Scores from area district games Monday in the girls basketball state tournament:
Division 1
District 5 (at Hartland)
Hartland 70, Linden 20
District 6 (at Lake Orion)
Romeo 42, Lake Orion 33
Waterford Kettering 47, Oxford 37
District 7 (at West Bloomfield)
West Bloomfield 50, Auburn Hills Avondale 47
District 8 (at Walled Lake Northern)
Walled Lake Western 48, Walled Lake Central 31
District 17 (at Brighton)
Brighton 59, Pinckney 19
South Lyon East 50, South Lyon 38
District 18 (at Novi)
Northville 52, Livonia Stevenson 41
District 19 (at Ann Arbor Pioneer)
Ann Arbor Huron 75, Belleville 37
Ypsilanti 66, Ypsilanti Lincoln 30
District 20 (at Wayne Memorial)
Plymouth 63, Romulus 38
Wayne Memorial 82, Westland John Glenn 52
District 21 (at Monroe)
Trenton 52, Woodhaven 44
Temperance Bedford 52, Gibraltar Carlson 36
District 22 (at Allen Park)
Riverview 50, Allen Park 31
Wyandotte 54, Taylor 32
District 23 (at Dearborn Edsel Ford)
Detroit Cass Tech 66, Dearborn Fordson 53
Detroit King 70, Melvindale 5
District 24 (at Dearborn)
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 70, Garden City 9
Livonia Franklin 46, Dearborn 41
District 25 (at Detroit Mumford)
Detroit Mumford 71, Redford Union 38
District 26 (at Grosse Pointe North)
Eastpointe 56, Hamtramck 21
District 27 (at Warren Cousino)
Warren Cousino 56, Warren Mott 35
District 28 (at Birmingham Marian)
Birmingham Groves 51, Birmingham Seaholm 38
District 29 (at Utica)
Utica 37, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 30
District 30 (at Troy Athens)
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 33, SH Stevenson 28
District 31 (at St. Clair Shores Lakeview)
Fraser 34, Roseville 21
District 32 (at Macomb L'Anse Creuse North)
Port Huron Northern 34, Port Huron 31
Division 2
District 53 (at Onsted)
Chelsea 52, Onsted 39
Milan 57, Adrian 54 (OT)
District 54 (at Carleton Airport)
Flat Rock 53, Monroe Jefferson 29
District 56 (at Dearborn Henry Ford)
Dearborn Divine Child 60, Detroit Cody 22
District 57 (at Detroit CMA)
Livonia Clarenceville 33, Detroit Corn.Health/Tech. 14
Detroit CMA 33, Detroit Old Redford 32
District 59 (at Harper Woods)
Detroit Edison 99, St. Clair Shores South Lake 23
Harper Woods 50, Detroit Denby 36
District 60 (at Hazel Park)
Center Line 58, Hazel Park 24
Warren Lincoln 48, Ferndale University 25
District 61 (at Pontiac Notre Dame)
Detroit Country Day 65, Pontiac 35
Pontiac Notre Dame 59, Clawson 40
District 62 (at North Branch)
Imlay City 56, Ortonville-Brandon 31
District 63 (at Armada)
Marysville 54, Armada 52
District 64 (at Richmond)
Marine City 60, Algonac 31
Division 3
District 85 (at Erie-Mason)
Monroe St. Mary CC 62, Ottawa Lake Whiteford 46
District 87 (at Allen Park Cabrini)
District 90 (at Royal Oak Shrine)
Royal Oak Shrine 64, Madison Heights Madison 6
District 91 (at Clinton Township Clintondale)
New Haven 58, Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart 25
RH Lutheran Northwest 64, Mount Clemens 24
Division 4
District 122 (at Westland Huron Valley Lutheran)
Allen Park Inter-City 78, Dearborn Heights WISE 18
Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 69, Westland Learning 26
District 124 (at Clarkston Everest)
Clarkston Everest 59, Southfield Christian 51
District 125 (at Sterling Heights Parkway Christian)
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 60, New Haven Merritt 18
