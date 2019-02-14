Three defending state champions will play in the 15th Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic on Aug. 29-31 at Wayne State University.
On Thursday, Aug. 29, Division 1 champion Chippewa Valley will play Saline in the second game of the day, at 7 p.m. Birmingham Brother Rice and Utica Eisenhower get the Kickoff Classic started with a 4 p.m. game earlier in the day.
On Friday, Aug. 30, Grosse Pointe South takes on Birmingham Groves at 4 p.m. followed by Division 2 state champion Warren De La Salle vs. Muskegon at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, Aug. 31, Detroit King, the Division 3 champion, will face Detroit Catholic Central at 1 p.m. while Detroit Cass Tech plays Wendell Phillips Academy of Chicago at 4 p.m.
Tickets are available online at detroitsports.org/pkctickets.
All games are at Wayne State’s Adams Field.
