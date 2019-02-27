State tournament: Canton 67, Westland John Glenn 61
Canton guard B. Artis White, left, dribbles past Westland John Glenn guard Joe Moon IV during the fourth quarter of a 67-61 Canton district semifinal victory at Wayne Memorial High School in Wayne, Michigan on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Westland John Glenn guard Renel Thrasher Jr., left, is blocked from the basket by Canton guard B. Artis White during the first quarter.
Westland John Glenn guard Renel Thrasher Jr. goes up for a shot between Canton forward Jake Vickers, left, and forward Kendall Perkins during the first quarter.
Westland John Glenn forward Ashton Nance, right, grabs a rebound in front of Canton forward Kendall Perkins during the first quarter.
Westland John Glenn guard Joe Moon IV, left, takes the ball upcourt as he is guarded by Canton guard Vinson Sigmon during the first quarter.
Westland John Glenn guard Joe Moon IV, left, takes the ball upcourt as he is guarded by Canton's Ben Stesiak (4) during the first quarter.
Canton guard B. Artis White, left, knocks the ball away from Westland John Glenn guard Sharrieff Liddell during the fourth quarter.
Westland John Glenn guard Joe Moon IV, left, and Canton guard B. Artis White wait during a break in the first quarter.
Canton forward Liam Radomski reacts after being fouled on a made shot against Westland John Glenn during the first quarter.
Canton basketball head coach Jim Reddy watches his team play against Westland John Glenn during the first quarter.
Westland John Glenn head coach Rod Watts cheers on his team during the third quarter.
Canton forward Jake Vickers puts up a shot past Westland John Glenn guard Xavier Miller (4) during the third quarter.
Canton guard B. Artis White, front, dribbles past Westland John Glenn guard Joe Moon IV during the fourth quarter.
Westland John Glenn guard Joe Moon IV (3) steals the ball away from Canton during the fourth quarter.
Westland John Glenn guard Joe Moon IV (3) reacts after ball possession was given to Canton during the fourth quarter.
    Scores from area district games Wednesday in the boys basketball state tournament:

    Division 1

    District 5 (at Hartland)

    Howell 64, Hartland 44

    District 6 (at Lake Orion)
     

    Lake Orion 58, Rochester Adams 42

    Oxford 57, Waterford Kettering 43
     

    District 7 (at Bloomfield Hills)

    Bloomfield Hills 46, Auburn Hills Avondale 38

    Orchard Lake St. Mary's 52, Waterford Mott 40

    District 8 (at White Lake Lakeland)

    Milford 41, Walled Lake Western 25

    Walled Lake Northern 45, Walled Lake Central 44

    District 17 (at Dexter)

    Ann Arbor Skyline 52, South Lyon East 39

    Brighton 66, Pinckney 40

    District 18 (at Novi)

    Detroit Catholic Central 59, Farmington 50

    Northville 48, North Farmington 39

    District 19 (at Belleville)

    Saline 63, Ann Arbor Pioneer 52

    Ypsilanti Lincoln 65, Ypsilanti 56

    District 20 (at Wayne Memorial)

    Canton 67, Westland John Glenn 61

    Wayne Memorial 55, Plymouth 52

    District 21 (at New Boston Huron)

    Temperance Bedford 74, Monroe 46

    Woodhaven 76, New Boston Huron 48

    District 22 (at Lincoln Park)

    Lincoln Park 44, Riverview 33

    Wyandotte 56, Allen Park 44

    District 23 (at Allen Park Inter-City)

    Detroit King 63, Melvindale 33

    Detroit Western 64, Dearborn Edsel Ford 60 (OT)

    District 24 (at Dearborn)

    Livonia Franklin 52, Livonia Churchill 37

    District 25 (at Detroit Mumford)

    Southfield A&T vs. Detroit Mumford

    U-D Jesuit 74, Detroit Renaissance 62

    District 26 (at Grosse Pointe North)

    Grosse Pointe North 60, Hamtramck 58

    Grosse Pointe South 62, Eastpointe 45

    District 27 (at Warren Woods Tower)

