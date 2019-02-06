Buy Photo Southfield A&T guard Soleil Barnes, left, and guard Cheyenne McEvans celebrate as they are taken out of the game late in the second half. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Royal Oak — Cheyenne McEvans was the catalyst during a pivotal 15-0 run to end the first half to help No. 2 Southfield A&T take command and go on to hand Royal Oak its first loss with a 60-47 victory Tuesday night in the OAA Red division showdown.

McEvans, a 5-foot-10 junior guard who has several offers, including Marquette and Butler, finished with 23 points and 22 rebounds for Southfield A&T (13-1, 6-0). Senior forward Alexis Johnson (Marshall) finished with 18 points and senior guard Soleil Barnes (Toledo) had 10 points.

Royal Oak (12-1, 5-1) pulled even at 16 on Nila Coney’s 3-pointer off the window with 5:10 left in the half.

Then, McEvans scored off a putback, and made two free throws on A&T’s next possession to open up a 20-16 lead before Royal Oak’s Sarah Soraghan connected on another 3-pointer off the glass to cut the deficit to 20-19 with four minutes left.

But Royal Oak was dealt a severe blow when 5-11 senior forward Jessica Adams was whistled for her third foul and sent to the bench.

And, A&T took advantage, using its quickness to force multiple turnovers with its trap and then turning them into points at the other end which resulted in the 15-0 run.

McEvans caused multiple turnovers and both Johnson (seven points) and Barnes (eight) were rewarded at the other end with Barnes making a pair of 3-pointers to help A&T take a 35-19 halftime lead.

“We just had to keep playing hard, knew we had to keep the intensity up,” said McEvans of the run. “They were getting frustrated so we felt if we trapped them they were going to turn it over so we just did a good job of executing.”

And, on Barnes’ shooting, McEvans replied: “She’s a great shooter. She always comes through for us. We know when she’s hot that she’s going to keep knocking them down so we do our penetrating and kick it off to her.”

A&T led by as many as 19 (44-25) during the second half and Royal Oak could get no closer than 11 the rest of the way.

McEvans put the exclamation point on the victory when two Royal Oak guards tried to trap hear near midcourt and McEvans split them and scored off a layup and was fouled, making the free throw for a 58-40 cushion with 1:34 left.

Soraghan scored 13 for Royal Oak, which also received nine points from Coney and nine from 6-1 senior guard Samantha Potter who fouled out with 2:33 left and A&T leading 53-38.

Still, it was the rebounding that stood out for McEvans.

“I take pride in my rebounding,” McEvans. “I know I can jump pretty high so I just have to go get it for my team.

“This game meant a lot to us. Some people thought we wouldn’t be able to handle the pressure, so we just had to prove it to ourselves and to other people that we belong here. We belong at the top.”

More girls basketball

Dearborn 47, Livonia Churchill 44: Malak Alhajj had 14 points and Emma Obermiller nine points and nine rebounds for Dearborn (7-6, 6-4 KLAA East). Churchill is 7-8, 6-5.

Detroit Country Day 64, Ferndale 23: Adrian Folks scored 19, Maddie Novak 15 and Jasmine Powell 10 for Country Day (6-6). Kennisha Williams had 10 points for Ferndale.

Farmington Hills Mercy 45, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 33: Julia Bishop scored 15, Jill Smith 13 and Alexis Roberts 11 for Mercy (10-4, 6-3 Catholic League Central). Laine Garbarz scored 15 for Gabriel Richard (5-9, 3-6).

Grosse Pointe North 50, Warren Cousino 42: Julia Ayrault scored 24 and Christina Braker 10 for North (14-1, 10-0 MAC Red). Kate McArthur scored 25 and Mackenzie Cook 12 for Cousino (8-5, 4-4).

Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 48, St. Clair 39: Daniah Beavers had 20 points and 11 rebounds, Rylee Thomas 14 points and Sydney Dhue 12 rebounds and five assists for L’Anse Creuse (7-7, 6-3 MAC Gold). St. Clair is 8-5, 8-1.

Hartland 51, Canton 10: Whitney Sollom scored 16 and Madi Moyer 14 for Hartland (12-2, 10-1 KLAA West). Canton is 1-14, 0-11.

Macomb Dakota 65, Grosse Pointe South 58: Taylor Williams had 23 points, 17 rebounds, five assists and three steals, Ella Burger had 21 points and nine rebounds and Jada Reese eight points and six rebounds for Dakota (7-8, 2-7 MAC Red). Sydni Hall scored 15 for South (8-6, 4-6).

New Haven 40, Warren Lincoln 33: Jada Turner had 10 points, Dara Capaldi nine points and Lydia Capaldi seven points, seven rebounds and five assists to help New Haven (12-1, 7-0) clinch the MAC Bronze division. Rayana Tolbert scored 10 and Daviana Leonard nine for Lincoln (8-4, 5-2).

