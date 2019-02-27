Buy Photo Frank Orlando, the girls basketball coach at Detroit Country Day, was named a winner of the 2019 Morgan Wootten Award for lifetime achievement coaching high school basketball. (Photo: Dale G. Young, The Detroit News)

Frank Orlando, the girls basketball coach at Detroit Country Day, was named a winner of the 2019 Morgan Wootten Award for lifetime achievement coaching high school basketball.

Orlando joined Bill Krueger, the boys basketball coach at Clear Lake High School in Houston as this year's winners, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Wednesday.

Detroit Country Day has won a state record 13 state championships in Orlando's 38 years coaching, back-to-back Class B titles in 2016-17 and 2017-18. The Yellowjackets have won three of the last four Class B titles.

Orlando's teams have reached the state finals 18 times. Orlando has led the team to 30 district championships and 24 regional titles.

Orlando has been named the state coach of the year five times, and was national coach of the year in 2003. In 1996, he was inducted into the Michigan Basketball Hall of Fame.

“Bill Kruger and Frank Orlando are truly deserving of this award, after dedicating nearly four decades to the game and future generations,” Morgan Wootten, the former coach at DeMatha Catholic High in Hyattsville, Md., said in a statement. “While victories are important, there is a greater value placed on the impact coaches make on players that carry on to their future endeavors and I applaud them for their efforts.”