    Warren De La Salle 74, Warren Fitzgerald 38

    Warren Woods Tower 67, Warren Cousino 56

    District 28 (at Birmingham Groves)

    Berkley 60, Royal Oak 51

    Birmingham Brother Rice 72, Birmingham Seaholm 49

    District 29 (at Utica)

    Troy 70, Utica Eisenhower 66

    Utica 49, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 48

    District 30 (at Utica Ford)

    Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 44, Sterling Heights 34

    Sterling Heights Stevenson 62, Utica Ford 47

    District 31 (at St. Clair Shores Lake Shore)

    Fraser 51, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 38

    Roseville 53, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 42

    District 32 (at Macomb L'Anse Creuse North)

    Macomb Dakota 56, Port Huron Northern 49

    New Baltimore Anchor Bay 51, Port Huron 39

    Division 2

    District 53 (at Adrian)

    Chelsea 54, Adrian 37

    Onsted 63, Milan 60 (OT)

    District 54 (at Dundee)

    Carleton Airport 63, Dundee 47

    Ida 52, Flat Rock 38

    District 55 (at Romulus Summit North)

    Grosse Ile 50, Detroit University Prep Science & Math 43

    River Rouge 59, Romulus Summit North 40

    District 56 (at Dearborn Divine Child)

    Dearborn Divine Child 64, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 51

    Detroit Cody 66, Dearborn Henry Ford 24

    District 57 (at Detroit Henry Ford)

    Detroit Henry Ford 53, Detroit CMA 52

    Detroit Old Redford 67, Detroit Cornerstone Health/Tech. 54

    District 58 (at Detroit Douglass)

    Detroit Collegiate Prep vs. Detroit University Prep

    Detroit Douglass 61, Detroit Voyager 52

    District 59 (at Harper Woods)

    Harper Woods 90, St. Clair Shores South Lake 82

    Harper Woods Chandler Park 77, Detroit Denby 36

    District 60 (at Warren Lincoln)

    Ferndale 97, Center Line 61

    Warren Lincoln 86, Ferndale University 62

    District 61 (at Detroit Country Day)

    Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook 70, Detroit Country Day 68

    Pontiac 80, Farmington Hills Harrison 44

    District 62 (at Otisville Lakeville Memorial)

    Goodrich 40, Ortonville-Brandon 32

    District 63 (at Almont)

    Almont 53, Marysville 38

    District 64 (at New Haven)

    Marine City vs. Richmond, 6

    New Haven 97 vs. Algonac 23

    Division 3

     

    District 86 (at Ann Arbor Greenhills)

    Ann Arbor Greenhills 72, Canton Prep 23

    District 87 (at Riverview Gabriel Richard)

    Ecorse 82, Detroit Universal 19

    Riverview Gabriel Richard 72, Allen Park Cabrini 18

    District 88 (at Detroit Loyola)

    Detroit Jalen Rose 79, Detroit Community 69

    Detroit Loyola 80, Dearborn Heights Star 18

    District 89 (at Detroit Cristo Rey)

    Detroit Edison 80, Detroit Cristo Rey 32

    Detroit Public Safety 83, Detroit Central 45

    District 90 (at Madison Heights Bishop Foley)

    Detroit Pershing 88, Grosse Pointe Woods University Ligget 59

    Madison Heights Madison 58, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 49

    District 91 (at Clinton Township Clintondale)

    Clinton Township Clintondale 78, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 33

    Mount Clemens 63, Pontiac Excellence 40

    Division 4

     

    District 122 (at Westland Huron Valley Lutheran)

    Plymouth Christian 75, Lutheran Westland 63

    Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 69, Dearborn Heights WISE 13

    District 123 (at Allen Park Inter-City)

    Taylor Trillium 63, Melvindale ABT 36

    District 124 (at Bloomfield Hills Roeper)

    Southfield Christian 67, West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy 48

    District 125 (at Marine City Cardinal Mooney)

    Austin Catholic 77, Macomb Christian 40

    Marine City Cardinal Mooney 61, Sterling Heights Parkway 42

    District 126 (at Clarkston Everest)

    Waterford Lakes 92, Auburn Hills Christian 68

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE