Michael Washington-Hill and Detroit Cass Tech take on Detroit King in a Division 1 district on Monday at Detroit Western. (Photo11: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Here is a schedule of area games for Monday’s district play in the Michigan boys basketball state tournament. Games are 7 p.m. unless noted.

Division 1

District 5 (at Hartland)

Howell vs. Holly

District 6 (at Lake Orion)

Clarkston vs. Rochester Adams

Oxford vs. Romeo, 5:30

District 7 (at Bloomfield Hills)

Auburn Hills Avondale vs. West Bloomfield, 6

District 8 (at White Lake Lakeland)

Walled Lake Northern vs. White Lake Lakeland

District 17 (at Dexter)

Dexter vs. Brighton, 5:30

South Lyon vs. South Lyon East

District 18 (at Novi)

Northville vs. Livonia Stevenson, 5

Novi vs. Detroit Catholic Central

District 19 (at Belleville)

Ann Arbor Huron vs. Saline, 5

Belleville vs. Ypsilanti

District 20 (at Wayne Memorial)

Canton vs. Salem, 5

Romulus vs. Wayne Memorial

District 21 (at New Boston Huron)

Temperance Bedford vs. Gibraltar Carlson, 5

Trenton vs. Woodhaven

District 22 (at Lincoln Park)

Southgate Anderson vs. Wyandotte, 5

Taylor vs. Lincoln Park

District 23 (at Detroit Western)

Dearborn Edsel Ford vs. Dearborn Fordson, 5

Detroit King vs. Detroit Cass Tech

District 24 (at Dearborn)

Dearborn Heights Crestwood vs. Dearborn

Livonia Franklin vs. Garden City, 5

District 25 (at Detroit Mumford)

Oak Park vs. U-D Jesuit, 5

Redford Union vs. Southfield A&T

District 26 (at Grosse Pointe North)

Hamtramck vs. Detroit East English, 6:30

District 27 (at Warren Woods Tower)

Warren Mott vs. Warren Woods Tower, 6

District 28 (at Birmingham Groves)

Birmingham Brother Rice vs. Birmingham Groves

District 29 (at Utica)

Rochester vs. Utica Eisenhower, 6

District 30 (at Utica Ford)

Troy Athens vs. Clinton T’ship Chippewa Valley, 6

District 31

Roseville vs. Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse

District 32 (at Macomb L’Anse Creuse North)

NB Anchor Bay vs. Mac. L'Anse Creuse North, 6:30

Division 2

District 53 (at Adrian)

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard vs. Chelsea

District 54 (at Dundee)

Monroe Jefferson vs. Carleton Airport, 6

District 55 (at Romulus Summit Aca. North)

Detroit Cesar Chavez vs. Grosse Ile

District 56 (at Dearborn Divine Child)

Dearborn Heights Robichaud vs. DH Annapolis

District 57 (at Detroit Henry Ford)

Detroit Henry Ford vs. Southfield Bradford, 5

Detroit Old Redford vs. Livonia Clarenceville

District 58 (at Detroit Douglass)

Detroit Collegiate Prep vs. Detroit Henry Ford Academy

Detroit Voyageur vs. Detroit West Side, 5

District 59 (at Harper Woods)

Detroit Frontier vs. Detroit Denby

Detroit Osborn vs. St. Clair Shores South Lake, 5:30

District 60 (at Warren Lincoln)

Hazel Park vs. Ferndale University

Madison Heights Lamphere vs. Ferndale, 5:30

District 61 (at Detroit Country Day)

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook vs. Clawson

Pontiac Notre Dame vs. Pontiac, 5:30

District 64 (at New Haven)

Macomb Lutheran North vs. New Haven, 6:15

Richmond vs. St. Clair, 6

Division 3

District 85 (at Blissfield)

Blissfield vs. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

District 86 (at Ann Arbor Greenhills)

Whitmore Lake vs. Ann Arbor Greenhills, 6

District 87 (at Riverview Gabriel Richard)

Dearborn Advanced vs. Ecorse, 6

Riverview Gabriel Richard vs. Taylor Prep, 7:30

District 88 (at Detroit Loyola)

Detroit Loyola vs. Detroit Leadership, 6

District 89 (at Detroit Cristo Rey)

Detroit Edison vs. Hope of Detroit, 4:30

District 90 (at Madison Heights Bishop Foley)

Royal Oak Shrine vs. Madison Heights Madison, 7:30

Warren Michigan Collegiate vs. Detroit Pershing, 6

District 91 (Clinton Township Clintondale)

Mount Clemens vs. Pontiac A&T

Division 4

District 122 (at Westland Huron Valley Lutheran)

Plymouth Christian vs. American International, 6

District 123 (AP Inter-City Baptist)

Detroit Davis vs. Detroit Southeastern, 6

District 124 (at Bloomfield Hills Roeper)

West Bloomfield Frankel vs. Bloomfield Hills Roeper

District 125 (at Marine City Cardinal Mooney)

MC Cardinal Mooney vs. Michigan Math & Science

District 126 (Clarkston Everest Collegiate)

Dryden vs. Clarkston Everest Collegiate