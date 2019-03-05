Buy Photo Former Detriot King star Lemuel Neely-Watley is now enrolled at Harper Woods. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Lemuel Neely-Watley is a young man on the move.

Neely-Watley played receiver and defensive back last fall, helping Detroit King win the Division 3 state championship, getting in on six tackles in a 41-25 title game win over Muskegon at Ford Field.

Neely-Watley has received a handful of Power Five Conference offers, including Michigan State, Kentucky, Syracuse, Iowa State and Indiana. He plans to take a visit to MSU on Saturday, then one to Kentucky on Sunday.

Neely-Watley played mostly on the defensive side of the ball while at King, earning a spot on The News first-team all-state for Division 3-4.

Neely-Watley put himself on the radar his sophomore year while playing at Detroit East English where he had 53 receptions for 747 yards and 11 touchdowns, also getting seven interceptions and breaking up 13 passes on the defensive end.

Now, Neely-Watley is at Harper Woods where he will be playing for his former coach at East English, Rod Oden.

“I’m taking a trip Saturday to Michigan State, don’t know what’s planned, but hopefully take in the basketball game (against Michigan),” said Neely-Watley, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound three-star athlete. “I plan on going to Kentucky Sunday, then take a trip to Toledo, too.

“Michigan State offered me as an athlete. They want me as a receiver, saying I could play defense, too. I liked playing defense at King last year, but to be honest I like playing receiver more, play the slot. I love to score touchdowns.”

Oden was surprised when Neely-Watley enrolled at Harper Woods, but he’s glad to have him on board for his senior year.

“Lemuel is so versatile where he can play wide receiver, cornerback, safety," Oden said. "He can play running back, too He can do so much for a team and he can perform at a high level at all of them. He’s grinding right now, putting the work in.”

Oden says Neely-Watley "has a strong liking" for Michigan State.

"This will be his fourth or fifth trip up there,” Oden said.

