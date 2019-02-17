Mumford 59, King 49, girls PSL finals
Sequoia Jackson, Keara Wilson, Coreen Yharborugh and Tiaira Earnest celebrate with teammates after winning back-to-back PSL Championships.
Sequoia Jackson, Keara Wilson, Coreeahn Yharbrough and Tiaira Earnest celebrate with teammates after winning back-to-back PSL Championships.   Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Mumford's Shanea Dinwiddie is fouled by King's Danielle Camp driving to the basket in the first half. Detroit Public School League finals between Mumford High School and M.L. King Jr. High School at Cass Tech High School in Detroit on Feb. 15, 2019.
Mumford's Shanea Dinwiddie is fouled by King's Danielle Camp driving to the basket in the first half. Detroit Public School League finals between Mumford High School and M.L. King Jr. High School at Cass Tech High School in Detroit on Feb. 15, 2019. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Mumford's Jaquoia Jackson is fouled by King's Erica Martin in the first half.
Mumford's Jaquoia Jackson is fouled by King's Erica Martin in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Mumford's Tiaira Earnest lays up a shot in the first half.
Mumford's Tiaira Earnest lays up a shot in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Mumford's Andoreya Williams gets fouled by King's Del'Janae Williams trying to lay up a shot backwards in the first half.
Mumford's Andoreya Williams gets fouled by King's Del'Janae Williams trying to lay up a shot backwards in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Mumford's Nakila Wright splits the defense and lays up two points in the first half.
Mumford's Nakila Wright splits the defense and lays up two points in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Mumford's Ajanee Horton blocks a shot by King's Erica Martin in the second half.
Mumford's Ajanee Horton blocks a shot by King's Erica Martin in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
King's Charelle Mathis puts up a shot heading to the floor over Mumford's Sequoia Jackson in the second half.
King's Charelle Mathis puts up a shot heading to the floor over Mumford's Sequoia Jackson in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
King's Charellle Mathis celebrates a 3-point play in the second half.
King's Charellle Mathis celebrates a 3-point play in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
King's Del'Janae Williams twists her ankle on a hard foul as Mumford's Coreeahn Yharbrough walks past in the second half.
King's Del'Janae Williams twists her ankle on a hard foul as Mumford's Coreeahn Yharbrough walks past in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Mumford's Sequoia Jackson brings the ball up court in the first half.
Mumford's Sequoia Jackson brings the ball up court in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Mumford's Tiaira Earnest puts a shot up against Ford's Del'Janae Williams in the first half.
Mumford's Tiaira Earnest puts a shot up against Ford's Del'Janae Williams in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Mumford's Tiaira Earnest and King's Jaden Alexander battle for a loose ball in the first half.
Mumford's Tiaira Earnest and King's Jaden Alexander battle for a loose ball in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
King's Charelle Mathis drives the baseline around Mumford's Sequoia Jackson in the first half.
King's Charelle Mathis drives the baseline around Mumford's Sequoia Jackson in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Mumford's Shanea Dinwiddfier fights for a loose ball with King's Erica Martina and Del'Janae Williams in the first half.
Mumford's Shanea Dinwiddfier fights for a loose ball with King's Erica Martina and Del'Janae Williams in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Mumford's Ajanee Horton puts up a shot against King's Danielle Camp in the first half.
Mumford's Ajanee Horton puts up a shot against King's Danielle Camp in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
King's March'e Borden passes out of pressure from Mumford's Jaquoia Jackson and Coreeahn Yharbrough in the first half.
King's March'e Borden passes out of pressure from Mumford's Jaquoia Jackson and Coreeahn Yharbrough in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Mumford's Adoreya Williams drives to the hoop in the first half.
Mumford's Adoreya Williams drives to the hoop in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Mumford coach Kareem Hogan celebrates with his team back-to-back PSL Championships.
Mumford coach Kareem Hogan celebrates with his team back-to-back PSL Championships. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Here are new high school girls basketball rankings as of Feb. 17, 2019, by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.

     

    State Super 20

    1. Detroit Edison (15-1, Division 2)

    2. Southfield A&T (15-1, Division 1)

    3. East Lansing (17-0, Division 1)

    4. Birmingham Marian (15-1, Division 1)

    5. Wayne Memorial (15-2, Division 1)

    6. Midland Dow (14-1, Division 1)

    7. Saginaw Heritage (15-2, Division 1)

    8. DeWitt (15-1, Division1)

    9. Pewamo-Westphalia (12-1, Division 3)

    10. Grand Haven (14-2, Division 1)

    11. Harper Woods Chandler Park (12-3, Division 2)

    12. Adrian Lenawee Christian (15-1, Division 4)

    13. St. Ignace (16-0, Division 4)

    14. Walled Lake Western, 16-1, Division 1)

    15. Chelsea (17-0, Division 2)

    16. Kingsley (15-2, Division 2)

    17. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (14-3, Division 1)

    18. Muskegon (12-4, Division 1)

    19. Grosse Pointe North (15-2, Division 1)

    20. Detroit Mumford (15-3)

    Detroit

    1. Detroit Edision (15-1)

    2. Detroit Mumford (15-3)

    3. Detroit King (14-2)

    4. Detroit Cass Tech (13-3)

    5. Detroit Renaissance (12-5)

    6. Detroit East English (13-2)

    7. Detroit Osborn (8-5)

    8. Detroit Denby (7-6)

    9. Detroit Cody (7-6)

    10. Detroit Western (6-5)

    North

    1. Southfield A&T (15-1)

    2. Birmingham Marian (15-1)

    3. Walled Lake Western (16-1)

    4. Hartland (15-2)

    5. Brighton (16-1)

    6. Royal Oak (15-1)

    7. Farmington Hills Mercy (13-4)

    8. West Bloomfield (14-1)

    9. Auburn Hills Avondale (14-2)

    10. Walled Lake Central (12-5)

    East

    1. Harper Woods Chandler Park (12-3)

    2. Grosse Pointe North (15-2)

    3. New Haven (15-1)

    4. Port Huron Northern (10-7)

    5. Warren Cousino (12-6)

    6. Utica Eisenhower (10-7)

    7. New Baltimore Anchor Bay (13-3)

    8. St. Clair Shores Lakeview (12-4)

    9. Roseville (13-4)

    T10. Romeo (11-5)

    T10. L’Anse Creuse North (13-4)

    West

    1. Wayne Memorial (15-2)

    2. Ann Arbor Pioneer (13-3)

    3. Saline (12-5)

    4. Carleton Airport (15-1)

    5. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (11-5)

    6. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (12-3)

    7. Dearborn Fordson (11-6)

    8. Plymouth (11-7)

    9. Romulus (14-2)

    T10. Dearborn Henry Ford (10-4)

    T10. Ypsilanti (11-6)

     

     

