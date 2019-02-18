Vinson Sigmon Jr. (Photo11: Twitter/Vinson Sigmon Jr.)

Since losing its first game of the season, Canton boys basketball pieced together its 18th straight win on Monday night in the Kensington Lakes Activities Association Tournament semifinals over visiting Belleville, 80-51.

This was the most important victory to date as it sends Canton (18-1) to the KLAA tournament finals with a chance to win its first conference tournament since 2016, but it’s business as usual for Canton.

“We’re just trying to get ready for the state tourney,” Reddy said.

That focus was key in beating Belleville (12-7) handily, but Canton will face an even tougher task on Thursday night at home: beating Howell for the third time this season.

“They’ve got really good guards and big guys who can step out to the perimeter,” Reddy said. “We need to be able to defend the 3-point line and rebound.”

With senior captain guards B. Artis White and Vinson Sigmon leading the way, Reddy has two guys he can rely on in high-pressure games.

White scored 30 for Canton on Monday night and Sigmon added 14 points. Kendall Perkins also had 22 points.

Connor Bush led Belleville with 19 points.

The state tournament is right around the corner and Reddy knows his team, albeit with just one loss, has work to do.

“We need to communicate defensively and make it tough for teams to score,” Reddy said. “If we can defend and rebound like we’re doing, we’re tough to beat.”

More boys basketball

Dearborn 64, Plymouth 54: Alieu Kah scored 18, Brendan Rousseau 14 and Ali Zahr 10 for Dearborn (9-10). Matt Maclellan led Plymouth (8-11) with 13 points.

Northville 70, Livonia Stevenson 52: Steven Morrissey scored 30, Paul Kearis 13 and Daniel McLaughlin 11 for Northville (15-4). Dalen Cobb led Stevenson (10-9) with 15 points.

Novi 66, Westland John Glenn 56: Jiovanni Miles scored 32 and Jacob Clay 14 for Novi (9-10). Joe Moon scored 19 to lead John Glenn (12-7).

Romulus Summit Academy 61, Jalen Rose Academy 49: Orlando Lovejoy had 41 points, seven rebounds and five steals for Romulus Summit (8-10).

Warren De La Salle 50, Sterling Heights Stevenson 49: Matt Oscerhout scored 20 and Joe Gjonaj 14 including two free throws with one second left to win for De La Salle (9-9). Jerry Wilson scored 15 and Ray Sumter 14 for Stevenson (12-5).

Warren Mott 69, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 61: Darius Willis scored 19, De’Jon Gantz 18 and Dennis Curt had 12 points and 13 rebounds for Mott (14-4). Andrew Salter scored 24 for L’Anse Creuse (9-9).

Girls basketball

Royal Oak 44, Clarkston 35: Samantha Potter led Royal Oak (16-1, 9-1 OAA Red) with 22 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. Kaelyn Kaul scored 15 for Clarkston (9-8, 5-4).

Troy 50, Rochester Adams 37: Kendal Zeiter had 17 points and 13 rebounds for Troy (10-7, 5-4 OAA White). Nicole Claerhout had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Adams (6-10, 3-7).

Walled Lake Central 40, South Lyon 34: Angelina Haisha scored 12 and Rizaria Franklin added 11 for Central (13-5). Chloe Grimes finished with 17 points for South Lyon (6-12).

Connor Muldowney is a freelance writer