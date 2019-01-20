Buy Photo Martell Turner and Roseville are ranked No. 5 in the state and No. 2 in the East by The Detroit News this week. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Here are new high school boys basketball rankings as of Jan. 20, 2019, by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.

State Super 20

1. Benton Harbor (13-0, Division 2)

2. River Rouge (10-1, Division 2)

3. New Haven (11-1, Division 2)

4. U-D Jesuit (9-2, Division 1)

5. Roseville (11-1, Division 1)

6. Clarkston (10-2, Division 1)

7. Detroit King (11-2, Division 1)

8. Flint Beecher (11-1, Division 3)

9. Saginaw (8-2, Division 1)

10. Williamston (11-1, Division 2)

11. Bridgeport (8-0, Division 2) 9-1

12. Kalamazoo Central (9-1, Division 1)

13. Detroit Cass Tech (8-3, Division 1)

14. Detroit Catholic Central (8-3, Division 1)

15. Canton (9-1, Division 1)

16. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-2, Division 2)

17. Ypsilanti Lincoln (9-1, Division 1)

18. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (10-2, Division 1)

19. Okemos (12-1, Division 1)

20. Muskegon (6-3, Division 1)

Detroit

1. U-D Jesuit (9-2)

2. Detroit King (11-2)

3. Detroit Cass Tech (8-3)

4. Detroit Renaissance (9-3)

5. Detroit Edison (7-4)

6. Detroit Pershing (12-1)

7. Detroit Henry Ford (8-5)

8. Detroit Loyola (8-4)

9. Detroit Mumford (6-5)

T10. Detroit Douglass (4-6)

T10. Detroit CMA (5-5)

North

1. Clarkston (10-2)

2. Detroit Catholic Central (8-3)

3. Oxford (11-0)

4. Pontiac (12-1)

5. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (8-3)

6. Walled Lake Northern (12-0)

7. Troy (7-5)

8. Lake Orion (7-5)

9. Rochester Adams (10-2)

T10. Madison Heights Madison (11-1)

T10. Waterford Mott (10-2)

East

1. New Haven (11-1)

2. Roseville (11-1)

3. Harper Woods Chandler Park (9-0)

4. Macomb Dakota (9-3)

5. Sterling Heights Stevenson (7-4)

6. Warren Mott (10-2)

7. Clintondale (9-3)

8. Warren Lincoln (8-5)

9. St. Clair Shores Lake Shore (10-2)

T10. Harper Woods (8-2)

T`10. Warren De La Salle (6-5)

West

1. River Rouge (10-1)

2. Canton (9-1)

3. Ypsilanti Lincoln (9-1)

4. Ann Arbor Pioneer (9-2)

5. Ypsilanti (6-2)

6. Westland John Glenn (6-3)

7. Wayne Memorial (8-2)

8. Ann Arbor Huron (8-3)

9. Dearborn Divine Child (10-2)

T10. Woodhaven (10-3)

T10. Dearborn Edsel Ford (11-2)