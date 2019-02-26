State tournament: Detroit King 55, Detroit Cass Tech 51 (2OT)
Detroit King's Jordan Whitford (3) jumps for joy as time runs out and his team beats Cass Tech, 55-51 in double-overtime in a district game at Detroit Western International High School on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.
Detroit King's Jordan Whitford (3) jumps for joy as time runs out and his team beats Cass Tech, 55-51 in double-overtime in a district game at Detroit Western International High School on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Cass Tech's Kalil Whitehead dribbles against King's John Massey Jr..
Cass Tech's Kalil Whitehead dribbles against King's John Massey Jr.. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
King head coach George Ward watches from his bench.
King head coach George Ward watches from his bench. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
King's Omar Zeigler Jr. scrambles for the ball against Cass Tech's Kyle Legreair (4) and Anthony Kyles (2).
King's Omar Zeigler Jr. scrambles for the ball against Cass Tech's Kyle Legreair (4) and Anthony Kyles (2). Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Cass Tech's Kalil Whitehead dunks the ball as his teammates and fans cheer.
Cass Tech's Kalil Whitehead dunks the ball as his teammates and fans cheer. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
King's Jordan Whitford (3) and Davin Walker guard Cass Tech's Tyson Acuff (11).
King's Jordan Whitford (3) and Davin Walker guard Cass Tech's Tyson Acuff (11). Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Cass Tech coach Steven Hall calls a play.
Cass Tech coach Steven Hall calls a play. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Cass Tech's Tyson Acuff (11) reaches in on King's Davin Walker.
Cass Tech's Tyson Acuff (11) reaches in on King's Davin Walker. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
King teammates John Massey Jr. (5) and Chancey Willis Jr. celebrate after Massey makes the tying basket basket with 33 seconds left in regulation.
King teammates John Massey Jr. (5) and Chancey Willis Jr. celebrate after Massey makes the tying basket basket with 33 seconds left in regulation. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
King's Chancey Willis Jr. (2) pushes away Cass Tech's Daniel Autrey.
King's Chancey Willis Jr. (2) pushes away Cass Tech's Daniel Autrey. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
King's Omar Zeigler Jr. (1) shoots against Cass Tech's Christopher Jones.
King's Omar Zeigler Jr. (1) shoots against Cass Tech's Christopher Jones. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
King's Chancey Willis Jr. (2) dribbles past Cass Tech's Michael Washington Hill.
King's Chancey Willis Jr. (2) dribbles past Cass Tech's Michael Washington Hill. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
King's Chancey Willis Jr. (2) shoots as he gets smacked in the head by Cass Tech's Michael Washington Hill.
King's Chancey Willis Jr. (2) shoots as he gets smacked in the head by Cass Tech's Michael Washington Hill. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
King teammate's Keith Tate Jr. (4) and Chancey Willis Jr. congratulate each other after their win.
King teammate's Keith Tate Jr. (4) and Chancey Willis Jr. congratulate each other after their win. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cass Tech's Christopher Jones covers his head with his jersey after his team's loss to Detroit King in double-overtime.
Cass Tech's Christopher Jones covers his head with his jersey after his team's loss to Detroit King in double-overtime. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Here is a schedule of area games for Wednesday's district semifinals in the Michigan boys basketball state tournament. Games are 7 p.m. unless noted.

    Division 1

    District 5 (at Hartland)

    Howell vs. Hartland

    District 6 (at Lake Orion)

    Rochester Adams vs. Lake Orion

    Waterford Kettering vs. Oxford, 5:30

    District 7 (at Bloomfield Hills)

    Auburn Hills Avondale vs. Bloomfield Hills

    Waterford Mott vs. Orchard Lake St. Mary's, 5

    District 8 (at White Lake Lakeland)

    Milford vs. Walled Lake Western, 5

    Walled Lake Northern vs. Walled Lake Central

    District 17 (at Dexter)

    Pinckney vs. Brighton, 5:30

    South Lyon East vs. Ann Arbor Skyline

    District 18 (at Novi)

    Detroit Catholic Central vs. Farmington

    North Farmington vs. Northville, 5

    District 19 (at Belleville)

    Saline vs. Ann Arbor Pioneer, 5

    Ypsilanti Lincoln vs. Ypsilanti

    District 20 (at Wayne Memorial)

    Wayne Memorial vs. Plymouth

    Westland John Glenn vs. Canton, 5

    District 21 (at New Boston Huron)

    New Boston Huron vs. Woodhaven

    Temperance Bedford vs. Monroe, 5

    District 22 (at Lincoln Park)

    Allen Park vs. Wyandotte, 5

    Lincoln Park vs. Riverview

    District 23 (at Allen Park Inter-City)

