Andre Bradford scored 20 points while Derrick Bryant finished with 12 points and 14 assists to lead Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy to an 88-56 boys basketball victory over Macomb Dakota on Saturday in the Horatio Williams Foundation Tournament at Warren Fitzgerald High.
Josh Diggs had 14 points for Chandler Park (10-0). Dakota is 9-3.
More Horatio Williams tournament
Warren De La Salle 64, Detroit Edison Academy 56: Michael Sherman scored 22 while Joe Gjonaj, Tyrelle Stephens and Matt Osterhout each had 11 for De La Salle (6-5). Edison Academy is 7-4.
Girls basketball
Detroit Cass Tech 54, Arbor Prep 44: At the Arbor Prep MLK Tournament, Ariah Powell scored 16 while Precious Fields added 14 points and 13 rebounds for Cass Tech (10-2). Arbor Prep is 9-3.
