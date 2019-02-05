Meet the 2019 Detroit News Blue Chip recruits
Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News top 15 Blue Chip high school football prospects, and where they're headed for college, The list includes Belleville's Julian Barnett, a Michigan State commitment. Player breakdowns by David Goricki of The Detroit News.
Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News top 15 Blue Chip high school football prospects, and where they're headed for college, The list includes Belleville's Julian Barnett, a Michigan State commitment. Player breakdowns by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
1. Devontae Dobbs, Belleville (Michigan State), OT/6-4/304: Dobbs, a member of The Detroit News Dream Team, was a dominant two-way player while helping Belleville earn its first regional championship in school history. He started the season slow, coming off shoulder surgery from a torn labrum and got in shape midseason. He was a force the rest of the season, opening holes for running backs while giving sophomore quarterback Christian Dhue-Reid time to throw for 2,759 yards and 39 touchdowns. He will be playing in the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 3 in Orlando. “He got in shape and was aggressive and confident midseason once the shoulder was 100 percent healed and then began to dominate the way he had in the past, becoming a destructive force on offense and defense,” coach Jermain Crowell said. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
2. Logan Brown, East Kentwood (Wisconsin) — OT/6-6/285: Brown, a member of The News Dream Team, is an outstanding all-around athlete with tremendous strength and size. He won the shot put state championship his sophomore and junior seasons. He has continued to develop into one of the premier tackles in the nation, ranked No. 1 nationally at his position by 247Sports. He helped East Kentwood earn an Ottawa-Kent Conference Red Division championship and a state playoff victory. “He’s an amazing athlete, really no weakness, got better every year,” coach Tony Kimbrough said. Brown will be playing in the All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
3. Julian Barnett, Belleville (Michigan State) — WR/CB/6-2/189: Barnett showed his ability to be a playmaker on both sides of the ball, grabbing 22 passes for 400 yards and seven touchdowns while making 37 tackles and intercepting three passes on the defensive side of the ball to help Belleville earn its first regional championship in program history. He earned a spot on The News Dream Team and will be playing in the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 3 in Orlando. “Julian Barnett on any other team would be a serious candidate for Mr. Football and this speaks to Julian’s maturity,” coach Jermain Crowell said. “Instead of worrying about his numbers, he’s grown to be strictly concerned with his team's success.” Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
4. Anthony Bradford, Muskegon (LSU) — T/6-5/355: Bradford was a dominant run blocker for Muskegon during its run to three consecutive Division 3 state championship game appearances, winning the title in 2017, and a 27-game winning streak before a loss to Detroit King in this year's championship game. “He’s a young man who has for three years given every ounce of his effort and his heart to our program,” coach Shane Fairfield said. “It was always a comforting feeling going into a game that no matter what happened we had him to lean on. He was always an amazing run blocker, did things with his feet and his strength and athletic ability like I haven’t seen in a big guy, but he really took it upon himself to get better as a pass blocker.” Bradford earned a spot on The News Dream Team. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
5. Mazi Smith, East Kentwood (Michigan, early enrollee) — T/6-3/290: Smith used his size and strength to bull his way to 81 tackles, including 16 tackles for loss while forcing three fumbles to help his team to an Ottawa-Kent Conference Red Division title and state playoff win. “He’s a once-in-a-lifetime type of player, just from his dominance on the field and leadership,” coach Tony Kimbrough said. Smith, who is a member of The News Dream Team, will be playing in the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 3 in Orlando. David Guralnick, Detroit News
6. Lance Dixon, West Bloomfield (Penn State, early enrollee) — LB/6-2/201: Dixon was an impact player on both sides of the ball for West Bloomfield, needing to do some work at running back following a season-ending injury to sophomore sensation Donovan Edwards. He got in on 91 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss (five sacks). He also rushed for nearly 100 yards in a win at Oak Park. He will be playing in the All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 in San Antonio. “Lance is a very explosive athlete and was able to become a dominant force on defense and offense,” coach Ron Bellamy said. Dixon is a member of The News Dream Team. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
7. Marvin Grant, Detroit King (Purdue) — S/6-2/200: Grant played linebacker and safety this season, doing whatever coach Tyrone Spencer asked of him to help King earn its second state championship in the last three years. He got in on 71 tackles, including 18.5 tackles for loss, while forcing four fumbles and recovering three fumbles. “He’s a very athletic defensive player, aggressive and physical,” Spencer said. “We needed him to play linebacker for us and he did a great job.” Grant is a member of The News Dream Team. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
8. Jaren Mangham, Detroit Cass Tech (Colorado, early enroll) — RB/6-1/214: Mangham was a threat to break a long run every time he touched the ball, piling up 1,098 yards (89 carries) and 26 touchdowns to help Cass Tech to a PSL championship. “He has great hands, catches the ball very well and is a powerful runner that makes leaps over players from five yards out for touchdowns,” coach Thomas Wilcher said. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
9. Ruke Orhorhoro, River Rouge (Clemson, early enrollee) — DE/6-4/271: Orhorhoro caused havoc for opposing ball carriers. He made 50 tackles and consistently got runners behind the line of scrimmage, making 20 tackles for loss, including 12 sacks. He also scored two touchdowns, forced a fumble and recovered two fumbles. “Exceptional effort and enthusiasm came from this big guy,” coach Corey Parker said of Orhorhoro, who is a member of The News Dream Team. “He plays the game smart and physical and doesn't care what the score is while he’s doing it.” Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
10. Tre Mosley, West Bloomfield (Michigan State, early enroll) — WR/6-2/180: Mosley earned a spot on The News Dream Team. He was the big-play man for West Bloomfield, hauling in 45 passes for 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns to help his team reach the regional championship game. “Tre is one of the best receivers in the nation,” coach Ron Bellamy said. “Tre has an unbelievable work ethic and competitiveness and is one of the best I’ve seen around.” Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
11. David Ellis, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (Indiana) — WR/CB/6-0/190: Ellis — a Dream Team member — was the premier three-way player in the state, showing his ability to play at a high level on offense, defense and special teams, scoring on a 99-yard touchdown run and an 80-yard touchdown pass in a regional final win over Dearborn Fordson, then scoring on a 94-yard kickoff return in a Division 1 state championship game win over Clarkston at Ford Field. He had 39 receptions for 636 yards and more than 1,700 all-purpose yards and 20 touchdowns, five scores coming on special teams. He also got in on 45 tackles while breaking up five passes. “He's a phenomenal athlete and a tough kid,” coach Scott Merchant said. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
12. Adam Berghorst, Zeeland East (Michigan State) — T/DE/6-7/245: Berghorst is an outstanding two-sport athlete and could play both baseball and football at MSU. He was a force as a two-way player his senior year at Zeeland East, getting in on 70 tackles from his defensive end spot, including 16 tackles for loss, to earn a spot on The News Dream Team. “Adam was a dominant player for us all year on both sides of the ball,” coach Derek Pennington said. “He is clearly one of the top linemen in the state of Michigan with offers from Michigan, Notre Dame and MSU.” Allen Trieu, 247Sports
13. Marcel Lewis, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (Michigan State) — LB/6-0/218: Lewis was the anchor of a strong defense, helping Chippewa Valley earn a Division 1 state championship. He got in on 76 tackles and also showed his athleticism on the offensive side, grabbing 13 passes for four touchdowns as a tight end. “He’s a striker. He doesn’t just tackle people, he runs through them,” coach Scott Merchant said. “Besides his physical style of play, he is an excellent athlete who runs very well and can make plays sideline to sideline. Marcel is a student of the game and has a very high IQ.” Lewis is a member of The News Dream Team. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
14. Rod Heard, Farmington Hills Harrison (Northwestern) — CB/5-10/170: Heard showed his versatility to lead Harrison to the Division 3 regional final, playing running back, defensive back and, at times quarterback. He even threw a game-winning touchdown off a broken play while holding for a PAT. He rushed for 1,492 yards and 22 touchdowns while also grabbing 16 passes for two touchdowns and returning two kickoffs for scores. He got in on 47 tackles while breaking up six passes and intercepting a pass to earn a spot on The News Dream Team. “Rod was our offensive catalyst, whether it was running back, quarterback or wide receiver,” coach John Herrington said. “He was our team leader and is going to college at Northwestern as a defensive back.” Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
15. Josh DeBerry, Warren De La Salle (Boston College) — CB/6-0/165: DeBerry was an outstanding cornerback, helping De La Salle repeat as Catholic League and Division 2 state champions. He had 37 receptions for 780 yards and nine touchdowns as a receiver, along with intercepting five passes while being a lock-down cornerback on defense, earning a spot on The News Dream Team. “Josh is one of the most dynamic players I have ever coached,” coach Mike Giannone said. “Every time he touches the ball he is capable of making a big play.” Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Darius Robinson still believes he made the right decision when he picked Missouri as his college home for the next four or five years.

