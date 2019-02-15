Buy Photo Cass Tech's Daniel Autrey, center, and his teammates celebrate after a 80-56 victory over Renaissance High in the Detroit PSL championship game Friday. (Photo11: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Detroit — Cass Tech scored the first six points of the PSL championship game on its home floor Friday night and didn’t let up, dominating Renaissance 80-56 before a packed house.

Dozens of fans were turned away as Michael Washington-Hill, Kalil Whitehead and Joshua Harris made baskets to take the 6-0 lead in the first 1½ minutes.

Renaissance (15-4) pulled even behind 3-pointers from Kaylein Marzette and Juwan Maxey before Cass Tech — 15-3 and ranked No. 12 in The News Super 20 poll — went on a 13-4 run to open a 19-10 lead with Washington-Hill consistently attacking the basket for layups and Daniel Autrey making his first 3-pointer of the game.

“We knew we had to bring the intensity to get this win and that’s what we did,” said Whitehead of Cass Tech’s start.

Cass Tech led 21-12 after the first quarter and then went on an 11-0 run to open up the second with Autrey making a pair of 3-pointers to open a 20-point (32-12) lead.

Cass Tech had an opportunity to build a larger lead, but missed the front end of two 1-and-1s and Renaissance took advantage with a 10-2 run to pull within 34-22, but Cass Tech closed the half in style with Whitehead scoring off a putback, Autrey making his fourth 3-pointer, and Kyle Legreair scoring in transition for a 41-22 lead.

Autrey made 4-of-6 3-pointers against Renaissance’s variety of zones and Cass Tech caused problems with its press and trap defense, backing up its “Press Tech” motto.

“I have to dedicate it to my teammates, Ty (Tyson Acuff) my point guard, I wouldn’t be able to do it without them,” said Autrey, who scored 15 after coming off the bench, all on 3-pointers. “Big-time players make big-time plays and we’re a great team that’s trying to win state (championship).”

Renaissance’s 6-foot-6 senior Chandler Turner was named Mr. PSL prior to the game but then struggled in the first half (two points on 1-of-5 shooting) before making his presence felt in the second.

Turner, who will play next year at Bowling Green, scored 11 of his 17 points during the third quarter. Renaissance pulled within 12 (58-46) with 7:33 remaining, but Autrey made his fifth 3-pointer to push the lead to 61-46, starting a game-ending 22-10 run.

“We needed that shot because they were going on a run,” Autrey said. of his final long-range shot.

Washington-Hill scored 18 and Whitehead finished with 17 points and eight rebounds, making 9-of-14 shots from the field.

Cass Tech coach Steve Hall felt Whitehead was the best senior in the PSL and his 6-5 forward, who is headed to Chicago State, backed up the praise to help his team win its second PSL championship in the last three years.

And, when asked to talk about Autrey’s performance, Whitehead replied: “He’s the best shooter in the state.”

Boys basketball

Belleville 76, Livonia Franklin 44: Lorenzo Wright scored 18, Justin Kilbourne 11 and Jalen Williams 10 for Belleville (12-6, 11-3 KLAA East). Chase Crespe scored 11 for Franklin (2-16, 1-13).

Dearborn 77, Livonia Stevenson 68: Alieu Kah scored 22, Niemer Hamood 17 and Ben Clark 10 for Dearborn (8-10, 8-6 KLAA East). Noah Fuller scored 13 for Stevenson (10-8, 8-6).

Detroit Cornerstone Health/Technology 58, Detroit Community 54: Jalen Young had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Ryan Smith added 15 and 10 for Cornerstone (9-8). Rayvon Williamson scored 27 for Community (9-6).

Ecorse 73, Detroit Leadership 53: Toriano Bibbs had 24 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks, Darius Leatheart had 14 points and five assists and Deondre Boneapart had 11 points and six steals for Ecorse (10-5). Jaden Tillman scored nine for Leadership (3-10).

Hamtramck 63, Mount Clemens 50: Noah Burns had 18 points and nine rebounds and Jermaine Byas 12 points and eight assists for Hamtramck (11-5). Javaugn Hannah scored 18 for Mount Clemens (7-11).

Melvindale ABT 58, Toledo JLA (OH) 40: Cravon Brooks had 18 points and five rebounds and Andrew Goodwin scored 11 for ABT (5-9).

Novi Christian 77, Sterling Heights Parkway 54: Blake Goodman scored 25, Blake Banks and Ethan Cooper 11 each, and Jacob Schinzing 10 for Novi Christian (11-6, 7-2 MIAC Blue).

Okemos 55, Lansing Everett 53: Evan Thomas had 21 points and 12 rebounds and Noah Pruitt 12 points for Okemos (17-1, 11-0 CAAC Blue). Albert Mask scored 19 and Arron Davis 15 for Everett (7-11, 4-7).

Plymouth 52, Hartland 31: Ryan Berger scored 26 for Plymouth (8-10, 5-9 KLAA West). Kyle Hamlin scored 12 for Hartland (4-14, 3-11).

Romulus 42, Redford Union 32: Mohammad Teesay scored 15 for Romulus (11-7, 9-4 Western Wayne). Nate Brown scored 14 for Union (10-8, 8-5).

Taylor Trillium 67, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 65: Ty Fortney had 18 points and 12 rebounds and Derrell Woods scored 12 for Trillium (10-8). Arbor Prep is 11-5.

Troy 70, Oak Park 67: Brody Parker scored 30 and Clay Sebastian added 13 for Troy (10-8, 4-6 OAA Red). Chris Gary scored 28 and Devonte Edwards added 16 for Oak Park (8-7, 4-5).

Warren Michigan Collegiate 73, Detroit Cristo Rey 59: Cameron Kates scored 17, Dion Black 16, and Nick Johnson and Mike Blythe each scored 10 for Collegiate (9-8). Cristo Rey is 6-12.

Wayne Memorial 80, Livonia Churchill 41: Isaiah Lewis had 26 points and four assists, Kenneth Bowie had 13 and three, Chris Dobessi scored 12 and Riccardo Covin added 10 for Memorial (15-3, 12-2 KLAA East). Jake Mussen scored 12 and Jaylen Davidson added 10 for Churchill (2-16, 1-13).

West Bloomfield 69, Bloomfield Hills 55: Donavan Moore scored 25, Robert Johnson 16 and Travis Reece 14 for West Bloomfield (7-12, 4-7 OAA Red). Collin Hecker scored 15 for Bloomfield Hills (7-11, 3-6).

Charter tournament finals

Harper Woods Chandler Park 74, Southfield Bradford Academy 46: Andre Bradford had 23 points, Derrick Bryant had 11 and Jayland Randll scored 13 for Chandler Park (15-0). Bradford is 10-5.

Downriver tournament semis

Dearborn Edsel Ford 83, Gibraltar Carlson 73: Jalal Baydoun had 39 points and Hakeem Fitahey scored 15 for Edsel Ford (15-4). Jerez Rinehart scored 24 (13-6).

Lakes Valley tournament semis

Walled Lake Northern 32, Milford 27: Kevyn Robertson scored 11 for Northern (17-2). Gunnar Gustafson scored nine for Milford (13-5).

MAC tournament

Grosse Pointe South 73, Marysville 48: Will Johnson had 22 points and 12 rebounds and Chase Tomlin scored 10 for South (10-8). Garrett Koss scored 10 for Marysville (7-10).

Macomb Dakota 69, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 55: Joshuah Hines scored 19 for Dakota (12-6). Andrew Salter had 15 points and eight rebounds, Jawan Johnson 12 points and six assists, and Jordan Johnson and Marsae Joseph 10 points each for L’Anse Creuse (9-8).

Utica 60, Port Huron Northern 52: Nik Gjonaj had 18 points and seven rebounds and Trey Koteles, Andrea Pjetri and Joan Binishi each scored 10 for Utica (6-11). James DeLong scored 20 for Northern (9-10).

Girls basketball

Allen Park 56, Dearborn Edsel Ford 26: Abbie Slate scored 25 including her 1,000th career point for Allen Park (11-5, 11-2 Downriver). Edsel Ford is 1-14, 1-12.

Carleton Airport 55, Grosse Ile 45: Emily Swiertz scored 18 and Hadley Gratz added 11 for Airport (15-1, 11-0 Huron). Lindsey Jurecki scored 18 for Grosse Ile (4-11, 2-9).

Comstock 69, Berrien Springs 48: Daisy Ansell finished with 37 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven steals for Comstock (13-3).

Dearborn 47, Livonia Stevenson 43: Malak Alhajj scored 13, Sarah Campbell eight and Yasmine Rammouni six for Dearborn (10-7, 9-5 KLAA East). Stevenson is 10-8, 8-6.

Hartland 60, Plymouth 20: Madi Moyer scored 17 and Lillee Gustafson added 10 for Hartland (15-2 13-1 KLAA West). Sydney McCaig scored eight for Plymouth (11-7, 7-7).

Romulus 72, Redford Union 40: Ciara Hardy had 23 points and six rebounds and Shawnta Standifer 22 points and five steals for Romulus (14-2, 12-0 Western Wayne). Johnnae Steele scored 16 points for Union (10-7, 8-4).

Royal Oak 48, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 37: Samantha Potter had 18 points and 13 rebounds for Royal Oak (15-1, 8-1 OAA Red). Marina St. Louis scored 15 for Stoney Creek (9-6, 2-5).

Trenton 65, Brownstown Woodhaven 42: Therese Hebda scored 17, Carrie Karp 12 and Alayna Mulford 11 for Trenton (15-2, 12-1 Downriver). Isabelle Jucha scored 13 for Woodhaven (7-9, 6-7)

