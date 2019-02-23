Birmingham Marian 48, Dearborn Divine Child 34
Divine Child's Elena Welker (12) dribbles against Marian's Sophia Mancini (2) during second-half action at the Catholic League Detroit A-B Division Girls Basketball Championship at University of Detroit Mercy's Calihan Hall, Saturday afternoon, February 23, 2019. Marian won the game, 48-34.
Divine Child's Elena Welker (12) dribbles against Marian's Sophia Mancini (2) during second-half action at the Catholic League Detroit A-B Division Girls Basketball Championship at University of Detroit Mercy's Calihan Hall, Saturday afternoon, February 23, 2019. Marian won, 48-34.
Divine Child's Elena Welker(12) lays up the ball while being guarded by Marian's Olivia Moore(12).
Divine Child's Elena Welker (12) lays up the ball while being guarded by Marian's Olivia Moore (12).   Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Marian head coach Mary Cicerone encourages her players.
Marian head coach Mary Cicerone encourages her players. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Divine Child head coach Mary Laney can't believe an official's call.
Divine Child head coach Mary Laney can't believe an official's call. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Marian's Olivia Moore(12) drives around a teammate.
Marian's Olivia Moore(12) drives around a teammate. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Divine Child's Elena Welker(12) looks to pass against Marian's Faith Giltner(3).
Divine Child's Elena Welker(12) looks to pass against Marian's Faith Giltner(3). Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Divine Child's Elena Welker(12) drives against Marian's Faith Giltner(3).
Divine Child's Elena Welker(12) drives against Marian's Faith Giltner(3). Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Marian's Olivia Moore(12) and teammate Lauren Licari(23) can't find the handle against Divine Child's Makayla Rybak(20).
Marian's Olivia Moore(12) and teammate Lauren Licari(23) can't find the handle against Divine Child's Makayla Rybak(20). Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Divine Child's Maddie Rzepka(23) drives against a host of Marian defenders.
Divine Child's Maddie Rzepka(23) drives against a host of Marian defenders. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Divine Child's Maddie Rzepka(23) and Marian's Sara Sylvester(4) fight for the ball.
Divine Child's Maddie Rzepka(23) and Marian's Sara Sylvester(4) fight for the ball. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Marian's Faith Giltner(3) looks to pass while being guarded by Divine Child's Kristina Persichetti(22).
Marian's Faith Giltner(3) looks to pass while being guarded by Divine Child's Kristina Persichetti(22). Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Divine Child's Maddie Rzepka(23) drives against Marian's Shannon Kennedy(24).
Divine Child's Maddie Rzepka(23) drives against Marian's Shannon Kennedy(24). Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Marian's Shannon Kennedy(24) drives against Divine Child's Ellie Reppen(33).
Marian's Shannon Kennedy(24) drives against Divine Child's Ellie Reppen(33). Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Divine Child's Elena Welker(12) is guarded by Marian's Anna Herberholz(21).
Divine Child's Elena Welker(12) is guarded by Marian's Anna Herberholz(21). Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Marian poses for their team photo.
Marian poses for their team photo. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Detroit — Birmingham Marian coasted to a 48-34 victory over Dearborn Divine Child on Sunday at University of Detroit's Calihan Hall to earn its second consecutive Catholic League A-B title.
     
    After a tight first quarter, Marian (17-1) buckled down on defense, allowing only two points in the second quarter to go into halftime up 20-11. 
     
    Divine Child found better scoring opportunities in the second half but was still unable to neutralize Marian's offensive attack. 
     
    Freshman forward Sara Sylvester (12 points) had her way inside, frustrating Divine Child's zone by using her size to finish over the top of the defense. 
     
    "Sara is a tough to defend," Marian coach Mary Cicerone said. "She's got good footwork (and) a little soft touch. She was huge for us tonight." 
     
    Senior guard Olivia Moore, who finished with 11 points and six assists, made sure that Marian wouldn't let up as she continued to find her teammates in the open court for easy layups. 
     
    "I love throwing football throws. I tell my coach that if it's there, my arm just throws it. There's more to just running plays," said Moore, who added that she always encourages her teammates to improvise by using backdoor cuts and slip screens to get behind the defense. 
     
    Marian, which went undefeated in conference play this season, led 44-24 with 5:20 left, its largest lead of the game. In their previous matchup, Marian edged Divine Child by just two points. 
     
