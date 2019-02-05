Dearborn Edsel Ford's Jalal Baydoun, who had 27 points in Monday's win over Gibraltar Carlson, became the school's all-time leading scorer with more than 1,400 points. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

The chase for first place in the boys basketball Downriver League is heating up. Even more so after Dearborn Edsel Ford went on the road to beat Gibraltar Carlson on Monday night, 70-64.

Senior Jalal Baydoun was the driving force as Edsel Ford fed off his energy.

Baydoun had 27 points with five assists to lead Edsel Ford (13-3, 7-2 Downriver) after missing a chunk of the third quarter with foul trouble.

“(Jalal) came back big in the fourth quarter with big threes and clutch free throws,” Edsel Ford coach Ibrahim Baydoun said. “He’s had a great year.”

It hasn’t been just a great year for the senior guard, rather a productive career, becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer with more than 1,400 points.

Jerez Rinehart led Carlson (12-4, 7-2) with 21 points.

Edsel Ford’s 3-point barrage is exactly what Baydoun expected from his team, stating that it can sometimes “live and die” by the long-ball.

“We like to shoot a lot of threes,” Baydoun said. “Once we spread the floor, it’s difficult to guard us.”

With a team whose tallest player stands 6-foot-2, shooting has to be a focal point and Baydoun believes his team does that very well.

However, in order beat a team like Woodhaven, which leads the conference with an 8-1 league record, Edsel Ford will need to focus on rebounding.

That led to a tough loss just last week against Woodhaven at home.

“Rebounding was our downfall,” Baydoun said. “We need to box them out and put a body on someone. We may be small, but we are very scrappy. We don’t back down from anyone.”

Edsel Ford will get another crack at Woodhaven next Monday at home, seeking revenge.

More boys basketball

Ann Arbor Pioneer 74, Monroe 36: Drew Lowder scored 19, Aidan Wright 18 and Kasean Pryor had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Pioneer (13-2, 6-0 SEC Red). Monroe is 2-12, 0-6.

Austin Catholic 59, Macomb Christian 23: Benjamin Brown scored 16 and Gabriel Nahhas 15 for Austin Catholic (3-8). Marcus Oraha scored 17 for Macomb Christian (1-10).

Detroit Loyola 49, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 34: Dylan Hemphill scored 14 while Cam Hudson and Javionne Thompson each had 12 for Loyola (10-5, 5-1 Catholic League AA). Gabriel Richard is 3-10, 0-6.

New Haven 77, Romeo 46: Ronald Jeffrey III had 20 points, seven steals and six rebounds, Trenell Payne had 18 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and five steals, Tyree France had 11 points and three steals, Brent Wiles had 10 points and five rebounds and Jamir Farrior had nine points and five rebounds for New Haven (15-1, 10-0 MAC White). Blake McRae scored 18 for Romeo.

Okemos 63, Holt 46: Evan Thomas had 22 points, 12 rebounds and four assists and Noah Pruitt had 10 points and five assists for Okemos (15-1, 9-0 CAAC Blue). Josiah Shamsiddeen scored 16 to lead Holt (2-12, 2-8).

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 70, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 58: Caleb Bates scored 35 and Jaylen Jones 12 for Lake Shore (13-2, 9-1 MAC Blue). Andrew Salter had 14 points and 14 rebounds, Ryan Brown scored 12 and Jordan Johnson 11 for L’Anse Creuse (8-6, 6-4).

Walled Lake Northern 73, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 71: Troy Lattimore scored 25, Andre Price 21 and Jack McGuire nine for Northern (15-1). Alex Siegfried scored 18, Jack Hannon 16, Max Stowe 15 and Devin Martin 12 for Notre Dame Prep (7-9).

Warren Michigan Collegiate 78, Dearborn Henry Ford 40: Davon Robinson scored 19 and Mike Blythe and Trey Redding each scored 11 for Michigan Collegiate (6-7, 4-3 Charter). Evan Soria led Henry Ford with 10 points.

Warren Mott 65, Utica Ford 48: De’Jon Gantz scored 26 and Jaelyn Brooks had 11 points and eight rebounds for Mott (12-3, 8-2 MAC White). Matt Skiba led Ford (1-15, 0-10) with 15 points.

Girls basketball

Detroit Cass Tech 63, Detroit Henry Ford 10: Keyonna Johnson had 12 points and nine rebounds for Cass Tech (13-2, 10-1 PSL East).

Detroit Cody 68, Detroit Pershing 31: Kiara McGowan finished with 16 points, 11 steals and six assists; Chloe Williams added 16 points and Talia Jones 15 for Cody (7-3 PSL).

Detroit East English Villiage 64, Detroit Central 16: Alexis Thompson had 25 points and 12 rebounds, Jayla Smith had 18 points and 10 assists and Arie Austin scored 10 for East English (13-1).

Detroit Renaissance 74, Detroit International Academy 25: Mikyah Finley scored 11 and Ajanee Hutson 10 for Renaissance (11-4). Ishia Ford scored 15 for DIA (2-8).

Detroit West Side Academy 57, Detroit Denby 49: Raven Jackson scored 22 and Alexis Crawford 15 for West Side (6-7). Eshawnda Smith had 30 points and six steals and Taylor Sullivan had 10 points and seven rebounds for Denby (7-6).

Detroit Western 40, Detroit Osborn 31: Egypt Fuller scored 19 and Lachyna Fuller 10 for Western (8-4, 6-4 PSL). Erin Davis scored 10 for Osborn (5-5 PSL).

Gibraltar Carlson 59, Dearborn Edsel Ford 38: Rebecca Zika and Emma Shimizu each scored 13 for Carlson (6-7, 5-4 Downriver). Tabitha Onufrak scored 13 for Edsel Ford (0-12, 0-8).

Riverview 69, New Boston Huron 41: Sam Dorn scored 23, Rayah Kolbusz 16 and Emma Flaishans 10 for Riverview (8-5, 4-4 Huron). New Boston is 6-5, 3-5.