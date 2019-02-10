Buy Photo Cheyenne McEvans and Southfield A&T are ranked No. 2 in the state and No. 1 in the North by The Detroit News. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Here are new high school girls basketball rankings as of Feb. 10, 2019, by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.

State Super 20

1. Detroit Edison (13-1, Division 2)

2. Southfield A&T (14-1, Division 1)

3. East Lansing (15-0, Division 1)

4. Birmingham Marian (15-0, Division 1)

5. Wayne Memorial (13-1, Division 1)

6. Midland Dow (13-1, Division 1)

7. Saginaw Heritage (12-2, Division 1)

8. DeWitt (13-1, Division1)

9. Grand Haven (13-1, Division 1)

10. Pewamo-Westphalia (11-1, Division 3)

11. Harper Woods Chandler Park (10-2, Division 2)

12. Adrian Lenawee Christian (13-1, Division 4)

13. Detroit King 13-1, Division 1)

14. St. Ignace (16-0, Division 4)

15. Walled Lake Western, 15-1, Division 1)

16. Chelsea (16-0, Division 2)

17. Kingsley (13-2, Division 2)

18. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (12-4, Division 1)

19. Muskegon (10-4, Division 1)

20. Grosse Pointe North (14-2, Division 1)

Detroit

1. Detroit Edision (13-1)

2. Detroit King (13-1)

3. Detroit Cass Tech (13-3)

4. Detroit Mumford (13-3)

5. Detroit Renaissance (12-4)

6. Detroit East English (13-1)

7. Detroit Osborn (8-5)

8. Detroit Denby (7-6)

9. Detroit Cody (7-6)

10. Detroit Western (6-5)

North

1. Southfield A&T (14-1)

2. Birmingham Marian (15-0)

3. Walled Lake Western (15-1)

4. Hartland (13-2)

5. Brighton (15-1)

6. Royal Oak (13-1)

7. Farmington Hills Mercy (11-4)

8. West Bloomfield (13-1)

9. Auburn Hills Avondale (13-2)

10. Walled Lake Central (11-5)

East

1. Harper Woods Chandler Park (10-2)

2. Grosse Pointe North (14-2)

3. New Haven (13-1)

4. Port Huron Northern (10-7)

5. Warren Cousino (8-6)

6. Utica Eisenhower (9-6)

7. New Baltimore Anchor Bay (12-3)

8. St. Clair Shores Lakeview (11-3)

9. Romeo (11-3)

T10. Roseville (12-3)

T10. L’Anse Creuse North (11-4)

West

1. Wayne Memorial (13-1)

2. Ann Arbor Pioneer (12-2)

3. Saline (11-4)

4. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (10-5)

5. Carleton Airport (12-1)

6. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (10-3)

7. Dearborn Fordson (9-6)

8. Plymouth (10-6)

9. Romulus (12-2)

T10. Dearborn Henry Ford (10-4)

T10. Ypsilanti (9-5)