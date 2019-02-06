Meet the 2019 Detroit News Blue Chip recruits
Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News top 15 Blue Chip high school football prospects, and where they're headed for college, The list includes Belleville's Julian Barnett, a Michigan State commitment. Player breakdowns by David Goricki of The Detroit News.
Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News top 15 Blue Chip high school football prospects, and where they're headed for college, The list includes Belleville's Julian Barnett, a Michigan State commitment. Player breakdowns by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
1. Devontae Dobbs, Belleville (Michigan State), OT/6-4/304: Dobbs, a member of The Detroit News Dream Team, was a dominant two-way player while helping Belleville earn its first regional championship in school history. He started the season slow, coming off shoulder surgery from a torn labrum and got in shape midseason. He was a force the rest of the season, opening holes for running backs while giving sophomore quarterback Christian Dhue-Reid time to throw for 2,759 yards and 39 touchdowns. He will be playing in the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 3 in Orlando. “He got in shape and was aggressive and confident midseason once the shoulder was 100 percent healed and then began to dominate the way he had in the past, becoming a destructive force on offense and defense,” coach Jermain Crowell said. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
2. Logan Brown, East Kentwood (Wisconsin) — OT/6-6/285: Brown, a member of The News Dream Team, is an outstanding all-around athlete with tremendous strength and size. He won the shot put state championship his sophomore and junior seasons. He has continued to develop into one of the premier tackles in the nation, ranked No. 1 nationally at his position by 247Sports. He helped East Kentwood earn an Ottawa-Kent Conference Red Division championship and a state playoff victory. “He’s an amazing athlete, really no weakness, got better every year,” coach Tony Kimbrough said. Brown will be playing in the All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
3. Julian Barnett, Belleville (Michigan State) — WR/CB/6-2/189: Barnett showed his ability to be a playmaker on both sides of the ball, grabbing 22 passes for 400 yards and seven touchdowns while making 37 tackles and intercepting three passes on the defensive side of the ball to help Belleville earn its first regional championship in program history. He earned a spot on The News Dream Team and will be playing in the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 3 in Orlando. “Julian Barnett on any other team would be a serious candidate for Mr. Football and this speaks to Julian’s maturity,” coach Jermain Crowell said. “Instead of worrying about his numbers, he’s grown to be strictly concerned with his team's success.” Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
4. Anthony Bradford, Muskegon (LSU) — T/6-5/355: Bradford was a dominant run blocker for Muskegon during its run to three consecutive Division 3 state championship game appearances, winning the title in 2017, and a 27-game winning streak before a loss to Detroit King in this year's championship game. “He’s a young man who has for three years given every ounce of his effort and his heart to our program,” coach Shane Fairfield said. “It was always a comforting feeling going into a game that no matter what happened we had him to lean on. He was always an amazing run blocker, did things with his feet and his strength and athletic ability like I haven’t seen in a big guy, but he really took it upon himself to get better as a pass blocker.” Bradford earned a spot on The News Dream Team. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
5. Mazi Smith, East Kentwood (Michigan, early enrollee) — T/6-3/290: Smith used his size and strength to bull his way to 81 tackles, including 16 tackles for loss while forcing three fumbles to help his team to an Ottawa-Kent Conference Red Division title and state playoff win. “He’s a once-in-a-lifetime type of player, just from his dominance on the field and leadership,” coach Tony Kimbrough said. Smith, who is a member of The News Dream Team, will be playing in the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 3 in Orlando. David Guralnick, Detroit News
6. Lance Dixon, West Bloomfield (Penn State, early enrollee) — LB/6-2/201: Dixon was an impact player on both sides of the ball for West Bloomfield, needing to do some work at running back following a season-ending injury to sophomore sensation Donovan Edwards. He got in on 91 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss (five sacks). He also rushed for nearly 100 yards in a win at Oak Park. He will be playing in the All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 in San Antonio. “Lance is a very explosive athlete and was able to become a dominant force on defense and offense,” coach Ron Bellamy said. Dixon is a member of The News Dream Team. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
7. Marvin Grant, Detroit King (Purdue) — S/6-2/200: Grant played linebacker and safety this season, doing whatever coach Tyrone Spencer asked of him to help King earn its second state championship in the last three years. He got in on 71 tackles, including 18.5 tackles for loss, while forcing four fumbles and recovering three fumbles. “He’s a very athletic defensive player, aggressive and physical,” Spencer said. “We needed him to play linebacker for us and he did a great job.” Grant is a member of The News Dream Team. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
8. Jaren Mangham, Detroit Cass Tech (Colorado, early enroll) — RB/6-1/214: Mangham was a threat to break a long run every time he touched the ball, piling up 1,098 yards (89 carries) and 26 touchdowns to help Cass Tech to a PSL championship. “He has great hands, catches the ball very well and is a powerful runner that makes leaps over players from five yards out for touchdowns,” coach Thomas Wilcher said. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
9. Ruke Orhorhoro, River Rouge (Clemson, early enrollee) — DE/6-4/271: Orhorhoro caused havoc for opposing ball carriers. He made 50 tackles and consistently got runners behind the line of scrimmage, making 20 tackles for loss, including 12 sacks. He also scored two touchdowns, forced a fumble and recovered two fumbles. “Exceptional effort and enthusiasm came from this big guy,” coach Corey Parker said of Orhorhoro, who is a member of The News Dream Team. “He plays the game smart and physical and doesn't care what the score is while he’s doing it.” Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
10. Tre Mosley, West Bloomfield (Michigan State, early enroll) — WR/6-2/180: Mosley earned a spot on The News Dream Team. He was the big-play man for West Bloomfield, hauling in 45 passes for 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns to help his team reach the regional championship game. “Tre is one of the best receivers in the nation,” coach Ron Bellamy said. “Tre has an unbelievable work ethic and competitiveness and is one of the best I’ve seen around.” Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
11. David Ellis, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (Indiana) — WR/CB/6-0/190: Ellis — a Dream Team member — was the premier three-way player in the state, showing his ability to play at a high level on offense, defense and special teams, scoring on a 99-yard touchdown run and an 80-yard touchdown pass in a regional final win over Dearborn Fordson, then scoring on a 94-yard kickoff return in a Division 1 state championship game win over Clarkston at Ford Field. He had 39 receptions for 636 yards and more than 1,700 all-purpose yards and 20 touchdowns, five scores coming on special teams. He also got in on 45 tackles while breaking up five passes. “He's a phenomenal athlete and a tough kid,” coach Scott Merchant said. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
12. Adam Berghorst, Zeeland East (Michigan State) — T/DE/6-7/245: Berghorst is an outstanding two-sport athlete and could play both baseball and football at MSU. He was a force as a two-way player his senior year at Zeeland East, getting in on 70 tackles from his defensive end spot, including 16 tackles for loss, to earn a spot on The News Dream Team. “Adam was a dominant player for us all year on both sides of the ball,” coach Derek Pennington said. “He is clearly one of the top linemen in the state of Michigan with offers from Michigan, Notre Dame and MSU.” Allen Trieu, 247Sports
13. Marcel Lewis, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (Michigan State) — LB/6-0/218: Lewis was the anchor of a strong defense, helping Chippewa Valley earn a Division 1 state championship. He got in on 76 tackles and also showed his athleticism on the offensive side, grabbing 13 passes for four touchdowns as a tight end. “He’s a striker. He doesn’t just tackle people, he runs through them,” coach Scott Merchant said. “Besides his physical style of play, he is an excellent athlete who runs very well and can make plays sideline to sideline. Marcel is a student of the game and has a very high IQ.” Lewis is a member of The News Dream Team. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
14. Rod Heard, Farmington Hills Harrison (Northwestern) — CB/5-10/170: Heard showed his versatility to lead Harrison to the Division 3 regional final, playing running back, defensive back and, at times quarterback. He even threw a game-winning touchdown off a broken play while holding for a PAT. He rushed for 1,492 yards and 22 touchdowns while also grabbing 16 passes for two touchdowns and returning two kickoffs for scores. He got in on 47 tackles while breaking up six passes and intercepting a pass to earn a spot on The News Dream Team. “Rod was our offensive catalyst, whether it was running back, quarterback or wide receiver,” coach John Herrington said. “He was our team leader and is going to college at Northwestern as a defensive back.” Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
15. Josh DeBerry, Warren De La Salle (Boston College) — CB/6-0/165: DeBerry was an outstanding cornerback, helping De La Salle repeat as Catholic League and Division 2 state champions. He had 37 receptions for 780 yards and nine touchdowns as a receiver, along with intercepting five passes while being a lock-down cornerback on defense, earning a spot on The News Dream Team. “Josh is one of the most dynamic players I have ever coached,” coach Mike Giannone said. “Every time he touches the ball he is capable of making a big play.” Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Who said there would be no drama on the February National Signing Day?

