With its top two scorers out Friday night, Madison Heights Lamphere was feeling low. And why not? That’s where Lamphere felt most comfortable, as its trio of sophomore bigs dominated the baseline on both ends of the court to pull out a 52-42 win over Ferndale.

Nydia Shumate had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Evy Bisbikis had nine and 10 and Kayla Maciag scored 10 for Lamphere (6-9, 3-7 MAC Silver).

“It started off a little shaky,” Lamphere coach Mike Kobus said. “As the game went on, you could see the confidence building in the girls.”

Ferndale closed the first quarter with a 15-14 lead on Lamphere’s young squad, causing chaos at midcourt with a tight press.

For Kobus, the solution was simple: Don’t give Ferndale (3-7, 1-5) the chance to press. Lamphere mixed in a scheme that relied on points in transition, with Shumate playing quarterback.

“(Shumate) was big for us because she was the tallest player on the court today,” Kobus said. “She would grab the rebounds and kick out to run our fast-break offense.”

If Shumate wasn’t grabbing the board, she was getting up the court in a hurry to receive a pass.

“Nydia has great speed,” Kobus said. “She posted down low and drove the ball into the basket today. We kept looking for her, we kept feeding her, and she kept taking it to the hole.”

Still, it wasn’t all run-and-gun — and a pair of sophomore guards had a hand in disrupting Ferndale’s defensive game-plan, too. Ava Wark led Lamphere up the court with poise — a “nice, slow fashion, and Sarah Xhelilaj used her quickness to facilitate swift ball movement in the frontcourt.

“(Wark) controlled the floor by taking it up in a nice, slow fashion, passing the ball back and forth,” Kobus said. “We wanted to move the ball as much as we could with a good pace to it.”

But even with its offense in a groove, Lamphere had no answer for Ferndale point guard Cacy Thornton through the first two quarters, as she headed to the locker room at halftime with a game-high 15 points.

“She handles the ball very well,” Kobus said of Thornton. “That girl’s got a bright future.”

Much like his offense, though, Kobus gave his team the edge with a quick adjustment. Lamphere switched to a diamond-and-one defense and stuck Amber Doom on Thornton, cutting off the Ferndale standout’s open looks and limiting her to just five points in the second half.

“Amber loves to play defense,” Kobus said. “She’s very intense, and she was fronting her face-to-face and denying the ball as much as possible. She did a really good job of it.”

More girls basketball

Ann Arbor Pioneer 71, Ann Arbor Huron 65: Drew Lowder scored 35 and reached 1,000 points in his career, and Kasean Pryor had 24 points and 12 rebounds for Pioneer (15-2, 8-0 Southeastern). Devon Womack scored 23 and Mike Davis 17 for Huron (12-5, 6-2).

Dearborn 52, Belleville 37: Erin Moran scored 17 and Sarah Campbell added 11 for Dearborn (8-7, 7-5 KLAA East). Belleville is 2-13, 2-10.

Farmington Hills Mercy 48, Macomb Lutheran North 31: Alexis Roberts scored 14 for Mercy (11-4, 7-3 Catholic Central). North is 4-11, 1-8.

Harper Woods Chandler Park 66, Grosse Pointe North 55: Eaia O’Brien had 18 points and four steals, Anaya Kennedy scored 17 and Taylor Walton had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Chandler Park (14-3, 7-0 Charter). Julia Ayrault scored 17 and Maddie Kohler added 12 for North (14-2, 10-1 MAC Red).

Hartland 46, Brighton 35: Amanda Roach scored 13 and Nikki Dompierre 12 for Hartland (13-2, 11-1 KLAA West). Isabella Vogt and Lauren Brown each scored eight for Brighton (15-1, 11-1).

New Haven 56, St. Clair Shores South Lake 46: Jazmyn Turner scored 12 and Dara Capaldi 11 for New Haven (13-1). Myia Rogan scored 19 for South Lake (6-9).

Novi 34, Plymouth 27: Lauren Burgess scored 13 and Emalee Lowes added five for Novi (6-10, 6-6 KLAA West). Kyra Brandon scored eight and Sophie Zelek added seven for Plymouth (10-6, 6-6).

Macomb Dakota 62, Utica Eisenhower 45: Ella Burger had 21 points, Taylor Williams 16 points and 20 rebounds and Jaimee Moshenko 10 points for Dakota (8-8, 3-7 MAC Red). Lauren Debeau scored 21 for Eisenhower (9-6, 3-6).

River Rouge 60, Harper Woods 45: Micah Parrish had 17 points, Nigel Colvin 11 points and Donovan Freeman 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for River Rouge (15-1, 8-0 Michigan Metro Blue). Daniel Briggs scored 11 for Harper Woods (10-4, 5-3).

Walled Lake Western 37, Walled Lake Northern 36: Troy Lattimore scored 16 for Western (8-9). Taaj Thomas scored 14 and Ryan Hamlin 11 for Northern (15-2).