Plymouth 53, Northville 43: Sydney McCaig had 20 points, Sophie Zelek 14 points and Angela Schmidt 10 for Plymouth (10-5, 6-5 KLAA West). Ellie Thallman scored 19 for Northville (8-7, 4-7).

Redford Union 51, Garden City 30: Ashia Moorer scored 14 and Johnnia Steele 10 for Union. Allyssa Sanner scored eight and Rylan Dolan seven for Garden City (2-11, 2-7 Western Wayne).

Rochester Adams 52, Rochester 40: Maddie Dolenga scored 17, Nicole Claerhout 13 and Lauren Petersmark 12 for Adams (6-7, 4-4 OAA White). Rochester is 6-6.

Romulus 57, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 45: Ciara Hardy scored 24 for Romulus (11-2, 9-0 WWAC) and Asia Cochran 21 for Annapolis (7-6, 4-5).

Romulus Summit Academy North 55, Cornerstone Health/Tech 33: Ndidiamaka Ndukwe scored 35 points for North (7-7).

Roseville 39, Warren Woods Tower 15: DeBraya Edwards had 18 points, 11 rebounds and seven steals and Mycah Goodwin nine points, five rebounds and four blocks for Roseville (10-3, 8-0 MAC Silver. Tower is 0-13.

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 65, Warren Fitzgerald 14: Julia Decker had 19 points, five steals and eight rebounds, Joslyn Brennan 12 points and Taedom Stein 10 points for Lakeview (11-3, 8-1 MAC Blue).

Trenton 47, Gibraltar Carlson 40: Therese Hebda had 23 points and Alayna Mulford 12 points and 12 rebounds for Tretnon (12-2, 9-1 Downriver). Rebecca Zilka scored 18 for Carlson (6-8, 5-5).

Troy 62, Berkley 43: Athena Samson had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Emily Olson added 12 points for Troy (8-6). Berkley is 11-3.

Boys basketball

DETROIT PSL TOURNAMENT

Detroit Cass Tech 69, Detroit Cody 42: Tyson Acuff had 11 points, 10 assists, six rebounds and five steals, and Anthony Kyles, Daniel Autrey and Kalil Whitehead each scored 11 for Cass Tech (12-3). Cody is 4-10.

Detroit CMA 61, Detroit East English 51: Damon Terrelle had 18 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks, Staphon Marzette 11 points, five assists and six rebounds and Jeremiah Henderson nine points for CMA (9-7). Keith Moss scored 14 for East English.

Detroit Henry Ford 64, Detroit Douglass 55: Devin Bryant had 15 points and six rebounds, and Ryan Williams had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Henry Ford (10-5). For Douglass, Donivan Peoples had 18 points and Pierre Brooks scored 14.

Detroit Mumford 66, Detroit Denby 57: Alan Gee Jr. had 28 points and 13 assists and Miquan Terry 11 points and 13 rebounds for Mumford (8-7) in a PSL playoff game. Denby is 7-8.

Detroit Pershing 93, Detroit West Side 74: Pierre Hill scored 24, Reggie Lawrence 17 and Tharren Hill 13 for Pershing (15-1). Alonzo Fears scored 23 and Omari Vann 12 West Side (2-13).

Detroit Renaissance 90, Detroit Central 42: Chandler Turner led Renaissance (13-3, 11-0 PSL West) with 23 points and nine rebounds. Central is 0-10.

OTHER GAMES

Allen Park 54, Taylor 38: Peirce Eaton had 16 points and nine rebounds and Jakob Marsee 16 points and 10 rebounds for Allen Park (3-12, 2-8 Downriver). Taylor is 3-8.

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 73, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 54: Mikey Lividini scored 31 and Andrew Conn 11 for Baptist (9-5, 7-0 MIAC Red). Jacob Goadney had 21 points and Evan Akkashian 12 for Roeper (10-5, 3-4).

Birmingham Brother Rice 66, Woodhaven 60 (OT): David Jakiko scored 20 and Mekkos Stewart 12 for Brother Rice (4-11). Joshua Warren scored 23 and Marcus Brown 12 for Woodhaven (13-3).

Birmingham Seaholm 46, Royal Oak 43: Alex Lonze scored 13 and Matt Fricke nine for Seaholm (5-10, 3-7 OAA Blue). Tobby Adesanya scored eight for Royal Oak (6-9, 2-6).

Canton 70, Hartland 23: Kendall Perkins scored 18, Vinson Sigmon 16 and D.Artis White 15 for Canton (14-1, 11-0 KLAA West). Hartland is 3-12, 2-9.

Dearborn 91, Livonia Churchill 50: Jack Melton scored 19, Ali Zahr 12, Ben Clark 11 and Mohammad Wahidi 10 for Dearborn (5-9, 5-5 KLAA East). Joel Forgacs had 13 points for Churchill (2-13, 2-8).

