From Pop Warner to Harvard: Birmingham Groves' Khalil Dawsey
Football player Khalil Dawsey, 17, seen inside Birmingham Groves High School, will sign his letter of intent Wednesday to play at Harvard next year. Detroit News photographer Clarence Tabb is a friend of the family and has photographed Khalil's growth as a player since his Pop Warner League days. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
The young football player prepares to make breakfast in his Birmingham home before a game against the Ypsilanti Panthers on October 16, 2010. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Nine-year-old Khalil Dawsey leaves his home before for a game against the Ypsilanti Panthers in the Mitey-Mite (ages 7-9) division of Pop Warner League football game on October 16, 2010. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Nine-year-old Khalil Dawsey (4) prepares to weigh in -- the weight limit is 45-100 lbs. -- before a game in the Mitey-Mite division (ages 7-9) of the Pop Warner League on October 16, 2010. Assistant Coach Michael Percy Jr. assists the players. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Even as a 9-year-old, Khalil Dawsey showed exceptional speed. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Khalil Dawsey, 9, of the Ravens, runs the ball in a game against the Inkster Raiders in Pop Warner League, Mitey-Mite division football game on September 18, 2010. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Khalil Dawsey, 9, runs the ball against the Flint Eagles in the Mitey-Mite division of a Pop Warner League game on September 11, 2010. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Khalil Dawsey, 9, stays hydrated during the second quarter of his game against the Flint Eagles on September 11, 2010. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Ravens Head Coach Jason Williams consoles 9-year-old Khalil Dawsey after they lost their first game to the Flint Eagles on September 11, 2010. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Preparing for his senior year, Khalil Dawsey does a jumping drill with his teammates during the first week of fall practice at Groves High School on August 9, 2018. He had chosen Harvard as his university after visiting the school in July. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Now age 16, Khalil Dawsey of Birmingham Groves High School runs away from Farmington Hills Harrison's Nik Cotton, (4), and Joe Stevens, (11) during 61-yard pass reception on September 22, 2017 at Farmington Hills Harrison. About 30 colleges recruited the cornerback/receiver for their teams. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Khalil Dawsey sprays his face during a water break during the first week of fall practices at Groves High School on August 9, 2018. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Between classes, Khalil meets his friend D' Kari Fields, 17, and others for a quick conversation on September 28, 2018. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Khalil Dawsey makes a catch over Stoney Creek's Jack Warner in the fourth quarter of Groves' 28-6 win on September 7, 2018. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Groves head coach Brendan Flaherty talks to Khalil Dawsey before a home game against Bloomfield Hills on September 21, 2018. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Khalil Dawsey (4) and his teammates rest inside a room at Groves High School during halftime of their 49-7 win against Bloomfield Hills on September 21, 2018. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Chastity Pratt-Dawsey cheers for her son Khalil during the third quarter in their 25-6 win over Farmington Hills Harrison on October 12, 2018. She always taught Khalil that no dream is too big. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Groves' Khalil Dawsey outruns Farmington Hills Harrison's Xaiver Goldsmith (20) on his way to a 92-yard kickoff return in the third quarter of a 25-6 win on October 12, 2018. Dawsey also threw a 31-yard TD pass on a trick play. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Khalil Dawsey congratulates tight end Christian Thomas (5) after he caught a 31-yard TD pass from Dawsey in the third quarter of their 25-6 win over Farmington HIlls Harrison on October 12, 2018. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Khalil Dawsey does his classwork during a personal finance class at Groves High School on September 28, 2018. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Khalil Dawsey, center, listens to instructions from teacher Evan Yee during his social justice class at Groves High School on September 28, 2018. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Khalil has a conversation with his mother Chastity Pratt-Dawsey about his school schedule for the following week on October 13, 2018. "She’s the best, and I try to do the best that I can to make her life easier," Khalil says. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
“My mom cried tears of joy at every Ivy League offer I got," Khalil says, "but Harvard was a little more special. She cried when I committed, too." Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Khalil Dawsey celebrates with his teammates after they clinched their sixth straight playoff berth after their 25-5 over Farmington Hills Harrison on October 12, 2018. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Khalil Dawsey walks off the field after the last game of his high school career, a 28-0 loss to eventual state champions Warren De La Salle in a Division 2 semifinal game at Hazel Park High School on November 11, 2018. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
    Birmingham Groves senior cornerback Khalil Dawsey likes to imagine himself on an island in coverage — no support.

    But during a recruiting process that culminated with a commitment to Harvard, Dawsey was rarely alone. His mother, Chastity Pratt-Dawsey, was always in his corner.

    “My mom and I have been through it all,” Dawsey said. “Sophomore year I was getting down on myself, didn’t see much recruiting action, didn’t get much contact from coaches, and I was beginning to doubt myself, but she was always there. She was always supportive. She told me that I knew what I was capable of and could do anything. That kept me pushing and kept me focused.”

    Pratt-Dawsey has been stalking the line of scrimmage during Dawsey’s games with her signature vuvuzela since he was 9 years old and playing in a local Pop Warner League. Some parents think she’s too far into football, but she says she’s watching every snap closely in case Dawsey gets hurt.

    Dawsey and his sister have been taught since they were toddlers that no dreams are too big.

    “We talked to my kids at very young ages about going to good colleges,” Pratt-Dawsey said. “When Khalil was 4, if you asked him what college he was going to, he would say ‘whale.’ He meant Yale. And my daughter would say she was going to ‘princess.’ She meant Princeton. We put the idea in their head early on to go to prestigious colleges.”

    By the time Dawsey was 13, he knew football was going to be a big part of his future, and he already had a Harvard sweatshirt. When someone from Harvard first visited Dawsey at Groves, Pratt-Dawsey’s hopes swelled.

    “When I heard a recruiter from Harvard had visited at his school I got a flutter in my heart,” Pratt-Dawsey said.

    But Dawsey’s decision wasn’t that simple. Pratt-Dawsey estimates about 30 colleges ended up recruiting Dawsey, and almost every Ivy League school offered him a spot.

    In July, Dawsey went on an offseason recruiting visit swing through the northeast with his mom.

    “We stopped at Princeton, we went to Harvard and then our next stop was supposed to be Yale,” Pratt-Dawsey said.

    Pratt-Dawsey was attending a political journalism conference at Harvard while her son mingled with the football staff and team. She was tied up with colleagues when he texted her.

    “He said, ‘I don’t think we need to go to Yale. This is over. We’re done,’” Pratt Dawsey said. “I was in a meeting, and I wanted to scream, ‘Yes!’”

    Fittingly, it was Harvard football’s familial atmosphere that sold Dawsey on Cambridge.

    “I really wanted to find a place that felt like it had a family atmosphere and where I was comfortable around the coaches,” Dawsey said. “My mom cried tears of joy at every Ivy League offer I got, but Harvard was a little more special. She cried when I committed, too."

    "She’s the best, and I try to do the best that I can to make her life easier. I don’t always succeed, but I try. I feel like going to Harvard is an opportunity to make her life better. She’s done the same for me.”

     

