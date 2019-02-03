Samantha Potter and Royal Oak are ranked No. 6 in the North by The Detroit News. (Photo: Jason Schmitt, Digital First Media)

Here are new high school girls basketball rankings as of Feb. 3, 2019, by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.

State Super 20

1. Detroit Edison (12-1, Division 2)

2. Southfield A&T (12-1, Division 1)

3. East Lansing (12-0, Division 1)

4. Saginaw Heritage (10-1, Division 1)

5. Birmingham Marian (12-0, Division 1)

6. Wayne Memorial (11-1, Division 1)

7. Grand Haven (12-0, Division 1)

8. DeWitt (12-1, Division 1)

9. Midland Dow (11-1, Division 1)

10. Grosse Pointe North (13-1, Division 1)

11. Pewamo-Westphalia (10-1, Division 3)

12. Adrian Lenawee Christian (12-1, Division 4)

13. Kingsley (10-1, Division 2)

14. Walled Lake Western (14-0, Division 1)

15. Detroit King (11-1, Division 1)

16. St. Ignace (14-0, Division 4)

17. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (11-3, Division 1)

18. Muskegon (8-3, Division 1)

19. Brighton (13-0, Division 1)

20. Chelsea (14-0, Division 2)

Detroit

1. Detroit Edision (12-1)

2. Detroit King (11-1)

3. Detroit Cass Tech (12-2)

4. Detroit Mumford (11-3)

5. Detroit Renaissance (10-4)

6. Detroit East English (11-1)

7. Detroit Osborn (8-4)

8. Detroit Denby (7-5)

9. Detroit Cody (6-5)

10. Detroit Western (5-4)

North

1. Southfield A&T (12-1)

2. Birmingham Marian (12-0)

3. Walled Lake Western (14-0)

4. Brighton (13-0)

5. Hartland (11-2)

6. Royal Oak (12-0)

7. Farmington Hills Mercy (9-4)

8. West Bloomfield (11-1)

9. Auburn Hills Avondale (12-1)

10. Walled Lake Central (9-5)

East

1. Grosse Pointe North (13-1)

2. Harper Woods Chandler Park (10-2)

3. New Haven (11-1)

4. Port Huron Northern (9-6)

5. Warren Cousino (8-4)

6. Utica Eisenhower (8-5)

7. St. Clair Shores Lakeview (10-3)

8. Romeo (11-2)

9. L’Anse Creuse North (10-3)

T10. Grosse Pointe South (8-5)

T10. Roseville (10-3)

West

1. Wayne Memorial (11-1)

2. Ann Arbor Pioneer (10-1)

3. Saline (10-2)

4. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (9-5)

5. Carleton Airport (11-1)

6. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (8-2)

7. Dearborn Fordson (8-4)

8. Plymouth (9-5)

9. Romulus (10-2)

T10. Dearborn Henry Ford (9-3)

T10. Ypsilanti (9-3)