Detroit PSL playoffs

Detroit East English 55, Detroit Western 28: Jayla Smith had 19 points and eight assists, Alexis Thompson 16 points and 10 rebounds and Kendra Taylor 12 points for East English (14-1). Egypt Fuller scored 14 for Western (6-5).

Boys basketball

Auburn Hills Christian 57, Chesterfield Austin 50: Elisha Adams and Andrew James each scored 18 for Auburn Hills (5-11). Benjamin Brown scored 19 and Alex Kraft 17 for Austin (3-9).

Belleville 68, Dearborn 48: Connor Bush scored 16 and Brandon Jackson had 12 points and 13 rebounds for Belleville (11-3, 10-2 KLAA East). Ali Makled scored 11 for Dearborn (6-10, 6-6).

Clarkston 56, Troy 47: Matt Nicholson scored 16 and Fletcher Loyer added 14 for Clarkston (15-2, 10-0 OAA Red). Brody Parker scored 22 for Troy (9-7, 3-5).

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 58, Garden City 32: Mustafa Almun scored 20 and Zach Jawad 11 for Crestwood (7-7, 5-5 Western Wayne). Jordin Cramer scored 16 for Garden City.

Ecorse 48, Detroit Henry Ford Academy 46: Jaylin Childress scored 13, Toriano Bibbs had 10 points and 10 rebounds and Darius Leapheart had 10 points and five assists for Ecorse (7-5, 4-2 Metro Blue). Josh Wilson scored 15 for Henry Ford (4-10, 1-6).

Farmington 67, Auburn Hills Avondale 64 (OT): Tariq Shepherd had 19 points and five assists, Jaden Akins scored 19, Tariq Humes added 13 and Bakyne Coly had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Farmington (11-4, 8-2 OAA White). Kobe Anthony scored 19 for Avondale (5-10, 3-6).

Ferndale 66, Oxford 58: Sudi McElroy scored 24 and Tonta McKeithen 20 for Ferndale (10-6, 8-3 OAA Blue). Oxford is 15-1, 10-1.

Hamtramck 40, Detroit Voyageur 36: Noah Burns had 15 points and five rebounds for Hamtramck (9-5, 3-4 Michigan Metro).

Homer 61, Quincy 58: William Dunn scored 21, Jordan Nelson 12 and Matthew Hadaman 10 for Quincy (14-1, 10-1 Big 8). Homer is 10-6, 9-2.

Novi Christian Academy 60, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 16: Blake Goodman scored 17 and Blake Banks added 10 for Novi Christian (9-6, 5-2 MIAC Blue). Josh Osani scored nine for Northwest (0-11, 0-8).

Oak Park 69, West Bloomfield 55: Chris Gary had 20 points, Malik Carr had 18 points and 18 rebounds and Devonte Edwards scored 11 for Oak Park (8-6, 3-5 OAA Red). Robert Johnson scored 24 for West Bloomfield (6-11, 3-7).

Okemos 41, East Lansing 37: Evan Thomas scored 14 for Okemos (16-1, 10-0 CAAC Blue). Jack Morse scored 12 for East Lansing (9-7, 5-4).

Plymouth 60, Novi 47: Matt MacLellan scored 16 and Ethan Farrutia added 13 for Plymouth (7-9, 4-7 KLAA West). Jovani Miles scored 13 for Novi (8-8, 7-5).

Redford Union 49, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 45: Nahseer Cossom scored 16 and Nate Brown 15 for Union (9-6, 7-3 Western Wayne). Roderick Campbell scored 17 and Marquise Schumake 15 for Annapolis (7-10, 3-8).

Romulus 78, Livonia Clarenceville 27: Ciara Hardy had 25 points and seven rebounds and Shawnta Standifer had 21 points and 10 steals for Romulus (12-2, 10-0 Western Wayne). Clarenceville is 2-12, 0-10.

Stockwell Academy 48, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 43: Jeremy Odom scored 17 for Stockwell (12-3, 6-2 MIAC). Jacob Gladney scored 19 and Jon Gardner 17 for Roeper (10-6, 3-5).

Troy Athens 58, Rochester 55: Josh Seifert scored 13 and Ethan LaBay 11 for Athens (4-12, 2-9 OAA White). Cam Caggins scored 25 and Corey Gulledge 11 for Rochester (1-15, 0-10).

Wayne Memorial 72, Livonia Franklin 32: Isaiah Lewis had 33 points, six assists and five steals and Chris Dobessi had 29 points, six rebounds and three steals for Memorial (12-3, 9-2 KLAA East). Franklin is 2-14, 1-11.

Downriver playoffs

Woodhaven 69, Melvindale 55: Josh Warren scored 29 and Troy Campbell 11 for Woodhaven (13-4). Marcus Riley scored 17 for Melvindale (8-8).