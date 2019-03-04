Here is a schedule of games for Tuesday’s regional semifinals in the Michigan boys basketball state tournament. Games are 7 p.m. unless noted.
Division 1
Region 1 (at Mount Pleasant)
Marquette vs. Midland
Saginaw vs. Grand Blanc, 6
Region 2 (at Howell)
Howell vs. Orchard Lake St. Mary's, 7:30
Oxford vs. Milford, 6
Region 3 (at Holland West Ottawa)
Hudsonville vs. Grand Rapids Northview, 7:30
Muskegon vs. East Kentwood, 6
Region 4 (at Holt)
Coldwater vs. Okemos, 5:30
Mattawan vs. DeWitt
Region 5 (at Ypsilanti Lincoln)
Ann Arbor Skyline vs. Ypsilanti Lincoln, 7:30
Detroit Catholic Central vs. Wayne Memorial, 5:30
Region 6 (at Lincoln Park)
Woodhaven vs. Detroit King
Wyandotte vs. Dearborn, 5
Region 7 (at Southfield A&T)
U-D Jesuit vs. Warren De La Salle
Grosse Pointe North vs. Birmingham Brother Rice, 5:30
Region 8 (at New Baltimore Anchor Bay)
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley vs. New Baltimore Anchor Bay, 4
Troy vs. Roseville, 6
Division 2
Region 9 (at Gaylord)
Escanaba vs. Boyne City, 6
Ludington vs. Standish-Sterling Central
Region 10 (at Mount Pleasant)
Alma vs. Bridgeport, 7:30
Essexville Garber vs. Flint Powers, 6
Region 11 (at Fremont)
Coopersville vs. Grand Rapids South Christian, 8
Muskegon Orchard View vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central, 6
Region 12 (at Wayland Union)
Benton Harbor vs. Otsego, 6
Hudsonville Unity vs. Three Rivers, 7:30
Region 13 (at Marshall)
Ionia vs. Parma Western, 6
Marshall vs. Haslett, 7:30
Region 14 (at Milan)
Chelsea vs. River Rouge
Ida vs. Dearborn Divine Child, 5
Region 15 (at Livonia Clarenceville)
Detroit Douglass vs. Ferndale, 6
Detroit Henry Ford vs. Harper Woods Chandler Park
Region 16 (at Imlay City)
Goodrich vs. New Haven, 6
Pontiac vs. Croswell-Lexington, 7:30
Division 3
Region 17 (at Sault Ste. Marie)
Charlevoix vs. Traverse City St. Francis, 6:30
Iron Mountain vs. Negaunee, 6
Region 18 (at Houghton Lake)
Oscoda vs. Beal City, 7:30
Sanford Meridian vs. Manton, 6
Region 19 (at Grand Rapids NorthPointe)
Grand Rapids NorthPointe vs. Pewamo-Westphalia, 7:30
Hart vs. Grandville Calvin, 5:30
Region 20 (at Watervliet)
Cassopolis vs. Union City, 7:45
Niles Brandywine vs. Schoolcraft, 6
Region 21 (at Leslie)
Dansville vs. Adrian Madison
Hanover-Horton vs. Jackson Lumen Christi, 5:30
Region 22 (at Whitmore Lake)
Erie-Mason vs. Riverview Gabriel Richard
Ypsilanti Arbor Prep vs. Detroit Loyola, 5:30
Region 23 (at Sandusky)
Detroit Edison vs. Clinton Township Clintondale, 7:30
Madison Heights Madison vs. Capac, 6
Region 24 (at Bad Axe)
Flint Beecher vs. Millington, 7:30
Ithaca vs. Unionville-Sebewaing, 6
Division 4
Region 25 (at Negaunee)
Bessemer vs. Crystal Falls Forest Park, 8
Dollar Bay vs. Munising, 6
Region 26 (at St. Ignace)
Brimley vs. Pellston, 7:30
Cedarville vs. Posen, 5:15
Region 27 (at Traverse City Central)
Central Lake vs. Frankfort, 6:30
Leland vs. Walkerville, 5
Region 28 (at Kingston)
Big Rapids Crossroads vs. Kingston, 7:30
Mio vs. Fulton, 6
Region 29 (at Mendon)
Muskegon Heights Academy vs. New Buffalo
Wyoming Tri-unity vs. Marcellus Howardsville Christian, 5:30
Region 30 (at Fowler)
Athens vs. Pittsford, 7:30
Bellevue vs. Webberville, 6
Region 31 (at Southfield Christian)
Adrian Lenawee Christian vs. Allen Park Inter-City
Plymouth Christian vs. Southfield Christian, 5
Region 32 (at Auburn Hills Oakland Christian)
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian vs. Peck, 6
Marine City Cardinal Mooney vs. Genesee Christian, 7:30
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.