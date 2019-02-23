Buy Photo Divine Child's Maddie Rzepka(23) drives against a host of Marian defenders. (Photo11: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Detroit — Birmingham Marian coasted to a 48-34 victory over Dearborn Divine Child on Sunday at University of Detroit's Calihan Hall to earn its second consecutive Catholic League A-B title.



After a tight first quarter, Marian (17-1) buckled down on defense, allowing only two points in the second quarter to go into halftime up 20-11.



Divine Child found better scoring opportunities in the second half but was still unable to neutralize Marian's offensive attack.



Freshman forward Sara Sylvester (12 points) had her way inside, frustrating Divine Child's zone by using her size to finish over the top of the defense.



"Sara is a tough to defend," Marian coach Mary Cicerone said. "She's got good footwork (and) a little soft touch. She was huge for us tonight."



Senior guard Olivia Moore, who finished with 11 points and six assists, made sure that Marian wouldn't let up as she continued to find her teammates in the open court for easy layups.



"I love throwing football throws. I tell my coach that if it's there, my arm just throws it. There's more to just running plays," said Moore, who added that she always encourages her teammates to improvise by using backdoor cuts and slip screens to get behind the defense.



Marian, which went undefeated in conference play this season, led 44-24 with 5:20 left, its largest lead of the game. In their previous matchup, Marian edged Divine Child by just two points.



"We've beat these guys three times, and it's tough to beat anybody three times," Cicerone said. "And Divine Child has improved steadily all season, and their two seniors have done a good job all season. We did a good job on those two tonight."



Seniors Maddie Rzepka and Elena Welker had 10 points each for Divine Child (9-9).

C-D championship game



Royal Oak Shrine 34, Wixom St. Catherine 24: Royal Oak Shrine claim its third consecutive Catholic League C-D championship.



Shrine began the game on an 11-0 run and used that cushion to keep St. Catherine at bay throughout. St. Catherine (14-4) played Shrine close over the next three quarters and pulled within six with four minutes left, but wasn't able to overcome the early deficit.



Shrine (14-4), which went undefeated in conference play this season, was led by junior Hannah Groth who scored 10 and senior Grace Murray who added seven.



The victory gives Shrine its third straight win over St. Catherine on the season.

Dwjuan Frazier is a freelance writer.

