Lorne Bowman finished with 28 points and Jason Drake chipped in with 11 to lead Orchard Lake St. Mary's to a 61-45 victory over Dearborn Divine Child in a Catholic League quarterfinals boys basketball game Saturday.
St. Mary's advances to face UD-Jesuit in the semifinals on Tuesday at Birmingham Marian. Tip-off is 7.
Cam Urbanick had 15 points to lead Divine Child.
More Catholic League playoffs
Detroit Loyola 53, Warren De La Salle 45: Cam Hudson had 12 points, Mark Mayberry 12 points and 11 rebounds and Dyland Hemphill 10 points for Loyola (11-5), which plays Detroit Catholic Central in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Marian.
More boys basketball
Detroit Cass Tech 75, Detroit CMA 32: Kalil Whitehead and Daniel Autrey each scored 15 and Tyson Acuff scored 10 for Cass Tech (13-3) in a PSL quarterfinal.
Detroit King 56, Detroit Henry Ford 41: Jordan Whitford scored 20, Chancey Willis 11 and Rayshawn Cowan 10 for King (14-2) in a Detroit PSL quarterfinal playoff game.
Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 92, Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 24: Kevin Ibula scored 18, Jaylend Rabdall 12 and Monte Thompson 10 for Chandler Park in a Charter League quarterfinal.
Southfield Bradford Academy 64, Ferndale University 52: Steve Smith scored 32 and Percy Redd added 25 points for Bradford (10-4) in a Charter League quarterfinal.