    Detroit News Dream Team quarterback Tommy Schuster, who led Chippewa Valley to the Division 1 state championship, flipped on Ashland Wednesday, signing with FCS school North Dakota, which will compete in the Missouri Valley Conference in 2020.

    North Dakota was looking for a quarterback after Cedric Case, who had committed to North Dakota last July, decommitted and signed with FBS Texas State in the early signing period.

    It was important for North Dakota to sign a quarterback of Schuster’s ability with its top two quarterbacks, Nate Ketteringham and Andrew Zimmerman, entering their senior season.

    Schuster – No. 40 on The Detroit News Blue Chip list – received his first offer last month with FCS Dayton and Valparaiso showing interest. Then GLIAC power Ashland came calling, giving him an offer in late January when he took an official visit.

    Schuster committed to Ashland, but North Dakota made a late pitch earlier this week and Schuster accepted its offer.

    More: When to sign a game in itself for college football recruits

    More: Blue Chip players Darius Robinson, Devin Nicholson still excited to play for Missouri

    Chippewa Valley head coach Scott Merchant knows Schuster had the talent to play in an FBS conference such as the Mid-American Conference, but is happy for his three-year starting quarterback.

    “North Dakota reached out to Tommy and his family in the last couple of days,” Merchant said. “He’s never been out there since it was the last minute, but that’s what happens, especially at the quarterback position when one guy decommits and goes somewhere else and it creates a chain reaction.

    “I had sent them a bunch of stuff early in the year, but they weren’t looking for a quarterback because they had the kid (Case) commit. I think they started going back through their email and film they had and luckily popped on Tommy. It’s pretty crazy if you think about it.”

    Schuster holds Chippewa Valley school records for passing yards (4,956) and TD passes (67), including 1,858 yards and 26 TDs with just one interception his senior year. He was 14-for-14 for 209 yards and two TDs in a 31-30 title game win over Clarkston at Ford Field.

    Woods headed to Buffalo

    Here’s another interesting twist in the recruitment of Belleville defensive end Tyrece Woods.

    Woods was named MVP of the defensive linemen at Michigan’s camp this summer, then accepted an offer weeks later before decommitting in late November.

    Woods – No. 28 on The News Blue Chip list – took an official visit to Western Michigan in December, but decided to wait for the late signing period before he made his decision. He took an official visit to Buffalo this past weekend and decided it was the place he wanted to play football and earn an engineering degree.

    “I went on an official to Buffalo this past weekend and it was like they provided with me with more information than Western Michigan,” said Woods who is 6-2, 255 pounds. “I want to major in engineering and on my official visit I spent part of the day at the engineering building with one of the professors, who was basically walking me through how things work there, why they do things and how those classes look.

    “Football-wise, what kind of set Western and Buffalo apart from each other were the facilities there at Buffalo. They have a new indoor facility, which is a full 120 yards like most Power Five schools.

