Chancey Willis and Detroit King face Woodhaven in a regional semifinal at Lincoln Park.

Here is a schedule of games for Tuesday’s regional semifinals in the Michigan boys basketball state tournament. Games are 7 p.m. unless noted.

Division 1

Region 1 (at Mount Pleasant)

Marquette vs. Midland

Saginaw vs. Grand Blanc, 6

Region 2 (at Howell)

Howell vs. Orchard Lake St. Mary's, 7:30

Oxford vs. Milford, 6

Region 3 (at Holland West Ottawa)

Hudsonville vs. Grand Rapids Northview, 7:30

Muskegon vs. East Kentwood, 6

Region 4 (at Holt)

Coldwater vs. Okemos, 5:30

Mattawan vs. DeWitt

Region 5 (at Ypsilanti Lincoln)

Ann Arbor Skyline vs. Ypsilanti Lincoln, 7:30

Detroit Catholic Central vs. Wayne Memorial, 5:30

Region 6 (at Lincoln Park)

Woodhaven vs. Detroit King

Wyandotte vs. Dearborn, 5

Region 7 (at Southfield A&T)

U-D Jesuit vs. Warren De La Salle

Grosse Pointe North vs. Birmingham Brother Rice, 5:30

Region 8 (at New Baltimore Anchor Bay)

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley vs. New Baltimore Anchor Bay, 4

Troy vs. Roseville, 6

Division 2

Region 9 (at Gaylord)

Escanaba vs. Boyne City, 6

Ludington vs. Standish-Sterling Central

Region 10 (at Mount Pleasant)

Alma vs. Bridgeport, 7:30

Essexville Garber vs. Flint Powers, 6

Region 11 (at Fremont)

Coopersville vs. Grand Rapids South Christian, 8

Muskegon Orchard View vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central, 6

Region 12 (at Wayland Union)

Benton Harbor vs. Otsego, 6

Hudsonville Unity vs. Three Rivers, 7:30

Region 13 (at Marshall)

Ionia vs. Parma Western, 6

Marshall vs. Haslett, 7:30

Region 14 (at Milan)

Chelsea vs. River Rouge

Ida vs. Dearborn Divine Child, 5

Region 15 (at Livonia Clarenceville)

Detroit Douglass vs. Ferndale, 6

Detroit Henry Ford vs. Harper Woods Chandler Park

Region 16 (at Imlay City)

Goodrich vs. New Haven, 6

Pontiac vs. Croswell-Lexington, 7:30

Division 3

Region 17 (at Sault Ste. Marie)

Charlevoix vs. Traverse City St. Francis, 6:30

Iron Mountain vs. Negaunee, 6

Region 18 (at Houghton Lake)

Oscoda vs. Beal City, 7:30

Sanford Meridian vs. Manton, 6

Region 19 (at Grand Rapids NorthPointe)

Grand Rapids NorthPointe vs. Pewamo-Westphalia, 7:30

Hart vs. Grandville Calvin, 5:30

Region 20 (at Watervliet)

Cassopolis vs. Union City, 7:45

Niles Brandywine vs. Schoolcraft, 6

Region 21 (at Leslie)

Dansville vs. Adrian Madison

Hanover-Horton vs. Jackson Lumen Christi, 5:30

Region 22 (at Whitmore Lake)

Erie-Mason vs. Riverview Gabriel Richard

Ypsilanti Arbor Prep vs. Detroit Loyola, 5:30

Region 23 (at Sandusky)

Detroit Edison vs. Clinton Township Clintondale, 7:30

Madison Heights Madison vs. Capac, 6

Region 24 (at Bad Axe)

Flint Beecher vs. Millington, 7:30

Ithaca vs. Unionville-Sebewaing, 6

Division 4

Region 25 (at Negaunee)

Bessemer vs. Crystal Falls Forest Park, 8

Dollar Bay vs. Munising, 6

Region 26 (at St. Ignace)

Brimley vs. Pellston, 7:30

Cedarville vs. Posen, 5:15

Region 27 (at Traverse City Central)

Central Lake vs. Frankfort, 6:30

Leland vs. Walkerville, 5

Region 28 (at Kingston)

Big Rapids Crossroads vs. Kingston, 7:30

Mio vs. Fulton, 6

Region 29 (at Mendon)

Muskegon Heights Academy vs. New Buffalo

Wyoming Tri-unity vs. Marcellus Howardsville Christian, 5:30

Region 30 (at Fowler)

Athens vs. Pittsford, 7:30

Bellevue vs. Webberville, 6

Region 31 (at Southfield Christian)

Adrian Lenawee Christian vs. Allen Park Inter-City

Plymouth Christian vs. Southfield Christian, 5

Region 32 (at Auburn Hills Oakland Christian)

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian vs. Peck, 6

Marine City Cardinal Mooney vs. Genesee Christian, 7:30