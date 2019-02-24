U-D Jesuit, Renaissance win Operation Friendship games
U of D Jesuit's Julian Dozier drives to the basket during his team's 79-59 win against Cass Tech's Daniel Autrey in the second half of the Operation Friendship championship at Calihan Hall on the campus of the University of Detroit Mercy in Detroit, Michigan on February 22, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
U of D Jesuit coach Pat Donnelly is mobbed by his players after the victory which was Donnellly's 200th win. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
U of D Jesuit's Julian Dozier works his way through Cass Tech's defense in the second half of the Operation Friendship championship game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
U of D Jesuit's two high scorers Daniel Friday and Jalen Thomas share a laugh near the end of the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
U of D Jesuit's bench erupts including Julian Dozier, Isaiah Friday and Jalen Thomas as a basket is made with the second team late in the second half of the Operation Friendship championship game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
U of D Jesuit coach Pat Donnelly is mobbed by his players after the victory which was Donnellly's 200th win. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
U of D Jesuit fans and family hold up signs stating the 79-59 victory over Cass Tech is coach Pat Donnelly's 200 win. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
U of D Jesuit head coach Pat Donnelly yells out to his players in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
U of D Jesuit's Julian Dozier passes out of pressure from Cass Tech's Joshua Harris under the basket in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cass Tech's Kalil Whitehead defends U of D Jesuit's Daniel Friday walking his way to the hoop in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
U of D Jesuit's Daniel Friday works his way to the hoop in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cass Tech head coach Steven Hall in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
What goes up must come down as Cass Tech's Kyle Legrair discovers going up for the ball but crashing down over U of D Jesuit's Julian Dozier in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
What goes up must come down as Cass Tech's Kyle Legrair discovers going up for the ball but crashing down over U of D Jesuit's Julian Dozier in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cass Tech's Ivory Parrish is called for the foul battling for a loose ball with U of D Jesuit's Caleb Hunter in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
U of D Jesuit's Daniel Friday is fouled driving to the basket at the end of the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
U of D Jesuit's Julian Dozier drives to the hoop in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cass Tech's Michael Washington Hill defends against U of D Jesuit's Daniel Friday in the first half of the Operation Friendship championship game between Cass Tech and U. Of D. Jesuit at Calihan Hall on the campus of the University of Detroit Mercy in Detroit, Michigan on February 22, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cass Tech's Michael Washington-Hill puts up a long shot in the first half of the championship game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
U of D Jesuit's J.T. Morgan pulls down a defensive rebound in the first half of the championship game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cass Tech's Daniel Autrey chases down a loose ball in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
U of D Jesuit'sJalen Thomas lets out a yell after laying up two points in the first half of the championship game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cass Tech's Isaiah Sanders puts up a shot over U of D Jesuit's J. T. Morgan in the first half of the championship game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cass Tech's Michael Washington Hills pass out of pressure by U of D Jesuit's Daniel Friday and Julian Dozier in the first half of the championship game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cass Tech's Ivory Parrish slams home two points in the first half of the championship game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Catholic Central's Jacob Woebkenberg drives to the basket in the second half of the consolation game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Catholic Central's Keegan Koehler brings the ball up court against Renaissance's Juwan Maxey in the second half of the consolation game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Renaissance's Juwan Maxey is fouled by Catholic Central's Justin Rukat late in the game with teammate Keegan Koehler defending in the second half of the consolation game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Catholic Central's Brendan Downs lays in two points late in the second half of the consolation game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Renaissance's Kaylein Marzetter pulls down a late game rebound against Catholic Central's Keegan Koehler in the second half of the consolation game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Renaissance's Chandler Turner breaks into a smile after pulling down the final rebound and running the clock out for 64-59 Renaissance victory over Catholic Central of the consolation game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Renaissance's Angelo Robertson splits the defense of Catholic Central's Davis Lukomski and Justin Rukat and puts up a shot in the first half of the Operation Friendship consolation game between Renaissance and Catholic Central at Calihan Hall on the campus of the University of Detroit Mercy in Detroit, Michigan on February 22, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Renaissance's Kaylein Marzetter drives to the hoop against Catholic Central's Connor Ebben in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Renaissance's Kaylein Marzetter shot is blocked by Catholic Central's Mike Harding in the first half of the consolation game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Renaissance's Kaylein Marzetter drives against Catholic Central's Mike Harding in the first half of the consolation game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Catholic Central's Davis Luiomski puts up a wall in front of Renaissance's Keon Henderson in the first half of the consolation game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Catholic Central's head coach Brandon Sinawi calls out to his players in the first half of the consolation game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Catholic Central's Jacob Woebkenberg gets pressure from Renaissance's Sterling Scott in the first half of the consolation game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Renaissance's Kylin Grant pulls down a rebound in the first half of the consolation game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Catholic Central's Keegan Koehler gets fouled by Renaissance's Kaylein Marzetter as he drives to the basket in the first half of the consolation game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Renaissance's Kaylein Marzetter, center, fights for a rebound against Catholic Central's Davis Lukomski and Mike Harding under the basket in the first half of the consolation game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Renaissance's Kaylein Marzetter, center, fights for a rebound against Catholic Central's Davis Lukomski and Mike Harding under the basket in the first half of the consolation game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Catholic Central's Mike Harding drives to the basket in the first half of the consolation game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Here is a schedule of area games for Monday’s district play in the Michigan boys basketball state tournament. Games are 7 p.m. unless noted.

