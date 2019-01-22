Southfield — Ethan Emerzian and Rochester Adams attacked the basket at every opportunity Tuesday night to remain unbeaten in OAA White Division play with a 63-53 victory at Southfield A&T.
Emerzian, a sophomore guard, scored 24, making 6-of-14 shots, including two 3-pointers and 10-of-11 free throws to lead the way.
“I just try to take what the defense gives me, if they play off me I’ll just shoot it and if they pressure I try to get to the basket,” said Emerzian, who is averaging a team-high 16.4 points. “My teammates are feeding me the ball, doing a good job of setting me up and I’m just trying to hit the shots.”
Adams (11-2, 7-0) — which finished in a third-place tie in the OAA White last season — attacked the basket in the halfcourt set and in transition, getting rewarded by making 27-of-33 free throws. A&T (6-5, 4-3) converted 9-of-17 from the line.
Adams led 30-25 at halftime, then came out of the locker room with tremendous energy, with Emerzian scoring off a driving layup, then blocking a shot which led to a transition basket by Peyton Prieskorn to open up a 34-25 lead.
Adams dominated the third quarter, outscoring A&T by a 19-10 margin to take a 49-35 lead. It led by as many as 54-35 with 5:20 left.
“We just came together, played as one and just outworked them,” Emerzian said of the pivotal third quarter.
Adams scored 16 of its 19 third-quarter points on layups, putbacks or free throws with the lone perimeter shot coming on Emerzian’s 3-pointer.
Prieskorn, coming off an ankle injury which sidelined him the previous four games, scored 15, making 3-of-7 3-pointers.
Prieskorn came off the bench and connected on consecutive 3-pointers, then Emerzian made another long-range shot during a 9-3 run to turn a 13-12 deficit into a 21-16 lead. Adams led the rest of the way.
“He’s a huge player on our team and he just has to stay healthy,” Emerzian said of Prieskorn.
Freshman point guard Gunner Walters scored nine for Adams, making 9-of-10 free throws and Jake Schuler had nine points and six rebounds.
Senior center Brandon Baldwin scored 13 for A&T, including eight in the opening quarter to help give his team a 13-12 lead. Senior guard Cameron McEvans scored 11.
More boys basketball
Allen Park Inter-City 61, Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 45: Ben Estell scored 20, Kaleb Chelli 13 and Mikey Lividini 12 for Inter-City (5-5, 4-0 MIAC Red). Cameron Ohlsson scored 16 for Lutheran (4-6, 2-2).
Belleville 72, Livonia Franklin 43: Taebeon Ruffin had 15 points, Connor Bush 14 points and 11 rebounds and Lorenzo Wright 13 points for Bellevile (6-4, 5-2 KLAA East). Chase Crespi scored 16 for Franklin (2-9, 1-6).
Bloomfield Hills Roeper 66, Lutheran Westland 28: John Gardner scored 19 and Evan Akkashian 13 for Roeper (7-4, 1-3 MIAC Red). Westland is 0-6, 0-1.
Dearborn Edsel Ford 67, Trenton 61: Jalal Baydoun had 24 points and five assists for Ford (12-2, 6-1 Downriver) and Micah Otterbien 15 points for Trenton (7-7, 2-5).
Detroit Cass Tech 84, Detroit Douglass 59: Kalil Whitehead had 18 points and five rebounds, and Anthony Kyles and Tyson Acuff each scored 16 for Cass Tech (10-3, 8-1 PSL Midtown).
Detroit Catholic Central 67, Birmingham Brother Rice 50: Brendan Downs had 19 points and seven rebounds, Davis Lukomski 14 points and eight rebounds and Justin Rukat 13 points and eight rebounds for Catholic Central (9-3, 4-2 Catholic Central). Brother Rice is 3-9, 0-6.
Detroit Community 74, Taylor Trillium 71: Herman Brown scored 23 and Rayvon Williamson and Kejuan Sanders 14 each for Community (8-2, 4-1 Michigan Metro Black). Jaylen Atkinson had 25 points and Darrell Woods 23 points for Trillium (4-6, 2-3).
Detroit Henry Ford 45, Detroit Communication Media Arts 41: Julian Walker had 17 points and four rebounds and Devin Bryant added 12 points for Henry Ford (9-4, 7-2 PSL West). CMA is 5-6, 3-5.
Detroit King 68, Detroit Collegiate Prep 48: Jordan Whitford had 20 points and nine assists, Omar Zeigler 19 points and Rayshawn Cowan 13 points and 11 rebounds for King (12-2, 8-1 PSL Midtown). Durvon Gray scored 15 for Collegiate Prep (6-7, 4-5).
Detroit Pershing 80, Detroit Southeastern 65: Tharren Hill had 22 points and 10 assists and Reggie Lawrence 19 points, two blocks and 10 rebounds for Pershing (13-0, 13-0 PSL East).
Detroit Renaissance 85, Detroit Mumford 56: Chandler Turner had 24 points and 12 rebounds and Kylin Grant 18 points and seven rebounds for Renaissance (10-3, 9-0 PSL West). Mumford is 7-6, 4-4.
Detroit University Prep 81, Taylor Prep 66: Ashton Henderson scored 22, Zion Cooper 19 and Malcolm Caine 18 for University Prep (7-4, 5-0 Charter). Terry McCain scored 23 and Daylon Williams 21 for Taylor Prep (7-3, 3-2).
Farmington 69, Birmingham Groves 49: Jaden Akins had 21 points and seven rebounds, Tariq Humes 14 points, and Bakyne Coly and Tariq Shepherd each scored nine for Farmington (8-4, 5-2 OAA White). Groves is 8-4, 5-2.
Gibraltar Carlson 46, Allen Park 44: Jarez Rinehart scored 20 for Carlson (9-3, 6-1 Downriver). Allen Park is 2-10, 1-8.
Harper Woods Chandler Park 65, Cornerstone Health/Tech. 44: Derrick Bryant had 20 points and four assists and Andre Bradford 13 for Chandler Park (11-0, 5-0 Charter). Jalen Young scored 19 for Cornerstone (6-7, 2-3).
Livonia Stevenson 71, Dearborn 70: Nick Knoph scored 22 and Dalen Cobb 19 for Stevenson (7-4, 5-2 KLAA East). Alieu Kah scored 19, Ben Clark 15 and Brendan Roussea 12 for Dearborn (3-8, 3-4).
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 63, Allen Park Cabrini 50: Nolan Julio had 22 points and eight assists, Larry DeDalis 18 points and 10 rebounds and Nick Bastian 11 points for Cardinal Mooney (7-7, 5-5 Catholic Intersectional 2). Jody Smith scored 19 for Cabrini (5-9, 4-6).
Melvindale Academy for Business & Tech 67, Detroit University Prep Science & Math 65: Andrew Goodwin scored 16 and Jujuan Brown 11 for Melvindale (4-6, 2-3 MMAC Black). University Prep is 6-5, 4-2.
New Haven 88, Grosse Pointe North 59: Romeo Weems had 30 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, and Ronald Jeffery had 25 points and six assists for New Haven (12-1, 8-0 MAC White). Joe Ayrault scored 11 for North (6-8, 4-5).
Plymouth 61, Hartland 42: Devon Wisniewski scored 17 and Bryce Amison 12 for Plymouth (5-6, 2-5 KLAA West). Hartland is 2-9, 1-6.
Pontiac 64, Birmingham Seaholm 40: Cleontai Brown scored 18 and D’Quarion Cole 16 for Pontiac (13-1, 7-1 OAA Blue). Alec Tripp had 13 points for Seaholm (3-9, 2-4).
River Rouge 52, Harper Woods 46: Michael Parrish scored 24 for Rouge (11-1, 5-0 MMAC Blue). Ken Thomas had 20 points, 18 rebounds and five assists and Daniel Bridge 11 points and 12 rebounds for Harper Woods (9-2, 3-2).
Southfield Bradford 72, Romulus Summit North 42: Daveyon Stewart had 23 points, 10 assists and five steals, Steve Smith had 15 points and Charles Johnson 10 for Bradford (7-2, 6-0 Charter). Orlando Lovejoy scored 17 for North (5-6, 2-3).
Walled Lake Northern 67, South Lyon East 30: Zach Brunet had 14 points, Andre Price 10 points and eight rebounds and Troy Lattimore 10 points for Northern (13-0, 7-0 Lakes Valley). Drake Willenborg scored eight for East (4-9, 1-5).
Warren Michigan Collegiate 82, Ferndale University 76: Jimeire Cannon had 23 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists, Nick Hawkins 17 points, Mike Blythe 16 points and Trey Redding 14 points for Collegiate (4-6, 3-2 Charter).
Woodhaven 70, Southgate Anderson 45: Josh Warren scored 12, Marcus Brown 11 and Joey Henegar 10 for Woodhaven (11-3, 7-1 Downriver). Anderson is 6-6, 4-3.
Girls basketball
Farmington Hills Mercy 51, Macomb Lutheran North 38: Ellie Tisko scored 13 and Julia Bishop 12 for Mercy (8-2, 4-2 Catholic Central). Julia Zauel had 11 points for North (3-6, 0-4).
Grosse Pointe North 57, Macomb Dakota 40: Julia Ayrault scored 22 and Evelyn Zacharias 18 for North (10-1, 6-0 MAC Red). Taylor Williams had 18 points for Dakota (5-7, 0-6).
Grosse Pointe South 59, Port Huron Northern 46: Alexa Downey scored 18 and Maria Hessburg 12 for South (6-4). Sarah Wight scored 12 for Northern (9-4).
Hartland 52, Plymouth 25: Whitney Sollom scored 15 and Gracey Metz 11 for Hartland (8-2, 5-1 KLAA West). Kyra Brandon scored eight for Plymouth (8-3, 4-3).
Rochester Adams 51, Birmingham Groves 48: Amelia Drahnak scored 20 for Adams (5-5). Ellie Rutrich scored 19 for Groves (2-9).
Romulus Summit Academy North 54, Southfield Bradford Academy 26: Ndidiamaka Ndykwe scored 21 and Zaneria Morrissette added 13 points and eight rebounds for Summit (5-6, 3-2 Charter).
Roseville 40, Clawson 32: DeBraya Edwards had 16 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and four assists, and Jo'el Stump had eight points and eight rebounds for Roseville (8-3, 6-0 MAC Silver). Raquelle Robbins scored nine for Clawson (4-6, 3-3).
Royal Oak 52, Birmingham Seaholm 11: Nila Coney had 14 points and five steals and Jessica Adams 12 points and eight rebounds for Royal Oak (11-0). Seaholm is 5-4.
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 52, Macomb L’anse Creuse North 49: Joslyn Brennan had 23 points, 15 rebounds and eight blocks and Kayla Austin 10 points, nine assists and five steals for Lakeview (9-2, 6-0 MAC Blue). Lauren Peranio scored 19 for North (9-3, 3-3).
Trenton 47, Dearborn Edsel Ford 21: Therese Hebda scored 11 and Alayna Mulford 10 for Trenton (9-2, 6-1 Downriver). Edsel Ford is 0-9, 0-6.
Walled Lake Western 50, Walled Lake Central 42: Kailee Ford scored 14 and Jenna Galecki 13 for Western (11-0, 5-0 Lakes Valley). Angelina Haisha scored 21 for Central (7-5, 2-3).
