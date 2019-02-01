Lorne Bowman (Photo: 247Sports.com)

Orchard Lake — Lorne Bowman scored 26, including a pair of 3-pointers during a 15-0 second-quarter run, to lead Orchard Lake St. Mary’s to a 54-42 Catholic League Central Division win over Warren De La Salle Friday night to sweep the season’s series.

Bowman, a 6-foot-2 junior guard, made consecutive 3-pointers from the top of the key to spark the pivotal run to open up a 28-11 lead with 38 seconds left in the half.

Then, after a De La Salle basket, Bowman connected on his third 3-pointer of the quarter for a 31-13 halftime lead.

“We just got into a rhythm, got into transition and were able to get some baskets and get off to a nice little lead there,” said Bowman, a Wisconsin commit who is averaging 23 points.

OLSM (9-5, 4-3) played outstanding defense with 6-8 sophomore Peter Nwoke and 6-8, 230-pound senior Matt Nowicki making it tough inside for De La Salle.

Oh, and 5-7 freshman phenom Kareem Rozier showed his playmaking ability, setting up Nwoke for an alley-oop dunk and 26-11 lead after 6-7 freshman DeCorion Temple rejected a layup at the other end to set up the transition basket.

“When they (De La Salle) got in the paint, they kind of swarmed them and made it tough for them to make shots,” said Bowman of OLSM’s play inside on the defensive end by Nwoke, Nowicki and Temple. “Really, I think we got down to the nitty, gritty, were able to get some stops throughout the game.”

OLSM increased its lead to 37-16 late in the third quarter before De La Salle made its first field goal of the quarter with 30 seconds left.

Sophomore guard William Smythe scored 11 for De La Salle (7-7, 2-5), which was hit hard by graduation loss after advancing to the Class A state semifinals at the Breslin Center last season.

More boys basketball

Allen Park Inter-City 64, Charyl Stockwell Academy 57: Kaleb Chelli scored 19, Andrew Conn 12 and Ben Estell 10 for Inter-City (8-5, 6-0 MIAC Red). Tyler Percin scored 18 for Stockwell (10-3, 3-2).

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 67, Royal Oak Shrine 43: Torrell Williams scored 17 and Jordan Benson added 10 for Cranbrook (11-4, 6-3 Catholic Intersectional #1). AJ Massucci scored 13 for Shrine (10-5, 7-2).

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 53, Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 45: Jon Gardner scored 20 and Jacob Gladney 17 for Roeper (10-4, 3-3 MIAC Red). Jonathan Posto scored 11 for Lutheran (1-10, 1-4).

Dearborn 56, Livonia Franklin 47: Alieu Kah scored 14 and Ben Clark 13 for Dearborn (4-9, 4-4 KLAA East). Chase Crespi scored 20 for Franklin (4-9, 2-6).

Ferndale 85, Birmingham Seaholm 75: Teonta McKeithon scored 29 and Asudi McElroy added 23 for Ferndale (7-6, 6-3 OAA Blue). Alec Tripp scored 19 for Seaholm (4-10, 3-6).

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 62, Detroit Cristo Rey 48: Larry DeDalis had 22 points and 13 rebounds and Nolan Julio 17 points and 12 assists for Cardinal Mooney (8-7, 6-5 Catholic Intersectional #2). Jordan Taylor scored 13 for Cristo Rey (7-9, 4-5).

Novi Christian 66, Plymouth Christian 52: Blake Goodman scored 17, Blake Banks 16 and Braelon Green 14 for Novi Christian (9-5, 5-1 MIAC Blue). Nate Etnyre scored 19 and Layne Pries 16 for Plymouth Christian (7-6, 2-4).

Okemos 63, Lansing Waverly 57: Evan Thomas scored 32 and Noah Pruitt 13 for Okemos (14-1, 8-0 CAAC Blue). Keshaun Harris and Ellis Trainor each scored 15 for Waverly (7-7, 2-6).

