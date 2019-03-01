LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Division 1

District 5 (at Hartland)

Howell 55, Linden 49

District 6 (at Lake Orion)

Oxford 39,  Lake Orion 32

District 7 (at Bloomfield Hills)

Orchard Lake St. Mary's 50, Bloomfield Hills 41

District 8 (at White Lake Lakeland)

Milford 45,  Walled Lake Northern 43

District 17 (at Dexter)

Ann Arbor Skyline 61, Brighton 41

District 18 (at Novi)

Detroit Catholic Central 44, Northville 41

District 19 (at Belleville)

Ypsilanti Lincoln 61, Saline 49

District 20 (at Wayne Memorial)

Wayne Memorial 55, Canton 50

District 21 (at New Boston Huron)

Woodhaven 61, Temperance Bedford 43

District 22 (at Lincoln Park)

Wyandotte Roosevelt 47, Lincoln Park 43

District 24 (at Dearborn)

Dearborn 50, Livonia Franklin 42

District 25 (at Detroit Mumford)

U-D Jesuit 68,  Detroit Mumford 28

District 26 (at Grosse Pointe North)

Grosse Pointe North 54, Grosse Pointe South 48

District 27 (at Warren Woods Tower)

Warren De La Salle 57, Warren Woods Tower 39

District 28 (at Birmingham Groves)

Birmingham Brother Rice 55, Berkley 34

District 29 (at Utica)

Troy 61, Utica 51

District 30 (at Utica Ford)

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 39, SH Stevenson 36

District 31 (at St. Clair Shores Lake Shore)

Roseville 62, Fraser 32

District 32 (at Macomb L'Anse Creuse North)

New Baltimore Anchor Bay 54, Macomb Dakota 49

Division 2

District 53 (at Adrian)

Chelsea 46, Onsted 32

District 54 (at Dundee)

Ida 56, Carleton Airport 55

District 55 (at Romulus Summit North)

River Rouge 62, Grosse Ile 19

District 56 (at Dearborn Divine Child)

Dearborn Divine Child 50, Detroit Cody 37

District 57 (at Detroit Henry Ford)

Detroit Henry Ford 86, Detroit Old Redford 60

District 58 (at Detroit Douglass)

Detroit Douglass 46, Detroit Collegiate 43

District 59 (at Harper Woods)

Harper Woods Chandler Park 62, Harper Woods 58

District 60 (at Warren Lincoln)

Ferndale 81, Warren Lincoln 56

District 61 (at Detroit Country Day)

Pontiac 75, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook 59

District 63 (at Almont)

Croswell-Lexington 51,  Almont 42

District 64 (at New Haven)

New Haven 92, Richmond 53

Division 3

District 86 (at Ann Arbor Greenhills)

Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 59,  Ann Arbor Greenhills 58

District 87 (at Riverview Gabriel Richard)

Riverview Gabriel Richard 60, Ecorse 50

District 88 (at Detroit Loyola)

Detroit Loyola 81, Detroit Jalen Rose 43

District 89 (at Detroit Cristo Rey)

Detroit Edison 104, Detroit Public Safety 68

District 90 (at Madison Heights Bishop Foley)

Madison Heights Madison 73, Detroit Pershing 71

District 91 (at Clinton Township Clintondale)

Clinton Township Clintondale 54, Mount Clemens 44

Division 4

District 122 (at Westland Huron Valley Lutheran)

Plymouth Christian 65, Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 49

District 123 (at Allen Park Inter-City)

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 63, Taylor Trillium 59

District 126 (at Clarkston Everest)

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 67, Waterford Lakes 61

