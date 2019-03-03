CLOSE Dave Goricki previews the high school basketball state tournament with Edison's Rickea Jackson, Cass Tech's Tyson Acuff and New Haven's Romeo Weems. The Detroit News

Buy Photo Cheyenne McEvans and Southfield A&T are ranked No. 2 in the state and No. 1 in the North. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Here are the final high school girls basketball rankings for the 2018-19 season by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.

State Super 20

1. Detroit Edison (19-1, Division 2)

2. Southfield A&T (18-1, Division 1)

3. Birmingham Marian (19-1, Division 1)

4. Wayne Memorial (17-2, Division 1)

5. Midland Dow (19-1, Division 1)

6. Saginaw Heritage (18-2, Division 1)

7. East Lansing (18-2, Division 1)

8. Pewamo-Westphalia (19-1, Division 3)

9. DeWitt (18-2, Division1)

10. St. Ignace (20-0, Division 4)

11. Adrian Lenawee Christian (18-2, Division 4)

12. Chelsea (19-1, Division 2)

13. Grand Haven (17-3, Division 1)

14. Walled Lake Western (19-1, Division 1)

15. Muskegon (15-4, Division 1)

16. Grosse Pointe North (17-3, Division 1)

17. Harper Woods Chandler Park (15-4, Division 2)

18. Kingsley (16-4, Division 2)

19. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (15-5, Division 1)

T20. Hartland (17-3, Division 1)

T20. Ann Arbor Pioneer (16-4, Division 1)

Detroit

1. Detroit Edison (19-1)

2. Detroit Mumford (15-4)

3. Detroit King (14-3)

4. Detroit Cass Tech (13-3)

5. Detroit Renaissance (13-6)

6. Detroit East English (13-3)

7. Detroit Osborn (9-5)

8. Detroit Denby (7-6)

9. Detroit Cody (7-6)

10. Detroit Western (6-5)

North

1. Southfield A&T (18-1)

2. Birmingham Marian (19-1)

3. Walled Lake Western (19-1)

4. Hartland (17-3)

5. Brighton (18-2)

6. Royal Oak (18-2)

7. Farmington Hills Mercy (14-5)

8. West Bloomfield (17-2)

9. Auburn Hills Avondale (18-2)

T10. Walled Lake Central (14-6)

T10. Detroit Country Day (9-8)

East

1. Grosse Pointe North (17-3)

2. Harper Woods Chandler Park (15-4)

3. New Haven (16-3)

4. Port Huron Northern (12-8)

5. Warren Cousino (12-8)

6. Utica Eisenhower (13-7)

7. New Baltimore Anchor Bay (14-6)

8. St. Clair Shores Lakeview (15-5)

9. Roseville (15-5)

T10. Macomb Dakota (12-8)

T10. L’Anse Creuse North (14-5)

West

1. Wayne Memorial (17-2)

2. Ann Arbor Pioneer (16-4)

3. Carleton Airport (17-1)

4. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (14-6)

5. Saline (14-6)

6. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (15-5)

7. Plymouth (13-7)

8. Dearborn Fordson (13-7)

9. Romulus (16-4)

T10. Ann Arbor Huron (11-9)

T10. Dearborn Heights Crestwood (14-4)