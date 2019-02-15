Buy Photo Cameron Martinez (Photo11: Jose Juarez, The Detroit News)

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and new Wolverines offensive coordinator Josh Gattis traveled to the west side of the state a few weeks ago to take in a Muskegon basketball game.

Harbaugh made sure Muskegon junior Cameron Martinez – a quarterback in football and a guard in basketball – knew he was there to continue to show interest and support in him.

Martinez, who earned a spot on The Detroit News Dream Team, was offered by Michigan in November after having a strong season as Muskegon’s quarterback, helping his team reach the Division 3 state championship game at Ford Field. He is being recruited as an athlete.

“Coach Harbaugh and Coach Gattis watched a game when we played Mona Shores here, watched Cameron and they like Billie Roberts, as well – our 6-5, 260-pound kid who played tight end and we’re moving him to tackle,” said Muskegon football coach Shane Fairfield. “He’s our big man at 6-5 on the basketball team.”

Roberts hasn’t been offered by Michigan yet, but he does have offers from Michigan State, Purdue, Indiana, Kentucky, Boston College, Syracuse and Tennessee.

Martinez helped Muskegon push its winning streak to 27 games before the state title game loss to Detroit King, rushing for 2,527 yards and 38 TDs, including a modern-day school record 352 yards (23 carries) and six TDs in a 55-35 win over rival Mona Shores, which lost to De La Salle in the Division 2 state championship game.

Martinez has a visit planned at Michigan State this weekend. His latest offer came from Nebraska last week. During one stretch in mid-January, he received offers from Penn State, Minnesota, Purdue, Bowling Green and the Spartans.

Muskegon – 13-3 and No. 19 in The Detroit News Super 20 rankings – has won nine straight in basketball to take a one-game lead over Muskegon Reeths Puffer in the OK Black Division, dominating Reeths Puffer 63-28 Tuesday with Jarvis Walker scoring 28 to avenge an earlier loss. Walker, a transfer who didn’t play in Muskegon’s first nine games, made 5-of-7 3-pointers.

Harbaugh won’t have to travel as far to watch Martinez play his 2019 season opener. Muskegon faces Division 2 state champion De La Salle in the Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. at Wayne State University, followed by a state championship game rematch at Detroit King in Week 2.

2019 Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic

At Adams Field, Wayne State University

Thursday, Aug. 29

4 p.m. – Birmingham Brother Rice vs. Utica Eisenhower

7 p.m. – Chippewa Valley vs. Saline

Friday, Aug. 30

4 p.m. – Grosse Pointe South vs. Birmingham Groves

7 p.m. – Muskegon vs. Warren De La Salle

Saturday, Aug. 31

1 p.m. – Detroit King vs. Detroit Catholic Central

4 p.m. – Detroit Cass Tech vs. Chicago Wendell Phillips Academy