Dearborn Edsel Ford 56, Wyandotte 55: Jalal Baydoun had 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists and Hakeem Fitahui 16 points for Edsel Ford (14-3, 8-2 Downriver). James Breax scored 21 and Keyshawn Devlin 19 for Wyandotte (12-5, 6-4).

Detroit Cornerstone Health/Tech. 46, Romulus Summit North 41: Jalen Young had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Cornerstone (9-7, 4-3 Charter). Orlando Lovejoy scored 27 for North (6-8, 2-5).

Detroit University Prep 70, Detroit Community 66: Ashton Henderson had 21 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for UPrep (9-4, 7-1 MMAC Black). Rayvon Williamson scored 21 for Community (8-4-1, 4-2-1).

Farmington 77, Troy Athens 58: Tariq Shepherd scored 26 and Jaden Aiken 19 for Farmington (10-4, 7-2 OAA White). Athens is 3-12, 1-8.

Harper Woods 53, Detroit Voyageur 30: Ken Thomas had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Logan Gardner added 10 points for Harper Woods (11-3).

Harper Woods Chandler Park 71, Southfield Bradford 35: Andre Bradford had 17 points and six steals, Derrick Bryant 13 points and 11 assists, Marquez Steele 11 points and 12 rebounds and Tyland Tate 13 points for Chandler Park (13-0, 7-0 Charter). Bradford is 9-4, 6-1.

Hope of Detroit 60, Dearborn Heights WISE 36: Darrius Whitehead had 26 points and eight assists and Khilel Newman seven points and 20 rebounds for Hope (4-6, 2-4 Detroit Metro).

Macomb Dakota 62, Utica Eisenhower 51: Joey Tocco had 20 points, seven rebounds and two steals, Mark Tocco had 19 points, five rebounds and five assists, Joshua Hines had 12 points, four rebounds and four assists, and Xavier Glen had 10 points, 16 rebounds, three assists and three blocks for Dakota (10-5, 7-3 MAC Red).

Madison Heights Lamphere 62, Center Line 51: Ryan Barrett had 21 points and four assists and Kian Lemons 18 points, eight assists and three steals for Lamphere (6-9, 2-6 MAC Silver). Jashun Houston scored 17 for Center Line (2-13, 2-6).

Northville 49, Plymouth 42: Daniel McLaughlin scored 13 for Northville (12-3, 8-3 KLAA West). Bryce Amison scored 10 for Plymouth (6-9, 3-8).

Novi 48, Brighton 44: Giovanni Miles scored 18 and Aryan Verma 12 for Novi (8-7, 7-4 KLAA West). Kenan Stolz scored 14 for Brighton (7-8, 4-7).

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 46, Detroit Country Day 43: Lorne Bowman scored 18 and Kareem Rozier 10 for St. Mary’s (10-4). Ronnie Scott scored 12 for Country Day (6-8).

Quincy 66, Reading 64: William Dunn had 26 points and 11 rebounds, Caleb McCavit 13 points and Jordan Nelson 12 points for Quincy (14-0, 10-0 Big 8). Reading is 6-9, 4-6.

River Rouge 74, Ecorse 42: Micah Parrish had 16 points and eight rebounds, Donovan Freeman 14 points and seven rebounds and Dan Few 10 points and 11 rebounds for River Rouge (14-1, 7-0 Michigan Metro Blue). Deondre Bonaparte scored 12 for Ecorse (7-5, 5-2).

Southfield Christian 61, Novi Christian 50: Noah Rheker scored 18, Dajion Humphrey 15 and Jon Sanders 10 for Southfield Christian (11-6, 7-0 MIAC). Mackenzy Blackwell had 15 points and 11 rebounds, Braelon Green 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Blake Banks 13 points for Novi Christian (8-6, 4-2).

Taylor Trillium 66, Melvindale ABT 49: Jaylin Atchinson had 21 points and Ronald Rayburn 15 points and 10 rebounds for Trillium (7-7, 3-5 Michigan Metro Black).

Warren Michigan Collegiate 58, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 51: Jimeire Cannon had 20 points and 17 rebounds, Dion Black 11 points and Mike Blythe six points and 11 assists for Collegiate (7-7). Quincy Harris scored 19 for Lakeview (5-9).

Wayne Memorial 75, Dearborn Fordson 40: Isaiah Lewis had 20 points, seven assists and three rebounds, Dreyon O’Neal 15 points and six rebounds and Chayce Leslie 12 points, three rebounds and three steals for Memorial (12-3, 8-2 KLAA East).

West Bloomfield Frankel 72, Troy Christian Leadership 40: Ethan Mostyn scored 19 and Ryan Otis and Noah Schlussel 17 each for Frankel (11-6). Troy Christian is 8-9.

Detroit News staff contributed

david.goricki@detroitnews.com