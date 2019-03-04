Walled Lake Western 48, Walled Lake Central 31
Walled Lake Western guard Olivia Warren, left, and Walled Lake Central guard Maria Teodoro battle for a loose ball in the first half. Western defeated Central 48-31 knocking their rival out of the state playoffs.
Walled Lake Western guard Olivia Warren, left, and Walled Lake Central guard Maria Teodoro battle for a loose ball in the first half. Western defeated Central 48-31 knocking its rival out of the state playoffs. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Walled Lake Western rally together before the start of the game.
Walled Lake Western rally together before the start of the game. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Walled Lake Central's Abbey Renner, left, and Walled Lake Western forward Jenna Galecki battle for the tip off at the beginning of the game.
Walled Lake Central's Abbey Renner, left, and Walled Lake Western forward Jenna Galecki battle for the tip off at the beginning of the game. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Walled Lake Central guard Rizaria Franklin pushes through Walled Lake Western forward Jenna Galecki, left, and Lia Krawiec while driving to the basket in the first half.
Walled Lake Central guard Rizaria Franklin pushes through Walled Lake Western forward Jenna Galecki, left, and Lia Krawiec while driving to the basket in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Walled Lake Western guard Kailee Ford moves the ball around Walled Lake Central's Isabelle Plautz in the first half. Photos are of Walled Lake Western vs. Walled Lake Central, during the district 8 girls basketball district tournament at Walled Lake Northern high school, in Commerce Twp., March 4, 2019. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
Walled Lake Western guard Kailee Ford moves the ball around Walled Lake Central's Isabelle Plautz in the first half. Photos are of Walled Lake Western vs. Walled Lake Central, during the district 8 girls basketball district tournament at Walled Lake Northern high school, in Commerce Twp., March 4, 2019. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News) David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Walled Lake Central guard Angelina Haisha tries to get the ball past Walled Lake Western guard Olivia Warren during the first half.
Walled Lake Central guard Angelina Haisha tries to get the ball past Walled Lake Western guard Olivia Warren during the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Walled Lake Central guard Rizaria Franklin passes the ball away from Walled Lake Western guard Olivia Warren while scrambling on the floor in the first half.
Walled Lake Central guard Rizaria Franklin passes the ball away from Walled Lake Western guard Olivia Warren while scrambling on the floor in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Walled Lake Western forward Jenna Galecki is heavily guarded by Walled Lake Central's Abbey Renner in the first half.
Walled Lake Western forward Jenna Galecki is heavily guarded by Walled Lake Central's Abbey Renner in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Walled Lake Western and Walled Lake Central battle for a rebound during the district 8 girls basketball district tournament at Walled Lake Northern high school, in Commerce Twp., March 4, 2019.
Walled Lake Western and Walled Lake Central battle for a rebound during the district 8 girls basketball district tournament at Walled Lake Northern high school, in Commerce Twp., March 4, 2019. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Walled Lake Western forward Lia Krawiec shoots the ball in the second half.
Walled Lake Western forward Lia Krawiec shoots the ball in the second half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Walled Lake Western guard Kailee Ford takes a shot while being defended by Walled Lake Central's Olivia Emert in the second half.
Walled Lake Western guard Kailee Ford takes a shot while being defended by Walled Lake Central's Olivia Emert in the second half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Walled Lake Western forward Lia Krawiec, left, and Walled Lake Central's Isabelle Plautz battle for a rebound in the second half.
Walled Lake Western forward Lia Krawiec, left, and Walled Lake Central's Isabelle Plautz battle for a rebound in the second half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Walled Lake Western celebrates a score in the second half. Western defeated Walled Lake Central 48-31.
Walled Lake Western celebrates a score in the second half. Western defeated Walled Lake Central 48-31. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
    Scores from area district games Monday in the girls basketball state tournament:

    Division 1

    District 5 (at Hartland)

    Hartland 70, Linden 20

    District 6 (at Lake Orion)

    Romeo 42, Lake Orion 33

    Waterford Kettering 47, Oxford 37

    District 7 (at West Bloomfield)

    West Bloomfield 50, Auburn Hills Avondale 47

    District 8 (at Walled Lake Northern)

    Walled Lake Western 48, Walled Lake Central 31

    District 17 (at Brighton)

    Brighton 59, Pinckney 19

    South Lyon East 50, South Lyon 38

    District 18 (at Novi)

    Northville 52, Livonia Stevenson 41

    District 19 (at Ann Arbor Pioneer)

    Ann Arbor Huron 75, Belleville 37

    Ypsilanti 66, Ypsilanti Lincoln 30

    District 20 (at Wayne Memorial)

    Plymouth 63, Romulus 38

    Wayne Memorial 82, Westland John Glenn 52

    District 21 (at Monroe)

    Trenton 52, Woodhaven 44

    Temperance Bedford 52, Gibraltar Carlson 36

    More: Girls playoffs preview: Jackson, Detroit Edison brace for another state title run — this one in Division 2

    District 22 (at Allen Park)

    Riverview 50, Allen Park 31

    Wyandotte 54, Taylor 32

    District 23 (at Dearborn Edsel Ford)

    Detroit Cass Tech 66, Dearborn Fordson 53

    Detroit King 70, Melvindale 5

    District 24 (at Dearborn)

    Dearborn Heights Crestwood 70, Garden City 9

    Livonia Franklin 46, Dearborn 41

    District 25 (at Detroit Mumford)

    Detroit Mumford 71, Redford Union 38

    District 26 (at Grosse Pointe North)

    Eastpointe 56, Hamtramck 21

    District 27 (at Warren Cousino)

    Warren Cousino 56, Warren Mott 35

    District 28 (at Birmingham Marian)

    Birmingham Groves 51, Birmingham Seaholm 38

    District 29 (at Utica)

    Utica 37, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 30

    District 30 (at Troy Athens)

    Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 33, SH Stevenson 28

    District 31 (at St. Clair Shores Lakeview)

    Fraser 34, Roseville 21

    District 32 (at Macomb L'Anse Creuse North)

    Port Huron Northern 34, Port Huron 31

    Division 2

    District 53 (at Onsted)

    Chelsea 52, Onsted 39

    Milan 57, Adrian 54 (OT)

    District 54 (at Carleton Airport)

    Flat Rock 53, Monroe Jefferson 29

    District 56 (at Dearborn Henry Ford)

    Dearborn Divine Child 60, Detroit Cody 22

    District 57 (at Detroit CMA)

    Livonia Clarenceville 33, Detroit Corn.Health/Tech. 14

    Detroit CMA 33, Detroit Old Redford 32

    District 59 (at Harper Woods)

    Detroit Edison 99, St. Clair Shores South Lake 23

    Harper Woods 50, Detroit Denby 36

    More: David Goricki's final girls high school basketball rankings

     

    District 60 (at Hazel Park)

    Center Line 58, Hazel Park 24

    Warren Lincoln 48, Ferndale University 25

    District 61 (at Pontiac Notre Dame)

    Detroit Country Day 65, Pontiac 35

    Pontiac Notre Dame 59, Clawson 40

    District 62 (at North Branch)

    Imlay City 56, Ortonville-Brandon 31

    District 63 (at Armada)

    Marysville 54, Armada 52

    District 64 (at Richmond)

    Marine City 60, Algonac 31

    Division 3

    District 85 (at Erie-Mason)

    Monroe St. Mary CC 62, Ottawa Lake Whiteford 46

    District 87 (at Allen Park Cabrini)

    District 90 (at Royal Oak Shrine)

    Royal Oak Shrine 64, Madison Heights Madison 6

    District 91 (at Clinton Township Clintondale)

    New Haven 58, Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart 25

    RH Lutheran Northwest 64, Mount Clemens 24

    Division 4

    District 122 (at Westland Huron Valley Lutheran)

    Allen Park Inter-City 78, Dearborn Heights WISE 18

    Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 69, Westland Learning 26

    District 124 (at Clarkston Everest)

    Clarkston Everest 59, Southfield Christian 51

    District 125 (at Sterling Heights Parkway Christian)

    Marine City Cardinal Mooney 60, New Haven Merritt 18

     

