assists for Ecorse (6-2, 3-0 Michigan Metro Black). Ken Thomas scored 29 for Harper Woods (7-2, 2-1).

Hope of Detroit 42, Southfield Manoogian 36: Darrius Whitehead had 32 points and six rebounds for Hope of Detroit (3-4, 2-3 Detroit Metro).

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 47, Clarkston Everest 36: Kevin Everhart had 12 points and 11 assists and Larry Dedalis nine points and 12 rebounds Cardinal Mooney (5-7, 4-4 Catholic Intersectional 2). Michael McGrath and Trevor Meyers each scored 11 for Everest (6-6, 4-4).

New Haven 97, Utica Ford 44: Romeo Weems had 47 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, six steals and one block, Ronald Jeffrey 20 points, six rebounds and 10 assists and Brent Wiles 12 points, two assists and one rebound for New Haven (10-1, 6-0 MAC White).

Novi 46, Plymouth 37: Jiovanni Miles scored 12 and Aryan Verma 11 for Novi (5-4, 4-1 KLAA West). Matt MacLellan scored 10 for Plymouth (4-5, 1-4).

Okemos 77, Lansing Everett 50: Evan Thomas had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Okemos (11-1, 5-0 CAAC Blue). Shamar Howard scored 14 for Everett (3-7, 1-4).

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 73, Birmingham Brother Rice 51: Lorne Bowman scored 41 for St. Mary’s (7-3, 3-2 Catholic League Central). Jon Brantley scored 23 for Brother Rice (3-9, 0-6).

Pontiac 71, Ferndale 61: D’Quarion Cole had 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists, Cleontia Brown had 22 points and 19 rebounds and Dominique Stovall had 14 points and five rebounds for Pontiac (12-0, 6-0 OAA Blue). Teonta McKeithen scored 27 for Ferndale (5-5, 3-3).

River Rouge 89, Hamtramck 48: Micah Parrish scored 15, Marquese Davenport 12, Dan Few 11 and Legend Geeter nine for River Rouge (8-1, 4-0 Michigan Metro Black). Hershel Marion scored 11 for Hamtramck (6-3, 0-3).

Redford Union 61, Livonia Clarenceville 35: Nate Brown Jr. had 11 points and five assists and Ahmeer Cossom 11 points and 11 rebounds for Redford Union (7-4, 5-1 Western Wayne). Clarenceville is 3-8, 1-5.

Romulus Summit North 50, Ferndale University 45: Orlando Lovejoy had 31 points, six rebounds and six steals for North (4-5, 1-2 Charter). University is 2-4, 1-2.

Southfield Bradford 80, Warren Michigan Collegiate 40: Steve Smith had 21 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, Percy Redd had 16 points and 10 assists, Daveyon Stewart had 14 points and 10 steals, and Kenneth Hunter 13 points for Bradford (6-2, 4-0 Charter).

Southfield Christian 69, Novi Christian Academy 52: Jon Sanders scored 20 and Dajion Humphries 13 for Southfield Christian (5-5, 2-0 MIAC Blue). Blake Goodman had 13 points and 11 rebounds, Mckenzy Blackwell 13 points and Blake Banks 11 points for Novi Christian (5-5, 1-1).

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 83, Warren Fitzgerald 41: Caleb Bates had 27 points and 20 rebounds, Malik Miner 18 points and Malik Hill 15 for Lake Shore (9-2, 5-1 MAC Blue). Fitzgerald is 2-8, 0-6.

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 70, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 41: Bryce Perko had 18 points and 17 rebounds, Austin Hosmer 15 points, John Stricker 10 points, and Deleon Davis had six points, five blocks and five steals for Parkway (4-5, 1-1 MIAC Blue). Northwest is 0-5, 0-2.

Taylor Trillium 32, Detroit University Prep Science & Math 29: Derell Woods scored 11 and Justin Thomas seven, who hit a 3 with less than a minute left to play for Trillium (4-4, 1-2 Michigan Metro Black).

Walled Lake Northern 45, White Lake Lakeland 34: Andre Price scored 13 and Kevyn Robertson 12 for Northern (11-0, 5-0 Lakes Valley). Patrick McDonald scored 12 for Lakeland (7-3, 2-1).

Warren Mott 80, Grosse Pointe North 63: Dennis Mayfield scored 20, and De’Jon Gantz and Darius Willis each scored 15 for Mott (9-2, 5-1 MAC White). Troy Herd scored 23 for North (5-7, 2-4).

Wayne Memorial 77, Livonia Franklin 37: Isaiah Lewis had 19 points, Chris Dobesi added 16 points, and Kenneth Bowie had eight points and seven rebounds for Memorial (7-2, 3-1 KLAA East). Cal Fournier scored 11 for Franklin (2-7, 1-4).

Woodhaven 71, Trenton 45: Joshua Warren had 14 points and seven assists and Brian Wilkinson 16 points and 10 rebounds for Woodhaven (10-2, 5-0 Downriver). Trenton is 2-7, 1-4.

Girls basketball

Allen Park 65, Dearborn Edsel Ford 31: Abbie Slate scored 23 for Allen Park (5-3, 5-0 Downriver). Tabitha Onufrak scored 15 for Edsel Ford (0-8, 0-6).

Brighton 45, Hartland 38: Isabella Vogt scored 18 and Sophie Dziekan 11 for Brighton (9-0, 5-0 KLAA West). Whitney Sollom scored 10 for Hartland (5-2, 4-1).

Dearborn Forson 61, Livonia Churchill 47: Rana El Husseini had 31 points and seven assists for Fordson (5-3, 3-2 KLAA East). Churchill is 2-6, 2-3.

Detroit Voyageur 36, Detroit Henry Ford Academy 20: Zekeyna Lee had 15 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks, Maya Gray had 10 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for Voyageur (4-3, 1-2 Michigan Metro Red). Brianna Belton scored 10 for Henry Ford (2-6).

Farmington Hills Mercy 49, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 42: Julia Bishop scored 19 and Alexis Roberts 12 for Mercy (7-1, 3-0 Catholic League Central). Sophie Hogan and Savannah Wing scored nine for Gabriel Richard (3-5, 1-3).

Grosse Pointe North 54, Port Huron Northern 37: Julia Ayrault had 29 points and 11 rebounds for Grosse Pointe North (8-1, 4-0 MAC Red). Madison Adair scored 11 for Port Huron Northern (8-3, 3-1).

Oxford 49, Rochester Adams 40: HaLaya Cato scored 23 for Oxford (5-3, 3-1 OAA White). Lauren Petersmark scored 11 and Nicole Claerhout 12 for Adams (3-5, 2-2).

Plymouth 48, Novi 29: Angela Schmidt scored 13 and Becca Przybylo nine for Plymouth (7-2, 3-2 KLAA West). Jenna Dashke scored seven for Novi (1-8, 1-4).

Redford Thurston 52, Garden City 18: Naudia Jackson scored 19 for Thurston (6-2, 4-1 Western Wayne). Garden City is 0-7, 0-4.

River Rouge 54, Hamtramck 14: Cortisey Williams and Betorri Hall scored 23 for River Rouge (5-5, 3-0 Michigan Metro). Hamtramck is 1-4, 0-2.

Romulus 65, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 30: Ciara Hardy scored 28 and Shawn’ta Standifer 24 for Romulus (7-1, 5-0 Western Wayne). Michele Taylor scored 11 for Robichaud (1-7, 1-4).

Romulus Summit North 43, Ferndale University 38: Margret Iwu scored 14 and Elizabeth Graham 11 for Summit Academy (3-5, 2-1 Charter School). Shalah Arder scored 22 for Ferndale University (1-4, 0-2 ).

Roseville 50, St. Clair Shores South Lake 36: DeBraya Edwards had 30 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and five assists and Olivia Vanderham eight points for Roseville (6-3, 4-0 MAC Silver). Jamia Eaton scored 12 and Tila Beauchamp 10 for South Lake (3-7, 1-3).

Royal Oak 57, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 45: Samantha Potter finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds, Nila Coney had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Jessica Adams added 13 points for Royal Oak (9-0, 4-0 OAA Red). Emily Eckhout had 15 points and Devin Vowels 11 for Stoney Creek (6-3, 1-2).

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 44, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 35: Kelly Wandzel had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Joslyn Brennan 10 points and eight rebounds for Lakeview (7-2, 4-0 MAC Blue). Chippewa Valley is 4-5, 1-3.

Trenton 49, Woodhaven 17: Therese Hebda scored 12, Carrie Karp 11 and Kayla Everingham 10 for Trenton (7-2, 4-1 Downriver). Woodhaven is 3-5, 2-3.

dgoricki@detroitnews.com; Detroit News staff contributed