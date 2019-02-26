Buy Photo Omar Zeigler and Detroit King beat Detroit Cass Tech Monday and now face Melvindale in a district semifinal on Wednesday. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Here is a schedule of area games for Wednesday's district semifinals in the Michigan boys basketball state tournament. Games are 7 p.m. unless noted.

Division 1

District 5 (at Hartland)

Howell vs. Hartland

District 6 (at Lake Orion)

Rochester Adams vs. Lake Orion

Waterford Kettering vs. Oxford, 5:30

District 7 (at Bloomfield Hills)

Auburn Hills Avondale vs. Bloomfield Hills

Waterford Mott vs. Orchard Lake St. Mary's, 5

District 8 (at White Lake Lakeland)

Milford vs. Walled Lake Western, 5

Walled Lake Northern vs. Walled Lake Central

District 17 (at Dexter)

Pinckney vs. Brighton, 5:30

South Lyon East vs. Ann Arbor Skyline

District 18 (at Novi)

Detroit Catholic Central vs. Farmington

North Farmington vs. Northville, 5

District 19 (at Belleville)

Saline vs. Ann Arbor Pioneer, 5

Ypsilanti Lincoln vs. Ypsilanti

District 20 (at Wayne Memorial)

Wayne Memorial vs. Plymouth

Westland John Glenn vs. Canton, 5

District 21 (at New Boston Huron)

New Boston Huron vs. Woodhaven

Temperance Bedford vs. Monroe, 5

District 22 (at Lincoln Park)

Allen Park vs. Wyandotte, 5

Lincoln Park vs. Riverview

District 23 (at Allen Park Inter-City)

Dearborn Edsel Ford vs. Detroit Western

Melvindale vs. Detroit King, 5

District 24 (at Dearborn)

Livonia Franklin vs. Livonia Churchill, 5

District 25 (at Detroit Mumford)

Detroit Renaissance vs. U-D Jesuit, 5

Southfield A&T vs. Detroit Mumford

District 26 (at Grosse Pointe North)

Grosse Pointe North vs. Hamtramck

Grosse Pointe South vs. Eastpointe, 5:30

District 27 (at Warren Woods Tower)

Warren De La Salle vs. Warren Fitzgerald, 5

Warren Woods Tower vs. Warren Cousino

District 28 (at Birmingham Groves)

Berkley vs. Royal Oak, 5

Birmingham Brother Rice vs. Birmingham Seaholm

District 29 (at Utica)

Utica vs. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek, 5

Utica Eisenhower vs. Troy

District 30 (at Utica Ford)

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley vs. Sterling Heights, 5:30

Utica Ford vs. Sterling Heights Stevenson

District 31 (at St. Clair Shores Lake Shore)

Roseville vs. St. Clair Shores Lake Shore, 7:15

St. Clair Shores Lakeview vs. Fraser, 5:30

District 32 (at Macomb L'Anse Creuse North)

Macomb Dakota vs. Port Huron Northern, 5:30

New Baltimore Anchor Bay vs. Port Huron

Division 2

District 53 (at Adrian)

Chelsea vs. Adrian

Milan vs. Onsted, 5:30

District 54 (at Dundee)

Carleton Airport vs. Dundee

Flat Rock vs. Ida, 5:30

District 55 (at Romulus Summit North)

Grosse Ile vs. Detroit University Prep Science & Math, 5

Romulus Summit North vs. River Rouge

District 56 (at Dearborn Divine Child)

Dearborn Heights Annapolis vs. Dearborn Divine Child

Detroit Cody vs. Dearborn Henry Ford, 5

District 57 (at Detroit Henry Ford)

Detroit CMA vs. Detroit Henry Ford, 5

Detroit Old Redford vs. Detroit Cornerstone Health/Tech.

District 59 (at Harper Woods)

Detroit Denby vs. Harper Woods Chandler Park, 5:30

Harper Woods vs. St. Clair Shores South Lake

District 60 (at Warren Lincoln)

Center Line vs. Ferndale, 5:30

Ferndale University vs. Warren Lincoln

District 61 (at Detroit Country Day)

Detroit Country Day at Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook

Pontiac vs. Farmington Hills Harrison, 5:30

District 62 (at Otisville Lakeville Memorial)

Goodrich vs. Ortonville-Brandon, 8

District 63 (at Almont)

Almont vs. Marysville, 7:30

District 64 (at New Haven)

Marine City vs. Richmond, 6

New Haven vs. Algonac

Division 3

District 86 (at Ann Arbor Greenhills)

Ann Arbor Greenhills vs. Canton Prep

District 87 (at Riverview Gabriel Richard)

Detroit Universal vs. Ecorse, 6

Riverview Gabriel Richard vs. Allen Park Cabrini, 7:30

District 88 (at Detroit Loyola)

Detroit Community vs. Detroit Jalen Rose, 4:30

Detroit Loyola vs. Dearborn Heights Star, 6

District 89 (at Detroit Cristo Rey)

Detroit Central vs. Detroit Public Safety, 5

Detroit Edison vs. Detroit Cristo Rey, 6:30

District 90 (at Madison Heights Bishop Foley)

Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett vs. Detroit Pershing, 6

Madison Heights Madison vs. Madison Heights Bishop Foley, 7:30

District 91 (at Clinton Township Clintondale)

Clinton Township Clintondale at Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest

Mount Clemens vs. Pontiac Excellence, 5:30

Division 4

District 122 (at Westland Huron Valley Lutheran)

Dearborn Heights WISE vs. Westland Huron Valley Lutheran, 7:30

Plymouth Christian vs. Lutheran Westland, 5:30

District 123 (at Allen Park Inter-City)

Melvindale ABT vs. Taylor Trillium, 6

District 125 (at Marine City Cardinal Mooney)

Marine City Cardinal Mooney vs. Sterling Heights Parkway

District 126 (at Clarkston Everest)

Waterford Lakes vs. Auburn Hills Christian, 5:30