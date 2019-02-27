Scores from area district games Wednesday in the boys basketball state tournament:
Division 1
District 5 (at Hartland)
Howell 64, Hartland 44
District 6 (at Lake Orion)
Lake Orion 58, Rochester Adams 42
Oxford 57, Waterford Kettering 43
District 7 (at Bloomfield Hills)
Bloomfield Hills 46, Auburn Hills Avondale 38
Orchard Lake St. Mary's 52, Waterford Mott 40
District 8 (at White Lake Lakeland)
Milford 41, Walled Lake Western 25
Walled Lake Northern 45, Walled Lake Central 44
District 17 (at Dexter)
Ann Arbor Skyline 52, South Lyon East 39
Brighton 66, Pinckney 40
District 18 (at Novi)
Detroit Catholic Central 59, Farmington 50
Northville 48, North Farmington 39
District 19 (at Belleville)
Saline 63, Ann Arbor Pioneer 52
Ypsilanti Lincoln 65, Ypsilanti 56
District 20 (at Wayne Memorial)
Canton 67, Westland John Glenn 61
Wayne Memorial 55, Plymouth 52
District 21 (at New Boston Huron)
Temperance Bedford 74, Monroe 46
Woodhaven 76, New Boston Huron 48
District 22 (at Lincoln Park)
Lincoln Park 44, Riverview 33
Wyandotte 56, Allen Park 44
District 23 (at Allen Park Inter-City)
Detroit King 63, Melvindale 33
Detroit Western 64, Dearborn Edsel Ford 60 (OT)
District 24 (at Dearborn)
Livonia Franklin 52, Livonia Churchill 37
District 25 (at Detroit Mumford)
Southfield A&T vs. Detroit Mumford
U-D Jesuit 74, Detroit Renaissance 62
District 26 (at Grosse Pointe North)
Grosse Pointe North 60, Hamtramck 58
Grosse Pointe South 62, Eastpointe 45
District 27 (at Warren Woods Tower)
Warren De La Salle 74, Warren Fitzgerald 38
Warren Woods Tower 67, Warren Cousino 56
District 28 (at Birmingham Groves)
Berkley 60, Royal Oak 51
Birmingham Brother Rice 72, Birmingham Seaholm 49
District 29 (at Utica)
Troy 70, Utica Eisenhower 66
Utica 49, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 48
District 30 (at Utica Ford)
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 44, Sterling Heights 34
Sterling Heights Stevenson 62, Utica Ford 47
District 31 (at St. Clair Shores Lake Shore)
Fraser 51, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 38
Roseville 53, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 42
District 32 (at Macomb L'Anse Creuse North)
Macomb Dakota 56, Port Huron Northern 49
New Baltimore Anchor Bay 51, Port Huron 39
Division 2
District 53 (at Adrian)
Chelsea 54, Adrian 37
Onsted 63, Milan 60 (OT)
District 54 (at Dundee)
Carleton Airport 63, Dundee 47
Ida 52, Flat Rock 38
District 55 (at Romulus Summit North)
Grosse Ile 50, Detroit University Prep Science & Math 43
River Rouge 59, Romulus Summit North 40
District 56 (at Dearborn Divine Child)
Dearborn Divine Child 64, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 51
Detroit Cody 66, Dearborn Henry Ford 24
District 57 (at Detroit Henry Ford)
Detroit Henry Ford 53, Detroit CMA 52
Detroit Old Redford 67, Detroit Cornerstone Health/Tech. 54
District 58 (at Detroit Douglass)
Detroit Collegiate Prep vs. Detroit University Prep
Detroit Douglass 61, Detroit Voyager 52
District 59 (at Harper Woods)
Harper Woods 90, St. Clair Shores South Lake 82
Harper Woods Chandler Park 77, Detroit Denby 36
District 60 (at Warren Lincoln)
Ferndale 97, Center Line 61
Warren Lincoln 86, Ferndale University 62
District 61 (at Detroit Country Day)
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook 70, Detroit Country Day 68
Pontiac 80, Farmington Hills Harrison 44
District 62 (at Otisville Lakeville Memorial)
Goodrich 40, Ortonville-Brandon 32
District 63 (at Almont)
Almont 53, Marysville 38
District 64 (at New Haven)
Marine City vs. Richmond, 6
New Haven 97 vs. Algonac 23
Division 3
District 86 (at Ann Arbor Greenhills)
Ann Arbor Greenhills 72, Canton Prep 23
District 87 (at Riverview Gabriel Richard)
Ecorse 82, Detroit Universal 19
Riverview Gabriel Richard 72, Allen Park Cabrini 18
District 88 (at Detroit Loyola)
Detroit Jalen Rose 79, Detroit Community 69
Detroit Loyola 80, Dearborn Heights Star 18
District 89 (at Detroit Cristo Rey)
Detroit Edison 80, Detroit Cristo Rey 32
Detroit Public Safety 83, Detroit Central 45
District 90 (at Madison Heights Bishop Foley)
Detroit Pershing 88, Grosse Pointe Woods University Ligget 59
Madison Heights Madison 58, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 49
District 91 (at Clinton Township Clintondale)
Clinton Township Clintondale 78, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 33
Mount Clemens 63, Pontiac Excellence 40
Division 4
District 122 (at Westland Huron Valley Lutheran)
Plymouth Christian 75, Lutheran Westland 63
Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 69, Dearborn Heights WISE 13
District 123 (at Allen Park Inter-City)
Taylor Trillium 63, Melvindale ABT 36
District 124 (at Bloomfield Hills Roeper)
Southfield Christian 67, West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy 48
District 125 (at Marine City Cardinal Mooney)
Austin Catholic 77, Macomb Christian 40
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 61, Sterling Heights Parkway 42
District 126 (at Clarkston Everest)
Waterford Lakes 92, Auburn Hills Christian 68
