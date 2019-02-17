U-D Jesuit 63, Detroit Catholic Central 54
Detroit Catholic Central’s Justin Rukat (21) puts up a shot over U. of D Jesuit forward Jalen Thomas (11) during the first quarter, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 in a Catholic League A-B Division Final held at Calihan Hall in Detroit. Jesuit defeated Catholic Central 63-54.
Detroit Catholic Central’s Justin Rukat (21) puts up a shot over U. of D Jesuit forward Jalen Thomas (11) during the first quarter, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 in a Catholic League A-B Division Final held at Calihan Hall in Detroit. Jesuit defeated Catholic Central 63-54. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
U. of D Jesuit guard Caleb Hunter (2), left, dribbles against Detroit Catholic Central’s Brendan Downs (2) during the first quarter.
U. of D Jesuit guard Caleb Hunter (2), left, dribbles against Detroit Catholic Central’s Brendan Downs (2) during the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
U. of D Jesuit guard Daniel Friday (0) grabs an offensive rebound in front of Detroit Catholic Central’s Davis Lukomski (3) during the first quarter.
U. of D Jesuit guard Daniel Friday (0) grabs an offensive rebound in front of Detroit Catholic Central’s Davis Lukomski (3) during the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Detroit Catholic Central basketball head coach Brandon Sinawi watches his team play against Detroit Jesuit during the first quarter.
Detroit Catholic Central basketball head coach Brandon Sinawi watches his team play against Detroit Jesuit during the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Detroit Catholic Central basketball head coach Brandon Sinawi cheers on his team as they played against Detroit Jesuit during the first quarter.
Detroit Catholic Central basketball head coach Brandon Sinawi cheers on his team as they played against Detroit Jesuit during the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Detroit Catholic Central’s Jacob Woebkenberg (23) goes up for a shot over U. of D Jesuit guard Jordan Montgomery (3) during the first quarter.
Detroit Catholic Central’s Jacob Woebkenberg (23) goes up for a shot over U. of D Jesuit guard Jordan Montgomery (3) during the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
U. of Detroit Jesuit head coach Pat Donnelly watches his team play against Detroit Catholic Central during the first quarter.
U. of Detroit Jesuit head coach Pat Donnelly watches his team play against Detroit Catholic Central during the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
U. of D Jesuit forward Jalen Thomas (11), right, knocks the ball away from Detroit Catholic Central’s Mike Harding (10) during the first quarter.
U. of D Jesuit forward Jalen Thomas (11), right, knocks the ball away from Detroit Catholic Central’s Mike Harding (10) during the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
U. of D Jesuit guard Caleb Hunter (2) reacts after scoring and getting fouled by Detroit Catholic Central during the fourth quarter. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 in a Catholic League A-B Division Final held at Calihan Hall in Detroit.
U. of D Jesuit guard Caleb Hunter (2) reacts after scoring and getting fouled by Detroit Catholic Central during the fourth quarter. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 in a Catholic League A-B Division Final held at Calihan Hall in Detroit. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
The U. of D Jesuit bench reacts after Caleb Hunter scored and was fouled by Detroit Catholic Central during the fourth quarter.
The U. of D Jesuit bench reacts after Caleb Hunter scored and was fouled by Detroit Catholic Central during the fourth quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
U. of Detroit Jesuit head coach Pat Donnelly, left, congratulates his players after they defeated Detroit Catholic Central 63-54 for the Catholic League A-B Division championship.
U. of Detroit Jesuit head coach Pat Donnelly, left, congratulates his players after they defeated Detroit Catholic Central 63-54 for the Catholic League A-B Division championship. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
U. of D Jesuit forward Jalen Thomas (11) grabs a rebound against Detroit Catholic Central during the third quarter.
U. of D Jesuit forward Jalen Thomas (11) grabs a rebound against Detroit Catholic Central during the third quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Battling for the loose ball are U. of D Jesuit forward J.T. Morgan (12), left, and Detroit Catholic Central’s Justin Rukat (21) during the third quarter.
Battling for the loose ball are U. of D Jesuit forward J.T. Morgan (12), left, and Detroit Catholic Central’s Justin Rukat (21) during the third quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Detroit Catholic Central’s Justin Rukat (21), left, knocks the ball away from U. of D Jesuit guard Daniel Friday (0) during the third quarter.
Detroit Catholic Central’s Justin Rukat (21), left, knocks the ball away from U. of D Jesuit guard Daniel Friday (0) during the third quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Detroit Catholic Central’s Keegan Koehler (12) goes in for a layup in between U. of D Jesuit forward Jalen Thomas (11), left, and guard Caleb Hunter (2) during the third quarter.
Detroit Catholic Central’s Keegan Koehler (12) goes in for a layup in between U. of D Jesuit forward Jalen Thomas (11), left, and guard Caleb Hunter (2) during the third quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Detroit Catholic Central students, dressed in half formal attire, cheer on their team as they played against Detroit Jesuit during the fourth quarter.
Detroit Catholic Central students, dressed in half formal attire, cheer on their team as they played against Detroit Jesuit during the fourth quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
U. of D Jesuit guard Caleb Hunter (2) goes up for a layup past Detroit Catholic Central’s Jacob Woebkenberg (23) during the fourth quarter. Jesuit defeated Catholic Central 63-54.
U. of D Jesuit guard Caleb Hunter (2) goes up for a layup past Detroit Catholic Central’s Jacob Woebkenberg (23) during the fourth quarter. Jesuit defeated Catholic Central 63-54. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
    Here are new high school boys basketball rankings as of Feb. 17, 2019, by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.

