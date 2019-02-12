Renaissance and Cass Tech advance in PSL boys basketball semifinals
Detroit Renaissance’s Keon Henderson (0) goes to the basket past Detroit King guard Chancey Willis Jr. (2) during the second quarter of the PSL boys basketball semifinals at Cass Tech High School in Detroit on Feb. 12, 2109. Renaissance defeated King, 55-46.
Detroit Renaissance's Keon Henderson (0) goes to the basket past Detroit King guard Chancey Willis Jr. (2) during the second quarter of the PSL boys basketball semifinals at Cass Tech High School in Detroit on Feb. 12, 2109. Renaissance defeated King, 55-46.
Former NBA basketball player Derrick Coleman, bottom foreground, who also played at Detroit Northern High School, watches King play Renaissance during the first quarter, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, in a PSL boys basketball semifinal held at Cass Tech HS in Detroit. Sitting behind Coleman is Wydell Henry, former head coach at Pershing but is now the head coach at Warren Lincoln.
Former NBA basketball player Derrick Coleman, bottom foreground, who also played at Detroit Northern High School, watches King play Renaissance during the first quarter, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, in a PSL boys basketball semifinal held at Cass Tech High School in Detroit. Sitting behind Coleman is Wydell Henry, former head coach at Pershing but now head coach at Warren Lincoln.
Detroit Renaissance’s Juwan Maxey (11) looks to pass against Detroit King during the second quarter.
Detroit Renaissance's Juwan Maxey (11) looks to pass against Detroit King during the second quarter.
Battling for the loose ball are Detroit Renaissance’s Kylin Grant (1) and Detroit King guard Jordan Whitford (3) during the second quarter.
Battling for the loose ball are Detroit Renaissance's Kylin Grant (1) and Detroit King guard Jordan Whitford (3) during the second quarter.
Detroit Renaissance’s Chandler Turner (3) looks to pass against Detroit King during the second quarter.
Detroit Renaissance's Chandler Turner (3) looks to pass against Detroit King during the second quarter.
Detroit King guard Omar Zeigler Jr. (1) dunks against Detroit Renaissance during the second quarter.
Detroit King guard Omar Zeigler Jr. (1) dunks against Detroit Renaissance during the second quarter.
Detroit Renaissance’s Angelo Robertson (4) goes to the basket against Detroit King during the second quarter.
Detroit Renaissance's Angelo Robertson (4) goes to the basket against Detroit King during the second quarter.
Detroit King basketball head coach George Ward watches his team play against Detroit Renaissance during the fourth quarter.
Detroit King basketball head coach George Ward watches his team play against Detroit Renaissance during the fourth quarter.
Detroit Renaissance basketball head coach John White watches his team play against Detroit King during the fourth quarter.
Detroit Renaissance basketball head coach John White watches his team play against Detroit Renaissance during the fourth quarter.
Detroit Renaissance’s Keon Henderson (0) goes up for a basket against Detroit King during the fourth quarter.
Detroit Renaissance's Keon Henderson (0) goes up for a basket against Detroit King during the fourth quarter.
Detroit Renaissance’s Kaylein Marzette (5) has his path to the basket blocked by two Detroit King defenders during the fourth quarter.
Detroit Renaissance's Kaylein Marzette (5) has his path to the basket blocked by two Detroit King defenders during the fourth quarter.
Former Detroit Pershing and Oakland University basketball player, Kahlil Felder, watches the first of two PSL semifinal games.
Former Detroit Pershing and Oakland University basketball player, Kahlil Felder, watches the first of two PSL semifinal games.
Detroit Renaissance’s Keon Henderson, left, congratulates teammate Kylin Grant during the fourth quarter.
Detroit Renaissance's Keon Henderson, left, congratulates teammate Kylin Grant during the fourth quarter.
Detroit King basketball head coach George Ward, left, congratulates Detroit Renaissance basketball head coach John White after the game.
