Nigel Colvin finished with 21 points to lead four players in double figures as River Rouge downed Southfield Christian, 83-64, in boys basketball Saturday.
Donovan Freeman scored 18, Braylin Toney added 15 and Legend Geeter 10 for River Rouge (13-1), which led 37-31 at halftime.
John Sanders had 28 points and Noah Rheken 12 for Southfield Christian (10-6), which tied it 37-all in the second half before River Rouge pulled away.
More boys basketball
Detroit West Side Academy 67, Detroit Davis Aerospace 9: Alphonso Fears scored 15 and Demetrius Winkfield added 12 for West Side Academy (2-12).
Harrison L'Anse Creuse 67, Warren Cousino 43: Andrew Salter had 18 points and 12 rebounds while Jawan Johnson added 15 points and Brett Watts 14 for L'Anse Creuse (8-5, 6-3 MAC Blue). John Wilson had eight points for Cousino (7-8, 5-5).