    State Super 20

    1. Benton Harbor (17-1, Division 2)

    2. New Haven (18-1, Division 2)

    3. U-D Jesuit (17-2, Division 1)

    4. River Rouge (15-2, Division 2)

    5. Clarkston (15-2, Division 1)

    6. Flint Beecher (17-2, Division 3)

    7. Williamston (17-1, Division 2)

    8. Bridgeport (18-0, Division 2)

    9. Detroit Cass Tech (15-3, Division 1)

    10. Canton (17-1, Division 1)

    11. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (14-2, Division 2)

    12. Ypsilanti Lincoln (14-3, Division 1)

    13. Roseville (15-3, Division 1)

    14. Saginaw (14-3, Division 1)

    15. Detroit King (15-3, Division 1)

    16. Okemos (17-1, Division 1)

    17. Muskegon (15-3, Division 1)

    18. Otsego (18-0, Division 2)

    19. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (14-3, Division 1)

    T20. Ann Arbor Pioneer (15-2, Division 1)

    T20. Mount Pleasant (16-0, Division 1)

    Detroit

    1. U-D Jesuit (17-2)

    2. Detroit Cass Tech (15-3)

    3. Detroit King (15-3)

    4. Detroit Renaissance (15-4)

    5. Detroit Edison (12-6)

    6. Detroit Pershing (16-2)

    7. Detroit Loyola (11-6)

    8. Detroit Henry Ford (12-6)

    9. Detroit Mumford (8-10)

    10. Detroit Douglass (7-10)

    North

    1. Clarkston (15-2)

    2. Detroit Catholic Central (13-4)

    3. Oxford (17-1)

    4. Pontiac (17-1)

    5. Walled Lake Northern (17-2)

    6. Rochester Adams (15-3)

    7. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (11-7)

    8. Farmington (12-5)

    9. Madison Heights Madison (15-2)

    T10. Southfield Christian (14-6)

    T10. Howell 13-5

    East

    1. New Haven (18-1)

    2. Roseville (15-3)

    3. Harper Woods Chandler Park (16-0)

    4. Sterling Heights Stevenson (13-4)

    5. Macomb Dakota (12-6)

    6. Warren Mott (13-4)

    7. Eastpointe (13-5)

    8. Clintondale (13-5)

    9. Warren Lincoln (11-8)

    T10. St. Clair Shores Lake Shore (16-2)

    T10. Harper Woods (11-5)

    West

    1. River Rouge (15-2)

    2. Canton (17-1)

    3. Ypsilanti Lincoln (14-3)

    4. Ann Arbor Pioneer (15-2)

    5. Ann Arbor Huron (12-5)

    6. Wayne Memorial (15-3)

    7. Ypsilanti (10-4)

    8. Dearborn Divine Child (13-4)

    9. Woodhaven (15-4)

    T10. Northville (14-4)

    T10. Belleville (12-6)

     

     

