Division 1
District 5 (at Hartland)
Howell 55, Linden 49
District 6 (at Lake Orion)
Oxford 39, Lake Orion 32
District 7 (at Bloomfield Hills)
Orchard Lake St. Mary's 50, Bloomfield Hills 41
District 8 (at White Lake Lakeland)
Milford 45, Walled Lake Northern 43
District 17 (at Dexter)
Ann Arbor Skyline 61, Brighton 41
District 18 (at Novi)
Detroit Catholic Central 44, Northville 41
District 19 (at Belleville)
Ypsilanti Lincoln 61, Saline 49
District 20 (at Wayne Memorial)
Wayne Memorial 55, Canton 50
District 21 (at New Boston Huron)
Woodhaven 61, Temperance Bedford 43
District 22 (at Lincoln Park)
Wyandotte Roosevelt 47, Lincoln Park 43
District 24 (at Dearborn)
Dearborn 50, Livonia Franklin 42
District 25 (at Detroit Mumford)
U-D Jesuit 68, Detroit Mumford 28
District 26 (at Grosse Pointe North)
Grosse Pointe North 54, Grosse Pointe South 48
District 27 (at Warren Woods Tower)
Warren De La Salle 57, Warren Woods Tower 39
District 28 (at Birmingham Groves)
Birmingham Brother Rice 55, Berkley 34
District 29 (at Utica)
Troy 61, Utica 51
District 30 (at Utica Ford)
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 39, SH Stevenson 36
District 31 (at St. Clair Shores Lake Shore)
Roseville 62, Fraser 32
District 32 (at Macomb L'Anse Creuse North)
New Baltimore Anchor Bay 54, Macomb Dakota 49
Division 2
District 53 (at Adrian)
Chelsea 46, Onsted 32
District 54 (at Dundee)
Ida 56, Carleton Airport 55
District 55 (at Romulus Summit North)
River Rouge 62, Grosse Ile 19
District 56 (at Dearborn Divine Child)
Dearborn Divine Child 50, Detroit Cody 37
District 57 (at Detroit Henry Ford)
Detroit Henry Ford 86, Detroit Old Redford 60
District 58 (at Detroit Douglass)
Detroit Douglass 46, Detroit Collegiate 43
District 59 (at Harper Woods)
Harper Woods Chandler Park 62, Harper Woods 58
District 60 (at Warren Lincoln)
Ferndale 81, Warren Lincoln 56
District 61 (at Detroit Country Day)
Pontiac 75, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook 59
District 63 (at Almont)
Croswell-Lexington 51, Almont 42
District 64 (at New Haven)
New Haven 92, Richmond 53
Division 3
District 86 (at Ann Arbor Greenhills)
Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 59, Ann Arbor Greenhills 58
District 87 (at Riverview Gabriel Richard)
Riverview Gabriel Richard 60, Ecorse 50
District 88 (at Detroit Loyola)
Detroit Loyola 81, Detroit Jalen Rose 43
District 89 (at Detroit Cristo Rey)
Detroit Edison 104, Detroit Public Safety 68
District 90 (at Madison Heights Bishop Foley)
Madison Heights Madison 73, Detroit Pershing 71
District 91 (at Clinton Township Clintondale)
Clinton Township Clintondale 54, Mount Clemens 44
Division 4
District 122 (at Westland Huron Valley Lutheran)
Plymouth Christian 65, Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 49
District 123 (at Allen Park Inter-City)
Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 63, Taylor Trillium 59
District 126 (at Clarkston Everest)
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 67, Waterford Lakes 61