Plymouth 55, Salem 42: Bryce Amison scored 14 for Plymouth (6-8, 3-7 KLAA West). Angelo Crespo scored 13 for Salem (3-11, 0-10).

Quincy 57, Union City 36: William Dunn had 29 points and five rebounds and Caleb McCavit 19 pointsfor Quincy (13-0, 9-0 Big 8). Larson Kever scored 20 for Union City (8-6, 5-4).

Troy 66, Lake Orion 54: Brody Parker scored 21 and Darrius Freeman added 15 for Troy (9-6, 3-4 OAA Red). Mason Talbot scored 21 and Jake Rydquist added 16 for Lake Orion (8-7, 3-4).

Wayne Memorial 85, Livonia Stevenson 57: Isaiah Lewis had 23 points, Dreyon O’Neal 17 points and eight rebounds, Chris Dobessi 14 points and Riccardo Cobin 12 points and 10 rebounds for Memorial (11-3, 8-2 KLAA East).

Girls basketball

Dearborn 44, Livonia Franklin 32: Sarah Campbell scored 12 and Justina Szalkowski nine for Dearborn (6-6, 5-4 KLAA East). Franklin is 3-11, 1-9.

Grosse Pointe North 51, Port Huron Northern 50: Julia Ayrault scored 20 for North (13-1, 9-0 MAC Red). Sarah Wight scored 15 and Ally Shagena 11 for Northern (9-6, 4-4).

Grosse Pointe South 57, Utica Eisenhower 56: Alexa Downey had 24 points and seven rebounds and Sydni Hall 10 points for South (8-5, 4-5 MAC Red). Lauren Debeau scored 24 for Eisenhower (7-5, 2-5).

Hartland 42, Northville 23: Whitney Sollom scored 10 and Syd Caddell and Madi Moyer each chipped in nine for Hartland (11-2, 9-1 KLAA West). Northville is 8-6, 4-6.

New Haven 61, Eastpointe 21: Lydia Capaldi and Dara Capaldi each scored 14 and Jada Turner 10 for New Haven (11-1, 6-0 MAC Bronze). Hailey Emon scored nine for Eastpointe (3-9, 0-6).

Plymouth 47, Salem 26: Sophie Zelek scored 14, Becca Brzyeylo 11 and Kyra Brandon 10 for Plymouth (9-5, 5-5 KLAA West). Jaclyn Deprez scored 11 for Salem (3-11, 2-8).

Romulus 76, Garden City 16: Ciara Hardy had 43 points and five assists and Kelsie Hall 12 points and 10 steals for Romulus (10-2, 8-0 Western Wayne). Garden City is 2-10, 2-6.

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 49, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 28: Taetom Stein had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Kayla Austin had 11 points and eight assists for Lakeview (10-3, 7-1 MAC Blue). Chippewa Valley is 5-8, 3-5.

Taylor 64 , Dearborn Edsel Ford 44: Destiny Hines scored 15 for Taylor (3-9, 3-6 Downriver). Tabitha Onusrak scored 16 for Edsel Ford (0-11, 0-9).

Trenton 46, Allen Park 38: Kayla Everingham had 10 points and Alayna Mulford nine points and 14 rebounds for Trenton (11-2, 8-1 Downriver). Abby Slate scored 13 for Allen Park (7-5, 7-2).

Troy 44, Farmington 30: Kendal Zeiter had 13 points and Athena Samson 10 points and 10 rebounds for Troy (7-6, 4-4 OAA White). Farmington is 1-11, 0-8.

Walled Lake Central 31, Waterford Mott 20: Angelina Haisha scored 11 for Central (10-5, 5-3 Lakes Valley). Mott is 9-4, 5-3.

West Bloomfield 71, Rochester Adams 56: Ikia Elam scored 12 for West Bloomfield (11-1, 8-0 OAA White). Amelia Drahnak scored 17 for Adams (5-7, 3-4).

