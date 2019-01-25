Birmingham Marian guard Olivia Moore (12) is guarded by Farmington Hills Mercy guard Annie Treharne (31) during the first quarter. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

Farmington Hills — Olivia Moore showed her senior leadership with both teams struggling with its shooting Friday night, leading a late first-half run to help Birmingham Marian take control on the way to a 48-35 Catholic League win over Farmington Hills Mercy.

Marian — 11-0 and ranked No. 5 in The News Super 20 poll — defeated Mercy 60-41 a week ago.

With Marian and Mercy combining for 8-of-38 shooting, Moore took it upon herself to make a 3-pointer, then score off a steal to start a 10-0 run to end the half and give Marian a 27-11 lead.

Moore, a 5-foot-9 senior point guard, finished with 17 points, five rebounds and five assists to help Marian (6-0 Central) open up a two-game lead on Mercy (8-3, 4-2) in the division race.

“We weren’t playing as good offensively as we usually do so I pushed myself to get the job done because I wanted to win this game, especially since we beat them a lot the last time around,” Moore said. “We still played well defensively and Coach (Mary Cicerone) really preaches it. She cares more about defense than offense. We really work on it in practice.”

Marian also used its size advantage — 5-10 sophomore Shannon Kennedy, 6-2 freshman Sara Sylvester and 6-1 senior Megan Kraus — to block a dozen shots, get 10 offensive rebounds and force 21 turnovers.

“I like our length, really helps us and it’s great to have because we really haven’t had that type of size since I’ve been here,” Moore said.

Kennedy finished with nine points, five rebounds and five blocked shots for Marian, which also received eight points off the bench from 6-1 junior Lauren Licari.

Marian led 8-4 after one and 27-11 at halftime, converting 11-of-12 free throws while limiting Mercy to 3-of-22 shooting from the field while forcing 11 turnovers.

Mercy had pulled within 17-11 but missed front ends of 1-and-1 free throw opportunities on two occasions, including one time when it fouled Kennedy who went to the other end of the floor and made two free throws for a 25-11 lead.

Julia Bishop, a 5-11 sophomore, finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds for Mercy after being held to two points in the first half when she picked up three fouls.

“They have length and they’re good on the perimeter too and they guard really well,” said Mercy coach Gary Morris of Marian. “I felt we really guarded well, too. I thought it came down to too many turnovers and we couldn’t score. We had some really good looks.

“Bishop had three fouls (first half) and my hope was to keep it around 10 (-point deficit), but they finished the half strong. I was proud of how we didn’t fold in that fourth quarter, felt we played well, turned them over some.”

Mercy shot 24 percent from the field (11-of-46), but connected on 5-of-13 during the fourth quarter, making three baskets, including two 3-pointers, within a 20-second stretch to pull within 44-29 with 5:27 left.

More girls basketball

Hartland 73, Salem 29: Gracey Metz scored 15, Leah Lappim 13, Amanda Roach 11 and Whitney Sollom 10 for Hartland (9-2, 8-1 KLAA West). Salem is 3-9, 1-7.

Howell 52, Plymouth 37: Kaylee Wendel scored 18 and Maebe St. Jean 11 for Howell (6-6, 5-3 KLAA West). Sophie Zelek scored nine for Plymouth (8-4, 4-4).

Macomb Dakota 61, Port Huron Northern 54: Taylor Williams scored 20, Jada Reese 12, Ella Burger 11 and Olivia Damon 10 for Dakota (6-7, 1-6 MAC Red). Sarah Wright scored 13 for Northern (9-5, 4-3).

New Haven 43, Clinton Township Clintondale 35: Dara Capaldi had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Jazmyn Turner 10 points and 14 rebounds for New Haven (10-1, 5-0 MAC Bronze). Princess Mia Johnson scored 25 for Clintondale.

Romulus 55, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 49: Ciara Hardy had 22 points and six rebounds, Tess Jones 11 points and Shawnta Standifer 10 points and six rebounds for Romulus (9-2, 7-0 Western Wayne). Demi Rodriguez scored 21 for Crestwood (9-2, 6-1).

Romulus Summit Academy North 70, Detroit Old Redford 33: Ndidiamaka Ndukwe scored 24 for Summit (6-6, 4-2 Charter). Old Redford is 5-8, 1-5.

Royal Oak 57, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 32: Sarah Soraghan had 25 points and eight steals and Samantha Potter had 15 points and eight rebounds for Royal Oak (12-0, 6-0 OAA Red). Elena Schwegman scored eight for Notre Dame Prep (5-7).

Trenton 43, Taylor 32: Therese Hebda had 13 points and Alayna Mulford 10 points and 13 rebounds for Trenton (10-2, 7-1 Downriver). Aretha Cooper scored 18 for Taylor (2-9, 2-7).

Walled Lake Central 42, Walled Lake Northern 33: Abby Renner scored 12 for Central (8-5, 3-3 Lakes Valley). Jordan Cannon scored 12 and Andie Wolfe 10 for Northern (4-8, 2-5).

Boys basketball

Belleville 68, Livonia Churchill 42: Brandon Jackson had 15 points and 11 rebounds, Jamari Buddin 13 points and Andrew Leamy 12 points for Belleville (7-4, 6-2 KLAA East). Joel Forgacs scored 12 for Churchill (1-10, 0-8).

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook 46, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 24: Torrell Williams scored 12 and Alex Finney 10 for Cranbrook (10-4).

Canton 86, Brighton 50: Vinson Sigmon scored 23, B.Artis White 18 and Jake Vickers 13 for Canton (11-1, 8-0 KLAA West). Keenan Stolz scored 21 for Brighton (6-6, 3-5).

Chesterfield Austin 45, American Academy 32: Benjamin Brown scored 20 and Alex Kreft 18 for Austin (2-8). Temarr Thomas scored 13 for American (0-8).

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 60, Romulus 54: Ammar Jboor scored 21 and Mustafa Almuna had 13 points and 17 rebounds for Crestwood (6-5, 4-4 Western Wayne). Keyshawn Kyle scored 13 and Muhammad Lecsay 12 for Romulus (5-5, 5-3).

Detroit Cass Tech 58, Detroit Northwestern 38: Tyson Acuff had 18 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and six steals, Michael Washington-Hill had 16 points and five steals, Kalil Whitehead scored 11 and Isaiah Sanders had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Cass Tech (10-5, 9-1 PSL Midtown).

Detroit Cornerstone Health/Technology 66, Ferndale University 44: Jalen Young had 19 points and 10 rebounds, D’Angelo Speed had 10 points and five steals and Jajuan Holmes had 10 points and five assists for Cornerstone (7-7, 3-3 Charter). Phillip Brockington scored 20 for University (2-7, 1-5).

Detroit CMA 61, Detroit Central 57: Damon Terrelle had 18 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks and Kobe Patton, Joshua Bumbrey and Cordairo Miles each scored 10 for CMA (7-7, 5-5 PSL West). Robert Davis scored 21 for Central (0-11, 0-9).

Detroit Cristo Rey 58, Allen Park Cabrini 54: Angel Jaramillo scored 18 and Jordan Taylor 10 for Cristo Rey (6-9, 4-5 Catholic Intersectional 2). Joseph Smith scored 18 and Robert O’Guinn 14 for Cabrini (5-9, 1-8).

Detroit Douglass 83, Detroit West Side Academy 51: Pierre Brooks II had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Donivan Peoples scored 25 and Dean Fulton chipped in 10 for Douglass (6-8, 4-6 PSL Midtown). West Side is 1-11, 0-9.

Detroit Henry Ford 68, Detroit Mumford 54: Devin Bryant scored 20 points for Henry Ford (10-4, 8-2 PSL West). Andrew Eckenrode had 23 points for Mumford (7-7, 4-5).

Detroit King 55, Detroit Western International 42: Jordan Whitford scored 16, Rayshawn Cowan 14 and Omar Zeigler Jr. 12 for King (13-2, 9-1 PSL Midtown). Kic Clark scored 13 for Western (4-9, 3-6).

Detroit Old Redford 53, Romulus Summit North 52: Orlando Lovejoy had 26 points and eight steals for North (5-7, 2-4 Charter). Old Redford is 5-7, 3-3.

Detroit Pershing 71, Detroit Osborn 25: Dave Solomon scored 18, Darren Hill 17 and Pierre Hill 15 for Pershing (14-1, 10-0 PSL East). Osborn is 7-8, 7-3.

Detroit Renaissance 60, Detroit Cody 55: Kaylein Marzette had 14 points and six rebounds and Chandler Turner had 13 points and eight rebounds for Renaissance (11-3, 10-0 PSL West). Cody is 4-9, 2-7.

Detroit Southeastern 43, Detroit Denby 38: Marquise Dancy scored 11, Krystafer Gould had nine points, 11 rebounds and four blocks, and Dwaine Crump had five points and nine rebounds for Southeastern.

Detroit University Prep 67, Taylor Trillium 44: Marcus Williams scored 15 and Ian Jones 14 for University Prep (9-4, 6-0 Michigan Metro Black). Trillium is 4-7, 1-5.

Ecorse 65, Detroit Voyageur 44: Toriano Dibbs had 18 points and eight rebounds, D'Andre Gaimes had 10 points and 15 rebounds and Deondre Bonaparte had 11 points and four assists for Ecorse (7-3, 4-1 Metro Black). Elijah Bell scored 17 for Voyageur (3-6, 0-4).

Farmington 74, Rochester Adams 65: Tariq Humes scored 25, Jaden Akins 21 and Tariq Sheppard 14 for Farmington (9-4, 6-2 OAA White). Ethan Emerzian scored 18 and Gunner Walters 16 for Adams (11-3, 7-1).

Grosse Pointe South 53, Utica Ford 38: Ryan Downey had 12 points and Chase Tomlin 10 points and 10 rebounds for South (7-6, 4-5 MAC White). Matt Skiloa scored 12 for Ford.

Harper Woods 69, Hamtramck 56: Curtis Jackson had 29 points, eight assists and four steals, Logan Garner scored 17 and Dan Briggs had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Harper Woods (10-3, 4-2 Michigan Metro Blue).

Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 85, Michigan Collegiate 52: Andre Bradford and Tyland Tate each scored 18 and Jalyand Randll added 16 for Chandler Park (12-0, 6-0 Charter). Collegiate is 4-7, 3-3.

New Haven 64, Warren Mott 37: Romeo Weems had 28 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, five blocks and three steals and Ronald Jeffery 19 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals for New Haven (13-1, 9-0 MAC White). Mott is 11-3, 7-2.

Novi Christian 76, Sterling Heights Parkway 58: Blake Goodman scored 20, Braelon Green 20 and Blake Banks 13 for Novi Christian (7-5, 3-1 MIAC). John Stricker scored 19 and Bryce Perko 12 for Parkway (4-8, 1-4).

North Farmington 38, Bloomfield Hills 34: Marshal Miller scored 10 for North Farmington (10-3, 4-2 OAA Red). Ben Mutz scored nine for Bloomfield Hills (5-9, 2-5).

Okemos 47, Grand Ledge 45: Noah Pruitt scored 13 and Evan Thomas 11 for Okemos (13-1, 7-0 CAAC Blue). Jarred Houghton scored 19 for Grand Ledge (7-6, 3-4).

Quincy 63, Springport 28: William Dunn had 29 points and 10 rebounds, Matt Hagaman 14 points and five assists and Jordan Nelson three points and eight rebounds for Quincy (12-0, 8-0 Big 8). Springport is 4-8, 3-5.

River Rouge 83, Detroit Henry Ford Academy 35: Micah Parrish scored 21, Kamal Hadden 14, and Legend Geeter had 10 points and 10 rebounds for River Rouge (12-1, 6-0 Michigan Metro Blue). Josh Wilson scored seven for Ford (4-7, 1-4).

Royal Oak Shrine 74, Waterford Lakes 65: A.J. Massucci scored 27, Anthony Massucci 21 and Noah Gatty 20 for Shrine (10-4, 7-1 Catholic Intersectional 1).

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 66, Warren Cousino 58: Caleb Bates had 29 points and 16 rebounds, Malik Minor 11 points and Malik Hill 10 points for Lake Shore (11-2, 10-1 MAC Blue). Tyler Mack scored 24 for Cousino (7-7, 5-5).

Southfield Bradford 66, Dearborn Henry Ford 7: Kenneth Hunter scored 16, Charles Johnson 15, Percy Redd 12 and Cameron Burton 10 for Bradford (10-2, 6-0 Charter).

U-D Jesuit 82, Troy Athens 39: Daniel Friday scored 16, Jalen Thomas 15 and Caleb Hunter 14 for Jesuit (11-2). Alek Sidorowicz scored 10 for Athens (3-10).

Utica 65, Warren Fitzgerald 39: Joan Binishi had 15 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals, while Nik Gjonaj added 13 points. Rory Montreuil had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Utica (5-8, 5-4 MAC Blue). Fitzgerald is 2-11, 0-9.

Walled Lake Northern 56, Walled Lake Central 36: Troy Lattimore had 13 points, Jack McGuire 12 points and six rebounds and Kevyn Roberterson 10 points and seven rebounds for Northern (14-0). Lavell Narcisse scored 11 for Central (6-8).

Warren De La Salle 68, Birmingham Brother Rice 62: Matt Osterhout scored 23, Michael Sherman 20 and Joe Gjonaj 17 for De La Salle (7-6, 2-4 Catholic Central). Jon Brantley scored 19 for Brother Rice (4-9, 0-6).

Wayne Memorial 68, Dearborn 23: Dreyon O’Neal had 34 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for Wayne (10-2, 7-1 KLAA East). Dearborn is 3-9, 3-5.

Westland John Glenn 84, Livonia Franklin 41: Renel Thrasher had 29 points, Joe Moon 25 points and six assists and Chad Stevens 10 points for Glenn (8-3, 6-2 KLAA East). Chase Crespi scored 19 and Cal Fournier 10 for Franklin (2-10, 1-7).

White Lake Lakeland 37, Walled Lake Western 29: Kyle Flowers scored 12 and Patrick McDonald 10 for Lakeland (9-3, 5-2 Lakes Valley). Zach Peterson scored 12 and Tahj Thomas 11 for Western (4-9, 1-6).

Woodhaven 70, Dearborn Edsel Ford 61: Joshua Warren scored 21 and Marcus Brown 15 for Woodhaven (12-3, 8-1 Downriver). Jalal Baydoun had 32 points and six assists for Ford (12-3, 6-2).

Wyandotte 55, Allen Park 50: Keyshawn Devlin scored 24 for Wyandotte (6-7, 4-4 Downriver). Nick Arnoldy had 19 points and 14 rebounds for Allen Park (2-11, 1-7).