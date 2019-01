Buy Photo Adoreya Williams and Mumford are ranked No. 4 in Detroit by The News. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Here are new high school girls basketball rankings as of Jan. 20, 2019, by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.

State Super 20

1. Detroit Edison (10-1, Division 2)

2. Saginaw Heritage (9-0, Division 1)

3. Southfield A&T (11-1, Division 1)

4. East Lansing (10-0, Division 1)

5. Birmingham Marian (9-0, Division 1)

6. Wayne Memorial (8-1, Division 1)

7. Grand Haven (9-0, Division 1)

8. DeWitt (10-1, Division 1)

9. Michigan Center (10-0, Division 3)

10. Grosse Pointe North (9-1, Division 1)

11. Pewamo-Westphalia (8-0, Division 3)

12. Detroit King (10-0, Division 1)

13. Adrian Lenawee Christian (10-1, Division 4)

14. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (7-2, Division 2)

15. Kingsley (9-1, Division 2)

16. Walled Lake Western (10-0, Division 1)

17. St. Ignace (10-0, Division 4)

18. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (10-3, Division 1)

19. Muskegon (6-3, Division 1)

T20. Corunna (10-0, Division 2)

T20. Brighton (10-0, Division 1)

Detroit

1. Detroit Edison (9-1)

2. Detroit King (10-0)

3. Detroit Cass Tech (10-2)

4. Detroit Mumford (10-2)

5. Detroit Renaissance (8-3)

6. Detroit East English (8-1)

7. Detroit Osborn (6-3)

8. Detroit Denby (6-4)

9. Detroit Cody (5-4)

10. Detroit Western (4-3)

North

1. Southfield A&T (11-1)

2. Birmingham Marian (9-0)

3. Walled Lake Western (10-0)

4. Brighton (10-0)

5. Hartland (7-2)

6. Farmington Hills Mercy (7-2)

7. West Bloomfield (8-1)

8. Royal Oak (10-0)

9. Auburn Hills Avondale (9-1)

10. South Lyon East (7-2)

East

1. Grosse Pointe North (9-1)

2. Port Huron Northern (9-3)

3. Utica Eisenhower (8-2)

4. New Haven (9-1)

5. Harper Woods Chandler Park (9-2)

6. Warren Cousino (6-3)

7. St. Clair Shores Lakeview (8-2)

8. Romeo (8-2)

9. Utica (6-4)

10. L’Anse Creuse North (9-2)

West

1. Wayne (8-1)

2. Ann Arbor Pioneer (8-1)

3. Saline (8-1)

4. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (9-3)

5. Carleton Airport (7-1)

6. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (8-1)

7. Plymouth (8-2)

8. Dearborn Fordson (6-3)

9. Northville (7-3)

10. Dearborn Henry Ford (6-3)