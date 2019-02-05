Down 18 points in the third quarter to Wyandotte, Dearborn Edsel Ford boys basketball coach Ibrahim Baydoun knew a risky adjustment was necessary.

“We’re not a big team,” Ibrahim Baydoun said. “I went to a smaller, quicker lineup to create some turnovers, but it was crazy: We had 5-foot-8 guys covering 6-foot-5 guys.”

Ibrahim Baydoun’s gamble paid off, and Edsel Ford rode an avalanche of second half Wyandotte turnovers to a 56-55 victory in Downriver League action Tuesday night.

Edsel Ford (14-3, 8-2 Downriver) senior point guard Jalal Baydoun had 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, including a pair of free throws with two minutes left, part of a 17-point second half, that put Edsel Ford in the lead.

“He (Jalal Baydoun) finally started getting some good looks in the second half,” Ibrahim Baydoun said. “He hit four 3's in the second half. Last night he reinjured his left foot, so he was basically playing on one foot tonight.”

Senior shooting guard Hakeem Fitahui scored 16 for Edsel Ford.

“In the first half, he (Fitahui) was on fire,” Ibrahim Baydoun said. “He hit three 3s and helped keep it close. It was one of his best games of the year.”

The win put Edsel Ford one game behind Woodhaven for first place in the Downriver League. The teams play each other on Monday.

“It comes down to rebounding for us,” Ibrahim Baydoun said. “If we limit teams to one shot and make our shots, we’re difficult to beat because we shoot a lot of 3s”

With the loss, Wyandotte falls to 12-5, 6-4.

Eric Coughlin is a freelance writer.