    Division 1

    District 5 (at Hartland)

    Howell vs. Holly

    District 6 (at Lake Orion)

    Clarkston vs. Rochester Adams

    Oxford vs. Romeo, 5:30

    District 7 (at Bloomfield Hills)

    Auburn Hills Avondale vs. West Bloomfield, 6

    District 8 (at White Lake Lakeland)

    Walled Lake Northern vs. White Lake Lakeland

    District 17 (at Dexter)

    Dexter vs. Brighton, 5:30

    South Lyon vs. South Lyon East

    District 18 (at Novi)

    Northville vs. Livonia Stevenson, 5

    Novi vs. Detroit Catholic Central

    District 19 (at Belleville)

    Ann Arbor Huron vs. Saline, 5

    Belleville vs. Ypsilanti

    District 20 (at Wayne Memorial)

    Canton vs. Salem, 5

    Romulus vs. Wayne Memorial

    District 21 (at New Boston Huron)

    Temperance Bedford vs. Gibraltar Carlson, 5

    Trenton vs. Woodhaven

    District 22 (at Lincoln Park)

    Southgate Anderson vs. Wyandotte, 5

    Taylor vs. Lincoln Park

    District 23 (at Detroit Western)

    Dearborn Edsel Ford vs. Dearborn Fordson, 5

    Detroit King vs. Detroit Cass Tech

    District 24 (at Dearborn)

    Dearborn Heights Crestwood vs. Dearborn

    Livonia Franklin vs. Garden City, 5

    District 25 (at Detroit Mumford)

    Oak Park vs. U-D Jesuit, 5

    Redford Union vs. Southfield A&T

    District 26 (at Grosse Pointe North)

    Hamtramck vs. Detroit East English, 6:30

    District 27 (at Warren Woods Tower)

    Warren Mott vs. Warren Woods Tower, 6

    District 28 (at Birmingham Groves)

    Birmingham Brother Rice vs. Birmingham Groves

    District 29 (at Utica)

    Rochester vs. Utica Eisenhower, 6

    District 30 (at Utica Ford)

    Troy Athens vs. Clinton T’ship Chippewa Valley, 6

    District 31

    Roseville vs. Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse

    District 32 (at Macomb L’Anse Creuse North)

    NB Anchor Bay vs. Mac. L'Anse Creuse North, 6:30

    Division 2

    District 53 (at Adrian)

    Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard vs. Chelsea

    District 54 (at Dundee)

    Monroe Jefferson vs. Carleton Airport, 6

    District 55 (at Romulus Summit Aca. North)

    Detroit Cesar Chavez vs. Grosse Ile

    District 56 (at Dearborn Divine Child)

    Dearborn Heights Robichaud vs. DH Annapolis

    District 57 (at Detroit Henry Ford)

    Detroit Henry Ford vs. Southfield Bradford, 5

    Detroit Old Redford vs. Livonia Clarenceville

    District 58 (at Detroit Douglass)

    Detroit Collegiate Prep vs. Detroit Henry Ford Academy

    Detroit Voyageur vs. Detroit West Side, 5

    District 59 (at Harper Woods)

    Detroit Frontier vs. Detroit Denby

    Detroit Osborn vs. St. Clair Shores South Lake, 5:30

    District 60 (at Warren Lincoln)

    Hazel Park vs. Ferndale University

    Madison Heights Lamphere vs. Ferndale, 5:30

    District 61 (at Detroit Country Day)

    Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook vs. Clawson

    Pontiac Notre Dame vs. Pontiac, 5:30

    District 64 (at New Haven)

    Macomb Lutheran North vs. New Haven, 6:15

    Richmond vs. St. Clair, 6

    Division 3

    District 85 (at Blissfield)

    Blissfield vs. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

    District 86 (at Ann Arbor Greenhills)

    Whitmore Lake vs. Ann Arbor Greenhills, 6

    District 87 (at Riverview Gabriel Richard)

    Dearborn Advanced vs. Ecorse, 6

    Riverview Gabriel Richard vs. Taylor Prep, 7:30

    District 88 (at Detroit Loyola)

    Detroit Loyola vs. Detroit Leadership, 6

    District 89 (at Detroit Cristo Rey)

    Detroit Edison vs. Hope of Detroit, 4:30

    District 90 (at Madison Heights Bishop Foley)

    Royal Oak Shrine vs. Madison Heights Madison, 7:30

    Warren Michigan Collegiate vs. Detroit Pershing, 6

    District 91 (Clinton Township Clintondale)

    Mount Clemens vs. Pontiac A&T

    Division 4

    District 122 (at Westland Huron Valley Lutheran)

    Plymouth Christian vs. American International, 6

    District 123 (AP Inter-City Baptist)

    Detroit Davis vs. Detroit Southeastern, 6

    District 124 (at Bloomfield Hills Roeper)

    West Bloomfield Frankel vs. Bloomfield Hills Roeper

    District 125 (at Marine City Cardinal Mooney)

    MC Cardinal Mooney vs. Michigan Math & Science

    District 126 (Clarkston Everest Collegiate)

    Dryden vs. Clarkston Everest Collegiate

     

     