    "We've beat these guys three times, and it's tough to beat anybody three times," Cicerone said. "And Divine Child has improved steadily all season, and their two seniors have done a good job all season. We did a good job on those two tonight." 
     
    Seniors Maddie Rzepka and Elena Welker had 10 points each for Divine Child (9-9). 

    Royal Oak Shrine 34, Wixom St. Catherine 24
    Members of the Royal Oak Shrine Knights jump for joy as they win the game, 34-24, over Wixom St. Catherine during the Catholic League Detroit C-D Division Girls Basketball Championship at U of D Mercy's Calihan Hall, Saturday afternoon, February 23, 2019.
    Members of the Royal Oak Shrine team jump for joy as they win, 34-24, over Wixom St. Catherine during the Catholic League C-D Division Girls Basketball Championship at University of Detroit Mercy's Calihan Hall, Saturday afternoon, February 23, 2019.
    Wixom St. Catherine Stars team members are dejected near the end of the game.
    Wixom St. Catherine team members are dejected near the end  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    St. Catherine's Gustad Haley(11) fouls Shrine's Grace Kruszewski(15) during the second quarter.
    St. Catherine's Gustad Haley (11) fouls Shrine's Grace Kruszewski (15) during the second quarter. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Shrine's Hannah Groth(11) passes around St. Catherine's Turek Lizzy(2) and Skown Olivia(23) during the second period.
    Shrine's Hannah Groth (11) passes around St. Catherine's Turek Lizzy (2) and Skown Olivia (23) during the second period. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Shrine's Clara North(3) drives against St. Catherine's Alexander Maryann(21) during the second quarter.
    Shrine's Clara North (3) drives against St. Catherine's Alexander Maryann (21) during the second quarter. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Shrine head coach Wayne Gigante yells from the bench during the second quarter.
    Shrine head coach Wayne Gigante yells from the bench during the second quarter. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    St. Catherine head coach Jen Vangoethem claps with her team.
    St. Catherine head coach Jen Vangoethem claps with her team. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Shrine's Grace Murray(23) tries to pass after stealing the ball from St. Catherine's Turek Lizzy(2) during the second quarter.
    Shrine's Grace Murray (23) tries to pass after stealing the ball from St. Catherine's Turek Lizzy (2) during the second quarter. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    St. Catherine's Burke Maeve(32) dribbles around Shrine's Hannah Groth(11) during the second quarter.
    St. Catherine's Burke Maeve (32) dribbles around Shrine's Hannah Groth (11) during the second quarter. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Shrine's Hannah Groth(11) is guarded by St. Catherine's McClorey Claire(14) during the second quarter.
    Shrine's Hannah Groth (11) is guarded by St. Catherine's McClorey Claire (14) during the second quarter. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    St. Catherine's McClorey Claire(14) looks to pass while being guarded by Shrine's Clara North(3) and Hannah Groth(11) during the second quarter.
    St. Catherine's McClorey Claire (14) looks to pass while being guarded by Shrine's Clara North (3) and Hannah Groth(11) during the second quarter. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    St. Catherine's Burke Maeve(32) dribbles against Shrine's Hannah Groth(11) during the second quarter.
    St. Catherine's Burke Maeve(32) dribbles against Shrine's Hannah Groth(11) during the second quarter. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Shrine's Lily Hotts(14) celebrates with teammate Clara North(3) before the Knights receive the division championship trophy.
    Shrine's Lily Hotts(14) celebrates with teammate Clara North(3) before the Knights receive the division championship trophy. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Shrine head coach Wayne Gigante presents the division championship trophy to his players.
    Shrine head coach Wayne Gigante presents the division championship trophy to his players. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    The Royal Oak Shrine Knights pose for their division championship group shot.
    The Royal Oak Shrine Knights pose for their division championship group shot. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
      C-D championship game


      Royal Oak Shrine 34, Wixom St. Catherine 24: Royal Oak Shrine claim its third consecutive Catholic League C-D championship. 
       
      Shrine began the game on an 11-0 run and used that cushion to keep St. Catherine at bay throughout. St. Catherine (14-4) played Shrine close over the next three quarters and pulled within six with four minutes left, but wasn't able to overcome the early deficit. 
       
      Shrine (14-4), which went undefeated in conference play this season, was led by junior Hannah Groth who scored 10 and senior Grace Murray who added seven. 
       
      The victory gives Shrine its third straight win over St. Catherine on the season.

      Dwjuan Frazier is a freelance writer. 
       