Detroit King basketball head coach George Ward, left, congratulates Detroit Renaissance basketball head coach John White after the game.
Cass Tech's Kalil Whitehead (23) dunks against Detroit Pershing during the second quarter, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, in a PSL boys basketball semifinal held at Cass Tech HS in Detroit. Cass Tech wins, 70-52.
Cass Tech's Kalil Whitehead (23) dunks against Detroit Pershing during the second quarter, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, in a PSL boys basketball semifinal held at Cass Tech HS in Detroit. Cass Tech wins, 70-52.
Over 2000 people fill the stands as they watch the second quarter between Cass Tech and Detroit Pershing, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, in a PSL boys basketball semifinal held at Cass Tech HS in Detroit.
More than 2,000 people fill the stands as they watch the second quarter between Cass Tech and Detroit Pershing, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, in a PSL boys basketball semifinal held at Cass Tech HS in Detroit.
Detroit Pershing's Tharren Hill (4) goes in for a layup as his lane is blocked by Cass Tech's Joshua Harris (during the second quarter, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, in a PSL boys basketball semifinal held at Cass Tech HS in Detroit. (Jose Juarez/Special to Detroit News)
Detroit Pershing's Tharren Hill (4) goes in for a layup as his lane is blocked by Cass Tech's Joshua Harris during the second quarter.
Cass Tech's Kyle LeGreair (4) looks to pass past Pershing's Emmanuel Williams (2) during the second quarter.
Cass Tech's Kyle LeGreair (4) looks to pass past Pershing's Emmanuel Williams (2) during the second quarter.
Cass Tech's Daniel Autry (5) looks to pass against Pershing during the second quarter, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, in a PSL boys basketball semifinal held at Cass Tech HS in Detroit. (Jose Juarez/Special to Detroit News)
Cass Tech's Daniel Autry (5) looks to pass against Pershing during the second quarter.
Detroit Pershing's Reggie Lawrence (5), right, blocks the shot of Cass Tech's Kyle LeGreair (4) during the second quarter, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, in a PSL boys basketball semifinal held at Cass Tech HS in Detroit. (Jose Juarez/Special to Detroit News)
Detroit Pershing's Reggie Lawrence (5), right, blocks the shot of Cass Tech's Kyle LeGreair (4) during the second quarter.
Cass Tech's Kalil Whitehead (23) blocks the shot of Detroit Pershing's Pierre Hill (12) during the second quarter.
Cass Tech's Kalil Whitehead (23) blocks the shot of Detroit Pershing's Pierre Hill (12) during the second quarter.
Cass Tech boys basketball head coach Steven Hall watches his team play against Detroit Pershing during the fourth quarter.
Cass Tech boys basketball head coach Steven Hall watches his team play against Detroit Pershing during the fourth quarter.
Detroit Pershing boys basketball head coach Shawn Hill, left, argues a call with a referee as his team played against Cass Tech during the fourth quarter.
Detroit Pershing boys basketball head coach Shawn Hill, left, argues a call with a referee as his team played against Cass Tech during the fourth quarter.
Cass Tech's Christopher Jones (23) goes up for a layup attempt against Detroit Pershing during the fourth quarter.
Cass Tech's Christopher Jones (23) goes up for a layup attempt against Detroit Pershing during the fourth quarter.
Cass Tech's Kalil Whitehead (13) goes in for a layup attempt against Detroit Pershing during the fourth quarter.
Cass Tech's Kalil Whitehead (13) goes in for a layup attempt against Detroit Pershing during the fourth quarter.
Detroit Pershing boys basketball head coach Shawn Hill, standing, watches his team play against Cass Tech during the fourth quarter.
Detroit Pershing boys basketball head coach Shawn Hill, standing, watches his team play against Detroit Pershing during the fourth quarter.
    Detroit — Chandler Turner played like a senior leader Tuesday evening in the PSL semifinal, coming out with great energy to help give Detroit Renaissance the lead, then making big plays down the stretch to lead his team to a 55-46 upset win over No. 6 Detroit King before more than 2,000 fans at Cass Tech.

    Turner, a 6-foot-6 guard/forward, scored seven in the opening quarter to spark a 12-8 lead, then Renaissance went on a 8-0 run to start the second quarter with Kaylein Marzette and Juwan Maxey each making 3-pointers to open up a 20-8 cushion.

    Renaissance (15-3, 10-0 West Town) — which led 28-17 at halftime, increased the lead to 38-25 after three and was never challenged — will face No. 12 Cass Tech (14-3) in Friday’s 7 p.m. title game at Cass Tech.

    Simply put, King (15-3, 9-1 Midtown) was careless with the ball and struggled with its shooting, turning the ball over 10 times in the opening half and making just 11-of-29 shots from the field through three quarters, including just 1-of-11 three-pointers.

    King did pull within 45-40 with 2:40 left on Jordan Whitford’s 3-pointer, but those were the lone points coming off of four turnovers that King had forced with its fullcourt pressure during the final three minutes of the game.

    “This is exciting, just to be back in this position for the first time since ninth grade, it’s really amazing to be back in this position with all the drama and everything,” said Turner, talking about the firing of longtime Renaissance coach Vito Jordan this past fall despite having a team capable of competing for the state championship and then losing a potential Mr. PSL and Mr. Basketball player in Carrington McCaskill who transferred after Jordan’s ouster.

    Renaissance advanced to PSL championship games in 2015 and ’16, losing both times, then finishing 15-7 last season.

    Turner was pleased with Renaissance’s defensive effort.

    “We were just switching everything around, man, zone, just kept switching,” said Turner, who finished with 14 points and six rebounds and will be playing at Bowling Green next season. “Really, we’ve finally perfected everything that we’ve been working all season and I’m glad that it’s paying off now. It’s just great to be back playing on the big stage again.”

    Renaissance first-year head coach John White had a balanced scoring attack with Turner being joined in double figures by Marzette (12 points, eight rebounds) and Maxey (10) with point guard Keon Henderson scoring eight and Lawrence Carter, seven.

    Whitford scored 19 for King with 12 coming during the fourth quarter, and 6-4 sophomore Omar Zeigler scored 14.

    After Zeigler split a pair from the line to pull King to within 47-41 with 2:10 left, Turner scored inside, then made a free throw on Renaissance’s next possession for a 50-41 advantage with just over a minute left.

    Renaissance converted 16-of-22 free throws, compared to King’s 7-of-15.

    Other PSL semifinal

    Cass Tech 70, Pershing 52: Kalil Whitehead scored seven during an 11-0 run early in the second quarter to turn a 15-10 deficit into a 21-15 Cass Tech lead.

    And, Cass Tech never trailed the rest of the way, leading 32-25 at halftime and 53-40 after three.

    Whitehead, a 6-5 senior forward, scored off an alley-oop dunk, then made an inside basket before knocking down a 3-pointer during the pivotal run. He finished with 19 points and nine rebounds, making 6-of-9 shots from the field.

    “That was an important run because we needed to get some momentum to keep the pressure up so we could keep the lead,” Whitehead said. “It feels great to be in the championship game. We just need to all be on the same page to come out on top (against Renaissance).”

    Junior point guard Tyson Acuff scored 16, making 7-of-11 shots, and Michael Washington-Hill had 14 points for Cass Tech.

    Pierre Hill scored 13 for Pershing (16-2).

    Boys basketball

    Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 62, Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 38: Ethan Lividini scored 22 and Andrew Conn added 10 for Inter-City Baptist (11-5, 9-0 MIAC Red). Cameron Ohlsson finished with 13 points for Huron Valley Lutheran (5-11, 3-6).

    Girls basketball

    Comstock 71, Paw Paw 31: Daisy Ansel finished with 45 points, nine rebounds and eight steals to lead Comstock (12-3).

    Ecorse 51, Hamtramck 16: Asia Boynton had 13 points and 13 rebounds, Alliyah Davis 15 points and six steals and Dasia Croft 10 points and 12 rebounds for Ecorse (11-3, 7-2 Michigan Metro Black). Maryann Harris scored 10 for Hamtramck.

    Trenton 55, Southgate Anderson 17: Alayna Mulford had 16 points and 17 rebounds, making it her fifth consecutive double-double game, and Therese Hebda added 13 points for Trenton (13-2, 10-1 Downriver).

    dgoricki@detroitnews.com

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE