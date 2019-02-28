Kendal Zeiter finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds for Troy. (Photo: YouTube)

When teammates record double-doubles in high school basketball it usually means a win for their team.

But in OAA White action on Thursday night in Troy, Oxford girls beat Troy, 48-45, in overtime, despite 14 points and 11 rebounds from Troy’s Kendal Zeiter plus 12 points and 17 rebounds from her teammate Athena Samson.

Oxford (14-6, 11-3 OAA White) outscored Troy 15-8 in the fourth quarter to pull even before the end of regulation.

Senior guard Ashley Hershman was Oxford’s high scorer with 16.

“She (Hershman) hit three 3s and was able to get to the line in overtime and hit some big free throws,” Troy coach Simon Bato said.

Zeiter, a freshman forward, has given Troy (11-9, 7-7) a big boost this season.

“She (Zeiter) was mixing it up, getting a couple putbacks,” Bato said. “She got to the free throw line 12 times. She’s had a good year for us, scoring, rebounding and passing.”

The game was the final league game for both teams with district play starting on Monday.

“We’ve got to continue to play hard, move the ball well and defend,” Bato said. “The girls have had great effort all season and we’re hopeful that carries over into the playoffs”

More girls basketball



Detroit Country Day 59, Grosse Pointe North 57: Jasmine Powell had 23 points and hit three free throws with eight seconds left to win the game, Maddie Novak scored 20 and Adrian Folks 10 for Country Day (9-8). Julia Ayrault scored 20 for North (17-3).

Detroit University Prep 62, Ecorse 59: Brenna Orton scored 15 and Aniya Samuel 12 for University Prep (18-1). Aquierra Hinton had 13 points and 10 rebounds, Dasia Croft 10 points and 12 rebounds and Allyah Davis 14 points for Ecorse (13-4).

Hartland 62, Holly 56: Whitney Sollom scored 14, Leah Lappin 12 and Nikki Dompierre 11 for Hartland (17-3). Becca Fugate scored 28 for Holly (11-9).

Macomb Dakota 57, Sterling Heights 23: Ella Burger scored 11 for Dakota (12-8). Katie Schultz had 18 points to lead Sterling Heights (1-19).

Rochester Adams 43, Lake Orion 36: Maddie Dolenga scored 13 and Lauren Petersmark 10 for Adams (9-10, 6-8 OAA White). Meghan Marshall scored 11 for Lake Orion (8-12, 4-10).

Romulus 80, Romulus Summit Academy 59: Ciara Hardy scored 32, Dionna Carter 17 and Shawnta Standifer had 15 points and 12 steals for Romulus (16-4). Nalidamka Ndukwe led Summit (10-9) with 36 points.

Boys basketball

Division 4, District 125 Final

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 66, Chesterfield Austin 33: Noah Hoxsie scored 10 for Cardinal Mooney (12-10). Benjamin Brown scored 15 and Alex Kreft 14 for Austin (5-12).



Detroit News staff contributed