    Dearborn Edsel Ford vs. Detroit Western

    Melvindale vs. Detroit King, 5

    District 24 (at Dearborn)

    Livonia Franklin vs. Livonia Churchill, 5

    District 25 (at Detroit Mumford)

    Detroit Renaissance vs. U-D Jesuit, 5

    Southfield A&T vs. Detroit Mumford

    District 26 (at Grosse Pointe North)

    Grosse Pointe North vs. Hamtramck

    Grosse Pointe South vs. Eastpointe, 5:30

    District 27 (at Warren Woods Tower)

    Warren De La Salle vs. Warren Fitzgerald, 5

    Warren Woods Tower vs. Warren Cousino

    District 28 (at Birmingham Groves)

    Berkley vs. Royal Oak, 5

    Birmingham Brother Rice vs. Birmingham Seaholm

    District 29 (at Utica)

    Utica vs. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek, 5

    Utica Eisenhower vs. Troy

    District 30 (at Utica Ford)

    Clinton Township Chippewa Valley vs. Sterling Heights, 5:30

    Utica Ford vs. Sterling Heights Stevenson

    District 31 (at St. Clair Shores Lake Shore)

    Roseville vs. St. Clair Shores Lake Shore, 7:15

    St. Clair Shores Lakeview vs. Fraser, 5:30

    District 32 (at Macomb L'Anse Creuse North)

    Macomb Dakota vs. Port Huron Northern, 5:30

    New Baltimore Anchor Bay vs. Port Huron

    Division 2

    District 53 (at Adrian)

    Chelsea vs. Adrian

    Milan vs. Onsted, 5:30

    District 54 (at Dundee)

    Carleton Airport vs. Dundee

    Flat Rock vs. Ida, 5:30

    District 55 (at Romulus Summit North)

    Grosse Ile vs. Detroit University Prep Science & Math, 5

    Romulus Summit North vs. River Rouge

    District 56 (at Dearborn Divine Child)

    Dearborn Heights Annapolis vs. Dearborn Divine Child

    Detroit Cody vs. Dearborn Henry Ford, 5

    District 57 (at Detroit Henry Ford)

    Detroit CMA vs. Detroit Henry Ford, 5

    Detroit Old Redford vs. Detroit Cornerstone Health/Tech.

    District 59 (at Harper Woods)

    Detroit Denby vs. Harper Woods Chandler Park, 5:30

    Harper Woods vs. St. Clair Shores South Lake

    District 60 (at Warren Lincoln)

    Center Line vs. Ferndale, 5:30

    Ferndale University vs. Warren Lincoln

    District 61 (at Detroit Country Day)

    Detroit Country Day at Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook

    Pontiac vs. Farmington Hills Harrison, 5:30

    District 62 (at Otisville Lakeville Memorial)

    Goodrich vs. Ortonville-Brandon, 8

    District 63 (at Almont)

    Almont vs. Marysville, 7:30

    District 64 (at New Haven)

    Marine City vs. Richmond, 6

    New Haven vs. Algonac

    Division 3

    District 86 (at Ann Arbor Greenhills)

    Ann Arbor Greenhills vs. Canton Prep

    District 87 (at Riverview Gabriel Richard)

    Detroit Universal vs. Ecorse, 6

    Riverview Gabriel Richard vs. Allen Park Cabrini, 7:30

    District 88 (at Detroit Loyola)

    Detroit Community vs. Detroit Jalen Rose, 4:30

    Detroit Loyola vs. Dearborn Heights Star, 6

    District 89 (at Detroit Cristo Rey)

    Detroit Central vs. Detroit Public Safety, 5

    Detroit Edison vs. Detroit Cristo Rey, 6:30

    District 90 (at Madison Heights Bishop Foley)

    Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett vs. Detroit Pershing, 6

    Madison Heights Madison vs. Madison Heights Bishop Foley, 7:30

    District 91 (at Clinton Township Clintondale)

    Clinton Township Clintondale at Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest

    Mount Clemens vs. Pontiac Excellence, 5:30

    Division 4

    District 122 (at Westland Huron Valley Lutheran)

    Dearborn Heights WISE vs. Westland Huron Valley Lutheran, 7:30

    Plymouth Christian vs. Lutheran Westland, 5:30

    District 123 (at Allen Park Inter-City)

    Melvindale ABT vs. Taylor Trillium, 6

    District 125 (at Marine City Cardinal Mooney)

    Marine City Cardinal Mooney vs. Sterling Heights Parkway

    District 126 (at Clarkston Everest)

    Waterford Lakes vs. Auburn Hills Christian, 5:30

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE