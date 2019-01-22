Pierre Brooks II of Detroit Douglass High had 36 points and 10 rebounds in his team's 83-60 victory over Detroit Community on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)

Detroit Douglass boys basketball dominated Detroit Community in the inauguaral Martin Luther King Classic hosted by Detroit Southeastern on Monday night, 83-60.

Coming into the game, Community was 7-1 and in prime position in Michigan Metro Athletic Conference-Black, but Douglass finally got four transfers into the program activated for their first action of the season.

Donivan Peoples scored 23 and Zavion McClendon 13 for Douglass (5-7), playing their first action of the season. Fellow transfers Herman Thomas, whom head coach Pierre Brooks Sr. calls “the glue guy” of the team, and Javante Randle also had a positive impact, dishing 10 assists and grabbing 10 rebounds, respectively.

“These guys were great teammates in the games that they weren’t playing,” Brooks Sr. said. “Beating a team like Community is definitely a confidence booster.

Douglass was just 4-7 before Monday night’s matchup and in the bottom half of the Public School League-Midtown division but the four transfers brought life into the program that the team didn’t quite have in the first couple months of the season.

Douglass will get another shot at divisional foe Cass Tech on Tuesday evening, which is something Brooks Sr. has been waiting for. Douglass lost the first matchup back on Dec. 20 by 25 points.

“I think Tuesday’s game will be more competitive,” Brooks Sr. said. “(The transfers) definitely bring another aspect to this team.”

Though the new guys are breathing life into a team that had been struggling, one player had been consistent all season long and will remain a key piece to Douglass’ late run: Pierre Brooks II.

Brooks II led Douglass with 36 points and 10 rebounds.

“(Brooks II) does a little bit of everything for us,” Brooks Sr. said. “Having these transfers come in will make it a little easier on him. It takes some of the weight off his shoulders.”

Tuesday’s game at Cass Tech will be a competitive one.

More boys basketball

Detroit Edison 81, Dearborn Divine Child 62: Bryce George had 29 points and nine rebounds and Brian Taylor scored 18 for Edison (8-4). Divine Child is 9-4.

West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy 61, Austin Catholic 29: Ryan Otis scored 19 and Jordan Salesin 10 for Frankel (9-5, 6-3 Catholic League Intersectional No. 2). Alex Kreft led Austin Catholic (1-8, 0-6) with 13 points.