    “They said I’ll have an opportunity to be a major contributor, if not start, this year. I’ll be moving around from defensive end to defensive tackle and Coach (Lance) Leipold said I could be playing some offense too – tight end and some fullback.”

    Woods played his junior season at Detroit King and his senior season at Belleville. He transferred back to King in order to graduate and be a mid-year enrollee at Buffalo.

    “I went to King the first week in January,” Woods said. “I’ll graduate from King. I have enough credits, have a 3.8 overall grade-point average.”

    UM takes a look at Wisniewski

    Saline defensive end Brad Wisniewski took an official visit to Michigan this past weekend and returned with a preferred walk-on offer.

    The 6-4, 235-pound Wisniewski has the talent to play in the FBS and possibly could have one day dominated at the Mid-American Conference level. He finished with 18.5 TFL, including a pair of sacks while going up against Wisconsin-bound tackle Logan Brown in Saline’s 42-7 district championship win over East Kentwood.

    “Wiz hasn’t made up his mind yet, said it will either be Michigan, or he’s just going to Western Michigan and be a regular student,” said Saline coach Joe Palka.

    Wisniewski has multiple offers from GLIAC teams, including Michigan Tech and Northwood.

    “He said he just wanted to go to a big school and play as big as he could,” Palka said. “He’s just a low-profile kid and even the MAC schools start recruiting so far ahead that there’s not much left. When guys (from MAC schools) came in this winter they were looking for ’20s (juniors) and ’21s (sophomores), and I think these kids who are late developers and had great senior years get left out.

    “I’m kind of surprised he’s been overlooked because he has height and all of those things. He would be a MAC defensive end and a few of them talked to him about walking on, but he feels like, ‘If I’m going to walk on I’m going to walk on at Michigan, the biggest and the best.

     “My conversation with Coach Harbaugh was that he’s a guy that as he develops could see some action and Coach Harbaugh’s comment was we could even see him working himself into a fullback position, so there’s opportunity there. It’s just a matter if he wants to take advantage of it or not.”

    Saline kicker James Turner, who was 12-for-12 on field goals, recently received an offer from Navy and is taking a trip to Texas Tech this weekend.

    Ferris State comes up big

    Ferris State head coach Tony Annese has guided the Bulldogs to five straight seasons of 11 or more victories, including this past season’s run to the Division II national championship game.

    If Ferris’ 2019 recruiting class is any indication, it’s unlikely that the Bulldogs’ impressive run will end anytime soon.

    Ferris State signed a pair of players ranked in The News Blue Chip Top 60 list, including Muskegon Mona Shores receiver James Gilbert (No. 52) and Detroit Denby running back T’Shawn Wilkes (No. 58).

    Gilbert earned a spot on The News Dream Team after coming up with 61 receptions for 1,466 yards and 15 TDs to help his team reach the Division 2 state title game, a 29-16 loss to Warren De La Salle. He also played safety, getting an interception while making four tackles in the championship game.

    “I decided on Ferris State, liked the coaching staff, Coach Annese and I have a very special relationship, so I feel comfortable there,” said the 6-2, 180-pound Gilbert, who has 4.5 speed. “The coaching staff was very welcoming when I took my visit a couple of weeks ago. They showed me around campus. I had a chance to sit down and talk with the players and felt like I was a part of the team.

    “He (Annese) told me they like to throw the ball and at my position you’ll get a good amount of footballs thrown at you.”

    Wilkes, a 6-2, 210-pound running back, rushed for 2,165 yards and 33 TDs for Denby after playing receiver his sophomore and junior years.

    Detroit Cass Tech receiver Jevan Swanigan also signed with Ferris State. It was Swanigan who caught a 45-yard TD pass from Jalen Graham with 5:48 left in the opening quarter to help set the tempo in Cass Tech’s 35-7 PSL championship game win over Detroit King.

    Sincere Dent, a running back/linebacker and teammate of Gilbert’s at Mona Shores, also signed with Ferris State.

     

     

     

     

