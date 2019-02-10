Girls basketball: Southfield A&T 60, Royal Oak 47
Royal Oak forward Anna Ross, center, battles for a loose ball with Southfield A&T guard Soleil Barnes, left, and forward Alexis Johnson in the first half of their game at Royal Oak High School on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. Southfield A&T defeated Royal Oak, 60-47
Royal Oak forward Anna Ross, center, battles for a loose ball with Southfield A&T guard Soleil Barnes, left, and forward Alexis Johnson in the first half of their game at Royal Oak High School on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. Southfield A&T defeated Royal Oak, 60-47 David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Southfield A&T center Jasmine Worthy tries to block a shot by Royal Oak guard Samantha Potter in the first half.
Southfield A&T center Jasmine Worthy tries to block a shot by Royal Oak guard Samantha Potter in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Southfield A&T guard Myori Reeves, left, tries to keep the ball away from Royal Oak forward Anna Ross in the first half.
Southfield A&T guard Myori Reeves, left, tries to keep the ball away from Royal Oak forward Anna Ross in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Southfield A&T forward Alexis Johnson hits the floor after trying to steal the ball from Royal Oak guard Samantha Potter in the first half. No foul was called on the play.
Southfield A&T forward Alexis Johnson hits the floor after trying to steal the ball from Royal Oak guard Samantha Potter in the first half. No foul was called on the play. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Southfield A&T guard Cheyenne McEvans, left, and Royal Oak guard Nila Coney battle for the ball in the first half.
Southfield A&T guard Cheyenne McEvans, left, and Royal Oak guard Nila Coney battle for the ball in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Royal Oak guard Nila Coney, right, takes a foul on this play with Southfield A&T guard Cheyenne McEvans in the first half.
Royal Oak guard Nila Coney, right, takes a foul on this play with Southfield A&T guard Cheyenne McEvans in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Southfield A&T guard Cheyenne McEvans, left, and Royal Oak guard Nila Coney battle for a loose ball in the first half.
Southfield A&T guard Cheyenne McEvans, left, and Royal Oak guard Nila Coney battle for a loose ball in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Royal Oak guard Samantha Potter, left, and forward Tayrn Morrow try to keep Southfield A&T guard Cheyenne McEvans from driving to the basket in the first half.
Royal Oak guard Samantha Potter, left, and forward Tayrn Morrow try to keep Southfield A&T guard Cheyenne McEvans from driving to the basket in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Royal Oak head coach Brian Sonata yells at the officials in the first half.
Royal Oak head coach Brian Sonata yells at the officials in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Southfield A&T head coach Michelle Marshall yells at her players in the second half.
Southfield A&T head coach Michelle Marshall yells at her players in the second half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Royal Oak guard Samantha Potter tries to keep Southfield A&T forward Alexis Johnson from scoring in the second half.
Royal Oak guard Samantha Potter tries to keep Southfield A&T forward Alexis Johnson from scoring in the second half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Southfield A&T forward Alexis Johnson, left, and Royal Oak guard Samantha Potter fight for control of the ball in the second half.
Southfield A&T forward Alexis Johnson, left, and Royal Oak guard Samantha Potter fight for control of the ball in the second half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Southfield A&T forward Alexis Johnson sends a shot over the head of Royal Oak guard Samantha Potter in the second half.
Southfield A&T forward Alexis Johnson sends a shot over the head of Royal Oak guard Samantha Potter in the second half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Southfield A&T guard Kayiona Willis runs the ball around Royal Oak guard Lexi Romesburg in the second half.
Southfield A&T guard Kayiona Willis runs the ball around Royal Oak guard Lexi Romesburg in the second half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Southfield A&T guard Cheyenne McEvans, left, and Royal Oak guard Nila Coney battle for a rebound in the second half.
Southfield A&T guard Cheyenne McEvans, left, and Royal Oak guard Nila Coney battle for a rebound in the second half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Southfield A&T guard Soleil Barnes, left, and guard Cheyenne McEvans celebrate as they are taken out of the game late in the second half.
Southfield A&T guard Soleil Barnes, left, and guard Cheyenne McEvans celebrate as they are taken out of the game late in the second half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
    Here are new high school girls basketball rankings as of Feb. 10, 2019, by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.

    State Super 20

    1. Detroit Edison (13-1, Division 2)

    2. Southfield A&T (14-1, Division 1)

    3. East Lansing (15-0, Division 1)

    4. Birmingham Marian (15-0, Division 1)

    5. Wayne Memorial (13-1, Division 1)

    6. Midland Dow (13-1, Division 1)

    7. Saginaw Heritage (12-2, Division 1)

    8. DeWitt (13-1, Division1)

    9. Grand Haven (13-1, Division 1)

    10. Pewamo-Westphalia (11-1, Division 3)

    11. Harper Woods Chandler Park (10-2, Division 2)

    12. Adrian Lenawee Christian (13-1, Division 4)

    13. Detroit King 13-1, Division 1)

    14. St. Ignace (16-0, Division 4)

    15. Walled Lake Western, 15-1, Division 1)

    16. Chelsea (16-0, Division 2)

    17. Kingsley (13-2, Division 2)

    18. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (12-4, Division 1)

    19. Muskegon (10-4, Division 1)

    20. Grosse Pointe North (14-2, Division 1)

    Detroit

    1. Detroit Edision (13-1)

    2. Detroit King (13-1)

    3. Detroit Cass Tech (13-3)

    4. Detroit Mumford (13-3)

    5. Detroit Renaissance (12-4)

    6. Detroit East English (13-1)

    7. Detroit Osborn (8-5)

    8. Detroit Denby (7-6)

    9. Detroit Cody (7-6)

    10. Detroit Western (6-5)

    North

    1. Southfield A&T (14-1)

    2. Birmingham Marian (15-0)

    3. Walled Lake Western (15-1)

    4. Hartland (13-2)

    5. Brighton (15-1)

    6. Royal Oak (13-1)

    7. Farmington Hills Mercy (11-4)

    8. West Bloomfield (13-1)

    9. Auburn Hills Avondale (13-2)

    10. Walled Lake Central (11-5)

    East

    1. Harper Woods Chandler Park (10-2)

    2. Grosse Pointe North (14-2)

    3. New Haven (13-1)

    4. Port Huron Northern (10-7)

    5. Warren Cousino (8-6)

    6. Utica Eisenhower (9-6)

    7. New Baltimore Anchor Bay (12-3)

    8. St. Clair Shores Lakeview (11-3)

    9. Romeo (11-3)

    T10. Roseville (12-3)

    T10. L’Anse Creuse North (11-4)

    West

    1. Wayne Memorial (13-1)

    2. Ann Arbor Pioneer (12-2)

    3. Saline (11-4)

    4. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (10-5)

    5. Carleton Airport (12-1)

    6. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (10-3)

    7. Dearborn Fordson (9-6)

    8. Plymouth (10-6)

    9. Romulus (12-2)

    T10. Dearborn Henry Ford (10-4)

    T10. Ypsilanti (9-5)

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE