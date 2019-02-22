U-D Jesuit's Julian Dozier drives to the basket in the second half. Dozier finished with 23 pionts in a 79-59 victory over Detroit Cass Tech in the annual Operation Friendship game Friday. (Photo11: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Senior guard Julian Dozier stole the show finishing with 23 points and helping U-D Jesuit High take care of Cass Tech, 79-59, Friday in the annual Operation Friendship game at University of Detroit Mercy Calihan Hall.

Dozier controlled the tempo on the offensive side of the ball and Cass Tech did not have an answer for him.

This is the fourth straight year that U-D Jesuit (18-2) has been crowned champions of the Operation Friendship, which pits the Detroit PSL titleholders against the Catholic League champs.

Dozier made his first five shots of the contest, getting into a rhythm early in the game.

He had 13 first-quarter points and U-D Jesuit matched his intensity the rest of the game.

“I was in the zone, when the game started, after a few made shots. I knew it was going to be a good game,” Dozier said.

Cass Tech could not make enough defensive stops to cut into the deficit.

U-D Jesuit had a 70-53 lead with 3:50 left in the game.

U-D Jesuit was the better team, playing together as a unit and getting good production from the bench.

“It was a team effort tonight. We shot the ball well and were able to attack the paint,” Dozier said.

Three other U-D Jesuit players joined Dozier in double figures. Daniel Friday and J.T. Morgan each scored 15 and Jordan Montgomery added 11.

U-D Jesuit’s 3-point shooting was pivotal, Montgomery said. The school was 9-of-14 from beyond the arc.

“We shot the three well tonight and made them in key situations that boosted our momentum,” Montgomery said. “This was a good team win.”

Though U-D Jesuit controlled most of the contest, Cass Tech’s on-ball pressure defense became effective in the third quarter.

“Cass Tech is a good team,” Dozier said.

“They get up on you on defense, but we were able to stay calm and have success offensively.”

Cass Tech caused U-D Jesuit to turn the ball over numerous possessions and were able to capitalize on the offensive side. Cass Tech junior guard Tyson Acuff finished with 19 points.

Operation Friendship Consolation

Detroit Renaissance 64, Detroit Catholic Central 59: Senior guard and Bowling Green commit, Chandler Turner led all scorers with 24 points and senior guard Kaylein Marzette scored 10 to propel Detroit Renaissance to a win over Detroit Catholic Central. Renaissance trailed going into the fourth, but caught fire in the last quarter to secure the win.

Catholic Central was led by Justin Rukat, who scored 16. Davis Lukomski scored 14 and Brendon Downs 13 for Catholic Central.

More boys basketball

American International Academy 52, Chesterfield Austin Catholic 49: Charles Kirksey scored 21 and Kenneth Minor 13 for International Academy (2-12). Benjamin Brown had 19 points and Gabriel Nahhas 14 points for Catholic (4-11).

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 49, Auburn Hills Christian 28: John Gardner had 16 points and Jacob Gladney added 15 points for Roeper (14-6). Ethan Nance scored 10 for Christian (4-15).

Detroit Country Day 65, Detroit CMA 56: Mack Manziel scored 16 and Demetress Champion 14 for Country Day (7-13). Dorian Johns had 14 points and Damon Terrelle 13 points for CMA (9-11).

Detroit Voyageur 75, Gibraltar Carlson 35: Elijah Bell scored 24 and Damien Clark 14 for Voyageur (8-10). Cal Raymond scored 13 for Carlson (11-9).

Oak Park 84, University Prep 32: Thiao Jewell scored 18, Devonte Edwards 14 and Fred Garland and Solomon Johnson 12 for Oak Park (13-7). University Prep is 12-10.

Okemos 56, DeWitt 41: Evan Thomas had 22 points and 10 rebounds and Noah Pruitt scored 13 for Okemos (18-2, 12-0 CAAC Blue). Nate Flannery scored 14 and Mason Gilbert 10 for DeWitt (16-3, 10-2).

River Rouge 75, Romulus 48: Jason Norton scored 17, Nigel Colvin 12 and Micah Parrish 10 for River Rouge (17-2). Muhammad Ceesay had 13 points for Romulus (12-7)

Romulus Summit Academy North 69, Detroit West Side Academy 54: Orlando Lovejoy had 31 points and 10 rebounds for North (9-11). West Side is 2-17.

Warren De La Salle 55, Harper Woods 53: Joe Gjonak scored 14 and Will Smythe 13 for De La Salle (11-9). Ken Thomas had 17 points for Harper Woods (17-3).

Warren Michigan Collegiate 79, Pontiac A&T 67: Jemiere Cannon had 17 points, 18 rebounds and 11 assists for Collegiate (10-9). Pontiac A&T is 4-7.

Girls basketball

Allen Park 43, Gibraltar Carlson 33: Abbie Slate scored 24 for Allen Park (13-5, 13-2 Downriver). Rebecca Zilka scored 14 for Carlson (9-10, 8-7).

Ecorse 64, Detroit Henry Ford Academy Creative 22: D’Asia Croft had 17 points and 14 rebounds and Hope Howard 14 points, 10 assists and 10 steals for Ecorse (13-3). Janell Bufkin scored 11 for Ford Academy (3-11).

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 56, Romulus 47: Alicia Ortiz scored 22 for Crestwood (13-3, 12-1 WWAC). Ciara Hardy scored 23 for Romulus (15-3, 13-1).

Grosse Pointe South 66, Warren Cousino 48: Sydni Hall scored all 23 of her points in the second half, including five three-pointers. Alexa Downey added 21 points and Keely Conlan 10 points for South (10-8). Mackenzie Cook had 20 points for Cousino (10-8).

Macomb Dakota 51, Center Line 32: Taylor Williams had 14 points and 13 rebounds and Olivia Dameron added 13 points for Dakota (10-8). Emma Hastings scored 10 for Center Line (11-9).

New Haven 46, Clawson 44: Lydia Capaldi scored 20 points for New Haven (15-2) and Alex Verner 13 for Clawson (8-11). Dara Capaldi scored the winning basket with 10 seconds left to clinch the win.

Rochester Adams 48, Farmington 33: Maddie Dolenga scored 16 for Adams (8-10, 5-7 OAA White). Farmington is 2-16, 0-12.

Royal Oak 63, Birmingham Groves 42: Samantha Potter had 37 points, 10 rebounds and five assists and Anna Ross scored nine for Royal Oak (18-1, 10-1 OAA Red). Kaitlyn Quinn scored 10 for Groves (5-12, 2-8).

Taylor 44, Lincoln Park 42: Oretha Cooper scored 18 for Taylor (5-13, 5-10 Downriver). Karrington Gordon scored 24 for Lincoln Park (8-11, 6-10).

Trenton 49, Dearborn Edsel Ford 11: Carrie Karp had 15 points, Therese Hebda 14 points and 10 rebounds and Kayla Everingham 11 points for Trenton (16-3). Ford is 2-16.

Walled Lake Central 43, Waterford Kettering 26: Angelina Haisha had 17 points for Central (14-5). Kettering is 12-6.

Kevin Moore is a freelance writer. Detroit News staff contributed.