    Robinson, who was a Detroit News Dream Team defensive end this past fall for Canton, picked Missouri over several other teams, including Michigan and Michigan State. He enrolled early and is taking several classes while being heavily involved in weight training and learning the Tigers’ playbook so he will be prepared for spring practice.

    Robinson was among the majority of recruits who signed their letters of intent at the start of the early signing period in December. He is one of three players on The Detroit News Blue Chip list to sign with Missouri. Robinson is No. 18 on the list, Detroit Cass Tech linebacker Devin Nicholson is No. 39 and New Lothrop defensive back Aidan Harrison is No. 32.

    Last week the NCAA hit Missouri with a postseason ban for 2019 and trimmed scholarships, amid other punishments, following an investigation that revealed academic fraud.

    Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk said the school would “immediately appeal,” adding, “We are shocked and dismayed by the penalties that have been imposed today and will aggressively fight for what is right.”

    News of the sanctions did not dim Robinson’s enthusiasm to play for the Tigers, who finished 8-5 (4-4 SEC East) last season.

    Robinson, who had 12 TFL, including six sacks, this past season for Canton, has packed on a dozen pounds on his 6-foot-6 frame since moving to Missouri last month.

    “It’s a really good program, great people around here and I’m just getting ready for spring ball, which will be here before you know it,” said Robinson. “We’re doing weight training right now and that’s going real good. I feel good, right now I’m at 274, put on 12 pounds.”

    Robinson remains committed to remain at Missouri.

    “It was a little difficult down here for a minute, but it’s nothing big, to be honest, and we just hope the sanctions can be repealed,” Robinson said. “But at the end of the day we’re going to fight, compete and win games regardless of what happens.

    “There’s no going back for me. I knew leaving, like walking out on Michigan and Michigan State, would be tough, but I knew coming down here that I would just be trusting the staff. I’m excited. There’s always going to be bumps in the road, but you just have to keep your head down and keep moving.”

    Robinson’s toughest decision could have been leaving Canton’s basketball team since it is ranked No. 13 in the state by The Detroit News, with his best friends B. Artis White and Vinson Sigmon making up the backcourt.

    “It was tough because B. Artis and Vince are probably my closest friends, but they are great basketball players and they will be fine,” Robinson said. “I left school early, even though I love basketball, but this is my dream and my craft, so I knew I had to get in the weight room so I’d be ready to go during spring ball.”

    Nicholson was all over the field during his senior season, helping Cass Tech win the PSL championship. He got in on 82 tackles, including 22 TFL, grabbing four interceptions and returning two of them for TDs.

    Nicholson is working out, planning to run track for Cass Tech to get ready for practice this summer at Missouri.

    When asked of the bowl ban and other NCAA penalties, Nicholson said: “I’m not worked about it. I know they are still appealing it. I still plan on going to Missouri, looking forward to it. I know Missouri is the best fit for me and it just felt like home.”

