Sammiyah Hoskin (Photo: Katy Batdorff, special to The Detroit News)

Brighton – Wayne used its full-court pressure and half-court trap to cause problems for Brighton in the KLAA championship game Tuesday night, leading to a 61-48 victory.

Brighton, 18-2 and ranked No. 20 in The Detroit News State Super 20, set the tempo with 6-foot-2 junior Sophie Dziekan making three inside baskets during a game-opening 9-1 run.

But then No. 5 Wayne (17-2) used its quickness to force seven turnovers to pull within 13-11 after one.

Brighton increased its lead to 20-13 with Elaine Halonen making two 3-pointers before Wayne senior guard Sammiyah Hoskin took over, scoring 11 during a 17-7 run to turn a 20-13 deficit into a 30-27 lead late in the half.

Hoskin made a 3-pointer to start the run, then attacked the basket and made free throws after being fouled or finishing at the basket.

Wayne led 32-30 at halftime, then took control in the third quarter by forcing seven more turnovers and turning them into transition baskets or free throws with Illinois-bound point guard Jeanae Terry leading the way.

Terry scored seven during the third to help Wayne open a 49-36 lead.

To make matters worse for Brighton, Wayne 6-0 sophomore Alanna Micheaux was making things tough on Dziekan, who made 6-of-7 shots from the field in the first half, but missed her three shots during the pivotal third quarter.

Brighton also had several players get in foul trouble in the second half and could get no closer than seven points in the fourth quarter as Wayne made its free throws down the stretch to repeat as KLAA champion.

“We started off the first quarter really rocky but took their punch and punched back,” said Hoskin, who scored 21, making 12-of-14 free throws. “It feels great to repeat. We worked really hard and got what we deserved.”

Terry finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Dziekan scored 22 for Brighton but made just 2-of-9 shots from the field in the second half.

More girls basketball

Allen Park 52, Wyandotte 24: Abby Slate scored 32 for Allen Park (14-5, 14-2 Downriver). Wyandotte is 13-6, 13-3.

Auburn Hills Avondale 54, Rochester Adams 34: Keiori Lee scored 17 for Avondale (17-2, 11-2 OAA White). Lauren Petersmark scored 11 for Adams (8-11, 5-8).

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 46, Clawson 36: Jordyn Russell had 16 points and Charlotte Trunsky 10 rebounds and 10 blocks for Cranbrook-Kingswood (9-10). Alex Verner and Renata Carlesimo scored nine each for Clawson (8-12).

Farmington Hills Mercy 51, Detroit East English 38: Julia Bishop scored 17 and Alexis Roberts 12 for Mercy (14-5). Alexis Thompson scored 18 and Jayla Smith 15 for East English (14-3).

Grosse Ile 45, Allen Park Cabrini 32: Helena Formentin scored 15 for Grosse Ile (6-12) and Maria Cyr seven for Cabrini (7-11).

Grosse Pointe South 58, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 31: Alexa Downey scored 16 and Kamryn Richards 10 for South (12-8). Chippewa Valley is 7-13.

Hartland 56, Dearborn 28: Whitney Sollom had 16 points and Maddie Moyer 12 for Hartland (16-3). Justina Szalkowski scored 10 for Dearborn (11-9).

Macomb Dakota 56, New Haven 38: Ella Burger scored 20 and Olivia Dameron 11 for Dakota (11-8). Lydia Capaldi scored 13, and Jazmyn Turner and Laila Hamilton each scored 10 for New Haven (16-3).

Plymouth 60, Livonia Stevenson 18: Angela Schmidt scored 11, Sophie Zelek 10 and Kenna White 10, and Kyra Brandon broke the team record for assists in a season with more than 85 for Plymouth (13-7). Stevenson is 10-10.

Troy 67, Troy Athens 39: Kendal Zeiter had 18 points and eight rebounds and Athena Samson added 17 points and seven rebouds for Troy (11-8, 7-6 OAA White). Isabelle Crum scored 17 for Athens (5-13, 3-10).

Woodhaven 62, Dearborn Edsel Ford 53: Isabelle Jucha scored 19 for Woodhaven (8-11, 7-9 Downriver). Nakiya Jefferson scored 14 for Edsel Ford (2-17, 1-13).

