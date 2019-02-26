Here is a schedule of area games for Wednesday's district semifinals in the Michigan boys basketball state tournament. Games are 7 p.m. unless noted.
Division 1
District 5 (at Hartland)
Howell vs. Hartland
District 6 (at Lake Orion)
Rochester Adams vs. Lake Orion
Waterford Kettering vs. Oxford, 5:30
District 7 (at Bloomfield Hills)
Auburn Hills Avondale vs. Bloomfield Hills
Waterford Mott vs. Orchard Lake St. Mary's, 5
District 8 (at White Lake Lakeland)
Milford vs. Walled Lake Western, 5
Walled Lake Northern vs. Walled Lake Central
District 17 (at Dexter)
Pinckney vs. Brighton, 5:30
South Lyon East vs. Ann Arbor Skyline
District 18 (at Novi)
Detroit Catholic Central vs. Farmington
North Farmington vs. Northville, 5
District 19 (at Belleville)
Saline vs. Ann Arbor Pioneer, 5
Ypsilanti Lincoln vs. Ypsilanti
District 20 (at Wayne Memorial)
Wayne Memorial vs. Plymouth
Westland John Glenn vs. Canton, 5
District 21 (at New Boston Huron)
New Boston Huron vs. Woodhaven
Temperance Bedford vs. Monroe, 5
District 22 (at Lincoln Park)
Allen Park vs. Wyandotte, 5
Lincoln Park vs. Riverview
District 23 (at Allen Park Inter-City)
Dearborn Edsel Ford vs. Detroit Western
Melvindale vs. Detroit King, 5
District 24 (at Dearborn)
Livonia Franklin vs. Livonia Churchill, 5
District 25 (at Detroit Mumford)
Detroit Renaissance vs. U-D Jesuit, 5
Southfield A&T vs. Detroit Mumford
District 26 (at Grosse Pointe North)
Grosse Pointe North vs. Hamtramck
Grosse Pointe South vs. Eastpointe, 5:30
District 27 (at Warren Woods Tower)
Warren De La Salle vs. Warren Fitzgerald, 5
Warren Woods Tower vs. Warren Cousino
District 28 (at Birmingham Groves)
Berkley vs. Royal Oak, 5
Birmingham Brother Rice vs. Birmingham Seaholm
District 29 (at Utica)
Utica vs. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek, 5
Utica Eisenhower vs. Troy
District 30 (at Utica Ford)
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley vs. Sterling Heights, 5:30
Utica Ford vs. Sterling Heights Stevenson
District 31 (at St. Clair Shores Lake Shore)
Roseville vs. St. Clair Shores Lake Shore, 7:15
St. Clair Shores Lakeview vs. Fraser, 5:30
District 32 (at Macomb L'Anse Creuse North)
Macomb Dakota vs. Port Huron Northern, 5:30
New Baltimore Anchor Bay vs. Port Huron
Division 2
District 53 (at Adrian)
Chelsea vs. Adrian
Milan vs. Onsted, 5:30
District 54 (at Dundee)
Carleton Airport vs. Dundee
Flat Rock vs. Ida, 5:30
District 55 (at Romulus Summit North)
Grosse Ile vs. Detroit University Prep Science & Math, 5
Romulus Summit North vs. River Rouge
District 56 (at Dearborn Divine Child)
Dearborn Heights Annapolis vs. Dearborn Divine Child
Detroit Cody vs. Dearborn Henry Ford, 5
District 57 (at Detroit Henry Ford)
Detroit CMA vs. Detroit Henry Ford, 5
Detroit Old Redford vs. Detroit Cornerstone Health/Tech.
District 59 (at Harper Woods)
Detroit Denby vs. Harper Woods Chandler Park, 5:30
Harper Woods vs. St. Clair Shores South Lake
District 60 (at Warren Lincoln)
Center Line vs. Ferndale, 5:30
Ferndale University vs. Warren Lincoln
District 61 (at Detroit Country Day)
Detroit Country Day at Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook
Pontiac vs. Farmington Hills Harrison, 5:30
District 62 (at Otisville Lakeville Memorial)
Goodrich vs. Ortonville-Brandon, 8
District 63 (at Almont)
Almont vs. Marysville, 7:30
District 64 (at New Haven)
Marine City vs. Richmond, 6
New Haven vs. Algonac
Division 3
District 86 (at Ann Arbor Greenhills)
Ann Arbor Greenhills vs. Canton Prep
District 87 (at Riverview Gabriel Richard)
Detroit Universal vs. Ecorse, 6
Riverview Gabriel Richard vs. Allen Park Cabrini, 7:30
District 88 (at Detroit Loyola)
Detroit Community vs. Detroit Jalen Rose, 4:30
Detroit Loyola vs. Dearborn Heights Star, 6
District 89 (at Detroit Cristo Rey)
Detroit Central vs. Detroit Public Safety, 5
Detroit Edison vs. Detroit Cristo Rey, 6:30
District 90 (at Madison Heights Bishop Foley)
Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett vs. Detroit Pershing, 6
Madison Heights Madison vs. Madison Heights Bishop Foley, 7:30
District 91 (at Clinton Township Clintondale)
Clinton Township Clintondale at Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest
Mount Clemens vs. Pontiac Excellence, 5:30
Division 4
District 122 (at Westland Huron Valley Lutheran)
Dearborn Heights WISE vs. Westland Huron Valley Lutheran, 7:30
Plymouth Christian vs. Lutheran Westland, 5:30
District 123 (at Allen Park Inter-City)
Melvindale ABT vs. Taylor Trillium, 6
District 125 (at Marine City Cardinal Mooney)
Marine City Cardinal Mooney vs. Sterling Heights Parkway
District 126 (at Clarkston Everest)
Waterford Lakes vs. Auburn Hills Christian, 5:30
