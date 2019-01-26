Mak Manciel of Detroit Country Day (Photo: Twitter)

By any estimation, it would be fair to say that Detroit Country Day was caught flat-footed after falling behind by 17 points in the opening quarter of its Detroit Country Day School Showcase game with Detroit Community on Saturday.

But DCD turned it up in the second frame, clawing back from the early deficit behind stingy defense and the tenacity of its guards to advance to a 79-69 victory.

DCD (5-7) held Community (8-3) to 12 points in both the second and fourth quarters, thanks in part to a tighter defensive posture than it showed in the first.

“We pressed them and got them to turn it over a little bit,” DCD coach Mark Bray said. “In the fourth, basically, we just got stops. Forced them to settle for jump shots, and we were able to rebound it pretty well and got them to foul us.”

Sophomore two-guard Mak Manciel scored 24, freshman point guard Julian Scott 16, Demetriess Champion 12 and Darrin King 10. Manciel was 10 of 15 from the free throw line, with seven of those makes coming in the fourth quarter.

DCD finished with 19 assists as a team and had five players finish with five rebounds or more.

“We were pretty balanced,” Bray said. “It was a team effort. There wasn’t one guy who was clearing the glass.”

Community hit five 3-pointers in the first quarter. Rayvon Williamson tallied a game-high 30 points and made seven 3-pointers.

Despite what the box score says, Bray said that he didn’t think his team did a great job of keeping Williamson in check late.

“I would not call it contained,” Bray said. “In the fourth quarter, we pressed up on him. He still took (3-point shots), but they were just a little deeper, and a little more contested. I wouldn’t say we did a good job on him at all.”

KeJuan Sanders also scored 14 and Herman Brown had 10 for Community.

More boys basketball

Detroit Douglass 54, Mount Clemens 45: Pierre Brooks II scored 27 and Herman Thomas added 14 for Douglass. JaVaughn Hannah finished with 18 points for Mount Clemens.

Detroit Loyola 66, Westland John Glenn 63 (OT): Mark Mayberry scored 21, Cam Hudson 15 and Jared Lawson had 10 points and six rebounds for Loyola (9-4) in a Prep Ball Classic at North Farmington game. Joe Moon scored 26 for John Glenn (8-4).

Taylor Trillium 69, Detroit Leadership Academy 54: Jaylan Atchinson scored 21 and Ty Fortney had 13 points and 15 rebounds for Trillium (5-7, 1-5 Metro Black). Leadership is 2-8.

Boys basketball scores

Detroit Public Safety 70, Detroit Jalen Rose 45

Detroit U-D Jesuit 70, Flint Beecher 69

Girls basketball

Detroit Denby 49, Detroit Pershing 36: Eshawnda Smith had 20 points and seven steals and Taylor Sullivan had 14 points and nine rebounds for Denby (9-5, 6-3 PSL East).

Girls basketball scores

Dearborn Divine Child 48, Warren Regina 20