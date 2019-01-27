Buy Photo Nigel Colvin and River Rouge are ranked No. 1 in the state by The Detroit News. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Here are new high school boys basketball rankings as of Jan. 27, 2019, by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.

State Super 20

1. River Rouge (12-1, Division 2)

2. Benton Harbor (14-1, Division 2)

3. New Haven (13-1, Division 2)

4. U-D Jesuit (12-2, Division 1)

5. Roseville (13-1, Division 1)

6. Clarkston (12-2, Division 1)

7. Detroit King (13-2, Division 1)

8. Flint Beecher (12-2, Division 3)

9. Saginaw (10-2, Division 1)

10. Williamston (13-1, Division 2)

11. Bridgeport (13-0, Division 2) 9-1

12. Kalamazoo Central (9-1, Division 1)

13. Detroit Cass Tech (10-3, Division 1)

14. Canton (11-1, Division 1)

15. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (11-2, Division 2)

16. Ypsilanti Lincoln (10-1, Division 1)

17. Detroit Catholic Central (10-3, Division 1)

18. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (11-2, Division 1)

19. Okemos (13-1, Division 1)

T20. Muskegon (9-3, Division 1)

T20. Otsego (13-0, Division 2)

Detroit

1. U-D Jesuit (12-2)

2. Detroit King (13-2)

3. Detroit Cass Tech (10-3)

4. Detroit Renaissance (12-3)

5. Detroit Edison (10-4)

6. Detroit Pershing (14-1)

7. Detroit Henry Ford (10-6)

8. Detroit Loyola (9-4)

9. Detroit Mumford (7-7)

10. Detroit Douglass (7-8)

North

1. Clarkston (12-2)

2. Detroit Catholic Central (10-3)

3. Oxford (13-0)

4. Pontiac (13-1)

5. Walled Lake Northern (14-0)

6. North Farmington (10-3)

7. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (8-5)

8. Lake Orion (8-6)

9. Rochester Adams (11-3)

T10. Farmington (9-4)

T10. Madison Heights Madison (13-1)

East

1. New Haven (13-1)

2. Roseville (13-1)

3. Harper Woods Chandler Park (12-0)

4. Macomb Dakota (9-4)

5. Sterling Heights Stevenson (8-4)

6. Warren Mott (11-3)

7. Clintondale (10-4)

8. Warren Lincoln (9-6)

9. St. Clair Shores Lake Shore (11-2)

T10. Harper Woods (9-3)

T10. Warren De La Salle (7-6)

West

1. River Rouge (12-1)

2. Canton (11-1)

3. Ypsilanti Lincoln (10-1)

4. Ann Arbor Pioneer (11-2)

5. Wayne Memorial (10-2)

6. Ann Arbor Huron (9-4)

7. Ypsilanti (7-3)

8. Westland John Glenn (8-4)

9. Dearborn Divine Child (11-3)

T10. Woodhaven (12-3)

T10. Northville (10-2)