River Rouge 52, Harper Woods 46
River Rouge forward Legend Geeter, left, has a shot blocked by Harper Woods forward Daniel Briggs in the first half at River Rouge high school on January 22, 2019.
River Rouge forward Legend Geeter, left, has a shot blocked by Harper Woods forward Daniel Briggs in the first half at River Rouge High School on January 22, 2019.
Nigel Colvin and River Rouge are ranked No. 1 in the state by The Detroit News.
Nigel Colvin and River Rouge are ranked No. 1 in the state by The Detroit News.
Harper Woods forward Daniel Briggs, left, and River Rouge guard Micah Parrish (#3) battle for a loose ball in the first half.
Harper Woods forward Daniel Briggs, left, and River Rouge guard Micah Parrish (#3) battle for a loose ball in the first half.
River Rouge forward Dan Few, right, blocks a shot by Harper Woods forward Ken Thomas in the first half.
River Rouge forward Dan Few, right, blocks a shot by Harper Woods forward Ken Thomas in the first half.
(From left) Harper Woods guard Adrian Lloyd, forward Ken Thomas, and River Rouge forward Dan Few battle for a loose ball in the first half.
(From left) Harper Woods guard Adrian Lloyd, forward Ken Thomas, and River Rouge forward Dan Few battle for a loose ball in the first half.
River Rouge forward Legend Geeter is defended by Harper Woods forward Daniel Briggs in the first half.
River Rouge forward Legend Geeter is defended by Harper Woods forward Daniel Briggs in the first half.
Harper Woods forward Ken Thomas tries to steal the ball from River Rouge guard Donavan Freeman in the first half.
Harper Woods forward Ken Thomas tries to steal the ball from River Rouge guard Donavan Freeman in the first half.
River Rouge guard Nigel Colvin, left, and guard Micah Parrish try to keep Harper Woods guard Curtis Jackson from moving to the basket in the first half.
River Rouge guard Nigel Colvin, left, and guard Micah Parrish try to keep Harper Woods guard Curtis Jackson from moving to the basket in the first half.
    Here are new high school boys basketball rankings as of Jan. 27, 2019, by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.

    State Super 20

    1. River Rouge (12-1, Division 2)

    2. Benton Harbor (14-1, Division 2)

    3. New Haven (13-1, Division 2)

    4. U-D Jesuit (12-2, Division 1)

    5. Roseville (13-1, Division 1)

    6. Clarkston (12-2, Division 1)

    7. Detroit King (13-2, Division 1)

    8. Flint Beecher (12-2, Division 3)

    9. Saginaw (10-2, Division 1)

    10. Williamston (13-1, Division 2)

    11. Bridgeport (13-0, Division 2) 9-1

    12. Kalamazoo Central (9-1, Division 1)

    13. Detroit Cass Tech (10-3, Division 1)

    14. Canton (11-1, Division 1)

    15. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (11-2, Division 2)

    16. Ypsilanti Lincoln (10-1, Division 1)

    17. Detroit Catholic Central (10-3, Division 1)

    18. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (11-2, Division 1)

    19. Okemos (13-1, Division 1)

    T20. Muskegon (9-3, Division 1)

    T20. Otsego (13-0, Division 2)

    Detroit

    1. U-D Jesuit (12-2)

    2. Detroit King (13-2)

    3. Detroit Cass Tech (10-3)

    4. Detroit Renaissance (12-3)

    5. Detroit Edison (10-4)

    6. Detroit Pershing (14-1)

    7. Detroit Henry Ford (10-6)

    8. Detroit Loyola (9-4)

    9. Detroit Mumford (7-7)

    10. Detroit Douglass (7-8)

    North

    1. Clarkston (12-2)

    2. Detroit Catholic Central (10-3)

    3. Oxford (13-0)

    4. Pontiac (13-1)

    5. Walled Lake Northern (14-0)

    6. North Farmington (10-3)

    7. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (8-5)

    8. Lake Orion (8-6)

    9. Rochester Adams (11-3)

    T10. Farmington (9-4)

    T10. Madison Heights Madison (13-1)

    East

    1. New Haven (13-1)

    2. Roseville (13-1)

    3. Harper Woods Chandler Park (12-0)

    4. Macomb Dakota (9-4)

    5. Sterling Heights Stevenson (8-4)

    6. Warren Mott (11-3)

    7. Clintondale (10-4)

    8. Warren Lincoln (9-6)

    9. St. Clair Shores Lake Shore (11-2)

    T10. Harper Woods (9-3)

    T10. Warren De La Salle (7-6)

    West

    1. River Rouge (12-1)

    2. Canton (11-1)

    3. Ypsilanti Lincoln (10-1)

    4. Ann Arbor Pioneer (11-2)

    5. Wayne Memorial (10-2)

    6. Ann Arbor Huron (9-4)

    7. Ypsilanti (7-3)

    8. Westland John Glenn (8-4)

    9. Dearborn Divine Child (11-3)

    T10. Woodhaven (12-3)

    T10. Northville (10-2)

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE