Daniel Friday scored 10 points in U-D Jesuit's district final win. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Detroit — U-D Jesuit controlled this game from the tip-off, and the Catholic League champion beat Detroit Mumford on its home court, 68-28, in a Division 1 district final Friday.

Caleb Hunter was the offensive star for U-D off the bench with a strong third quarter. He had a game-high 17 points.

“I was feeling myself tonight and my teammates did a good job of finding me when I was open,” Hunter said.

The lead kept increasing, as U-D led 49-17 with 3:14 left to play in the third.

UD-Jesuit (22-2) led 55-25 at the end of the third.

Friday's basketball scores

Seniors Julian Dozier and Daniel Friday connected on multiple alley-oops that ignited U-D’s bench. Friday had 10 points.

Jalen Thomas dominated on the glass and in the paint, finishing with 13 points.

“We stuck to the game plan tonight and our coaches did a good job of preparing us,” Hunter said.

“We have a lot of talent and our chemistry is really good,” Hunter added. “If we continue to get better and better, we’ll be in good shape.”

Dozier, who was held scoreless in the first, was able to attack and use his skill set to score. He scored eight points in the second quarter as U-D jumped out to a 36-13 lead at the half.

Friday got things going for U-D in the first quarter with a quick five points. He scored the first points of the game, and then came back a few possessions later with a 3-pointer.

U-D led 19-6 after one, with Hunter scoring a quick eight.

“I enjoy playing with this group of guys, we put in the work in practice and it pays off,” Hunter said.

Mumford finished 10-12.

More Division 1

Dearborn 50, Livonia Franklin 42: Ben Clark scored 19 and Alieu Kah 18 for Dearborn (12-11). Jack Cronyn scored 13 for Franklin (4-19).

Detroit Martin Luther King 62, Detroit Western International 39: Keith Tate had 13 points for King (18-4) and Brent Swan scored 12 for International (6-14).

Milford 45, Walled Lake Northern 43: Gunnar Gustafson scored 19 for Milford (15-7). Troy Lattimore had 19 points and Kevyn Robertson 11 points for Northern (20-3).

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 50, Bloomfield Hills 41: Loren Bowman scored 30 and Jason Drake 41 for St. Mary’s (15-7). Collin Hecker had 16 and Alex Igwe 14 for Bloomfield Hills (11-2).

Wayne Memorial 55, Canton 50: Dreyon O’Neal had 15 points and six rebounds, Chris Dobessi had 14 and six and Isaiah Lewis had 12, five and five assists for Memorial (18-5). Vincent Sigmon and B. Artis White eached scored 14 for Canton (20-3).

Woodhaven 61, Temperance Bedford 43: Josh Warren scored 20 for Woodhaven (19-4). Landon Links scored 20 for Bedford (6-17).

Division 2

Detroit Douglass 46, Detroit Collegiate Prep 43: Pierre Brooks had 24 points and 11 rebounds; Donivan People’s 13 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer; and Zavion McClendon added 13 points for Douglass (10-12). Steve Pearson scored 20 for Collegiate Prep (10-10).

Detroit Henry Ford 86, Detroit Old Redford 60: Ryan Williams had 21 points, Ahmad Ford 16, Joseph Whitted 15 and Julian Walker 14 for Ford (15-7). Kenjuan Andrews scored 28 for Redford (10-12).

Harper Woods Chandler Academy 62, Harper Woods 58: Derrick Bryant Jr. scored 20 and Andre Bradford and Jayland Randll each scored 14 as Chandler (18-0) rallied from a nine-point deficit. Ken Thomas had 21 for Harper Woods (12-7).

New Haven 92, Richmond 53: Romeo Weems had 36 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and two blocks, Ronald Jeffery III 18 points and five assists, and Trenell Payne 17 points for New Haven (22-1). Drew Davis scored 20 for Richmond (21-2).

Division 3

Detroit Loyola 81, Detroit Jalen Rose 43: Dylan Hemphill had 23 points, Mark Mayberry 15 points and Cam Hudson 13 points for Loyola (15-8).

Hanover-Horton 77, Quincy 42: Donovan Kennedy scored 16 and Jack Brockie 13 for Hanover-Horton (21-1). William Dunn scored 20 and Caleb McCavit six for Quincy (18-4).

Division 4

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 63, Taylor Trillium 59: Ethan Lividini scored 16 and Mikey Lividini and Ben Estell 15 each for Baptist (15-7). Jaylin Atchison had 21 points and Derrell Woods 19 points for Trillium (11-9).

Girls basketball

Grosse Ile 35, Southgate Anderson 13: Helena Formentin scored 10 for Grosse Ile (8-12).

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 65, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 13: Kelly Wandzel had 22 points and 10 rebounds and Joslyn Brennan added 14 points for Lakeview (15-5).

Kevin Moore is a freelance writer.