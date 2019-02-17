Buy Photo Daniel Friday and U-D Jesuit are ranked No. 3 in the state and No. 1 in Detroit by The News. (Photo11: Jose Juarez, The Detroit News)

Here are new high school boys basketball rankings as of Feb. 17, 2019, by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.

State Super 20

1. Benton Harbor (17-1, Division 2)

2. New Haven (18-1, Division 2)

3. U-D Jesuit (17-2, Division 1)

4. River Rouge (15-2, Division 2)

5. Clarkston (15-2, Division 1)

6. Flint Beecher (17-2, Division 3)

7. Williamston (17-1, Division 2)

8. Bridgeport (18-0, Division 2)

9. Detroit Cass Tech (15-3, Division 1)

10. Canton (17-1, Division 1)

11. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (14-2, Division 2)

12. Ypsilanti Lincoln (14-3, Division 1)

13. Roseville (15-3, Division 1)

14. Saginaw (14-3, Division 1)

15. Detroit King (15-3, Division 1)

16. Okemos (17-1, Division 1)

17. Muskegon (15-3, Division 1)

18. Otsego (18-0, Division 2)

19. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (14-3, Division 1)

T20. Ann Arbor Pioneer (15-2, Division 1)

T20. Mount Pleasant (16-0, Division 1)

Detroit

1. U-D Jesuit (17-2)

2. Detroit Cass Tech (15-3)

3. Detroit King (15-3)

4. Detroit Renaissance (15-4)

5. Detroit Edison (12-6)

6. Detroit Pershing (16-2)

7. Detroit Loyola (11-6)

8. Detroit Henry Ford (12-6)

9. Detroit Mumford (8-10)

10. Detroit Douglass (7-10)

North

1. Clarkston (15-2)

2. Detroit Catholic Central (13-4)

3. Oxford (17-1)

4. Pontiac (17-1)

5. Walled Lake Northern (17-2)

6. Rochester Adams (15-3)

7. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (11-7)

8. Farmington (12-5)

9. Madison Heights Madison (15-2)

T10. Southfield Christian (14-6)

T10. Howell 13-5

East

1. New Haven (18-1)

2. Roseville (15-3)

3. Harper Woods Chandler Park (16-0)

4. Sterling Heights Stevenson (13-4)

5. Macomb Dakota (12-6)

6. Warren Mott (13-4)

7. Eastpointe (13-5)

8. Clintondale (13-5)

9. Warren Lincoln (11-8)

T10. St. Clair Shores Lake Shore (16-2)

T10. Harper Woods (11-5)

West

1. River Rouge (15-2)

2. Canton (17-1)

3. Ypsilanti Lincoln (14-3)

4. Ann Arbor Pioneer (15-2)

5. Ann Arbor Huron (12-5)

6. Wayne Memorial (15-3)

7. Ypsilanti (10-4)

8. Dearborn Divine Child (13-4)

9. Woodhaven (15-4)

T10. Northville (14-4)

T10. Belleville (12-6)