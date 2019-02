B. Artis White, left, and Canton will face Wayne Memorial in a Division 1 district final at Wayne Memorial. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

Here is a schedule of area games for Friday’s district finals in the Michigan boys basketball state tournament. Games are 7 p.m. unless noted.

Division 1

District 5 (at Hartland)

Linden vs. Howell

District 6 (at Lake Orion)

Oxford vs. Lake Orion

District 7 (at Bloomfield Hills)

Orchard Lake St. Mary's vs. Bloomfield Hills, 6

District 8 (at White Lake Lakeland)

Milford vs. Walled Lake Northern, 6

District 17 (at Dexter)

Brighton vs. Ann Arbor Skyline

District 18 (at Novi)

Northville vs. Detroit Catholic Central

District 19 (at Belleville)

Ypsilanti Lincoln vs. Saline, 6

District 20 (at Wayne Memorial)

Canton vs. Wayne Memorial

District 21 (at New Boston Huron)

Woodhaven vs. Temperance Bedford

District 22 (at Lincoln Park)

Wyandotte vs. Lincoln Park, 6

District 24 (at Dearborn)

Dearborn vs. Livonia Franklin

District 25 (at Detroit Mumford)

U-D Jesuit vs. Detroit Mumford, 6

District 26 (at Grosse Pointe North)

Grosse Pointe South vs. Grosse Pointe North, 6:30

District 27 (at Warren Woods Tower)

Warren De La Salle vs. Warren Woods Tower, 6

District 28 (at Birmingham Groves)

Berkley vs. Birmingham Brother Rice

District 29 (at Utica)

Utica vs. Troy, 6

District 30 (at Utica Ford)

Sterling Heights Stevenson vs. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

District 31 (at St. Clair Shores Lake Shore)

Fraser vs. Roseville

District 32 (at Macomb L'Anse Creuse North)

Macomb Dakota vs. New Baltimore Anchor Bay, 6:30

Division 2

District 53 (at Adrian)

Onsted vs. Chelsea

District 54 (at Dundee)

Ida vs. Carleton Airport

District 55 (at Romulus Summit North)

River Rouge vs. Grosse Ile

District 56 (at Dearborn Divine Child)

Detroit Cody vs. Dearborn Divine Child

District 57 (at Detroit Henry Ford)

Detroit Henry Ford vs. Detroit Old Redford, 6

District 58 (at Detroit Douglass)

Detroit Douglass vs. Detroit Collegiate, 6

District 59 (at Harper Woods)

Harper Woods vs. Harper Woods Chandler Park, 5:30

District 60 (at Warren Lincoln)

Ferndale vs. Warren Lincoln, 5:30

District 61 (at Detroit Country Day)

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook vs. Pontiac, 6

District 63 (at Almont)

Croswell-Lexington vs. Almont

District 64 (at New Haven)

Richmond vs. New Haven, 6:15

Division 3

District 86 (at Ann Arbor Greenhills)

Ypsilanti Arbor Prep vs. Ann Arbor Greenhills, 6

District 87 (at Riverview Gabriel Richard)

Ecorse vs. Riverview Gabriel Richard

District 88 (at Detroit Loyola)

Detroit Jalen Rose vs. Detroit Loyola, 6

District 89 (at Detroit Cristo Rey)

Detroit Public Safety vs. Detroit Edison, 6

District 90 (at Madison Heights Bishop Foley)

Detroit Pershing vs. Madison Heights Madison

District 91 (at Clinton Township Clintondale)

Clinton Township Clintondale vs. Mount Clemens, 6:30

Division 4

District 122 (at Westland Huron Valley Lutheran)

Westland Huron Valley Lutheran vs. Plymouth Christian

District 123 (at Allen Park Inter-City)

Taylor Trillium vs. Allen Park Inter-City

District 126 (at Clarkston Everest)

Waterford Lakes vs. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian