Boys basketball regional semifinals scores
Division 1
Region 1 (at Mount Pleasant)
Midland 49, Marquette 26
Saginaw 82, Grand Blanc 70 (OT)
Region 2 (at Howell)
Howell 59, Orchard Lake St. Mary's 46
Oxford 59, Milford 38
Region 3 (at Holland West Ottawa)
East Kentwood 68, Muskegon 62
Hudsonville 51, Grand Rapids Northview 42
Region 4 (at Holt)
DeWitt 51, Mattawan 38
Okemos 44, Coldwater 33
Region 5 (at Ypsilanti Lincoln)
Detroit Catholic Central 73, Wayne Memorial 51
Ypsilanti Lincoln 58, Ann Arbor Skyline 55
Region 6 (at Lincoln Park)
Dearborn 63, Wyandotte 45
Detroit King 60, Woodhaven 49
Region 7 (at Southfield A&T)
Grosse Pointe North 38, Birmingham Brother Rice 35
U-D Jesuit 62, Warren De La Salle 51
Region 8 (at New Baltimore Anchor Bay)
New Baltimore Anchor Bay 44, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 41
Roseville 83, Troy 42
Division 2
Region 9 (at Gaylord)
Escanaba 66, Boyne City 59
Ludington 50, Standish-Sterling Central 40
Region 10 (at Mount Pleasant)
Bridgeport 56, Alma 64
Flint Powers 72, Essexville Garber 57
Region 11 (at Fremont)
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 75, Muskegon Orchard View 43
Grand Rapids South Christian 62, Coopersville 35
Region 12 (at Wayland Union)
Benton Harbor 63, Otsego 59
Hudsonville Unity 89, Three Rivers 51
Region 13 (at Marshall)
Haslett 72, Marshall 55
Parma Western 58, Ionia 41
Region 14 (at Milan)
Dearborn Divine Child 76, Ida 39
River Rouge 65, Chelsea 46
Region 15 (at Livonia Clarenceville)
Ferndale 83, Detroit Douglass 81
Harper Woods Chandler Park 61, Detroit Henry Ford 60
Region 16 (at Imlay City)
New Haven 78, Goodrich 45
Pontiac 65, Croswell-Lexington 41
Division 3
Region 17 (at Sault Ste. Marie)
Iron Mountain 51, Negaunee 40
Traverse City St. Francis 44, Charlevoix 30
Region 18 (at Houghton Lake)
Oscoda 51, Beal City 33
Sanford Meridian 80, Manton 56
Region 19 (at Grand Rapids NorthPointe)
Grandville Calvin 58, Hart 47
Pewamo-Westphalia 53, Grand Rapids NorthPointe 41
Region 20 (at Watervliet)
Cassopolis 59, Union City 29
Schoolcraft 42, Niles Brandywine 33
Region 21 (at Leslie)
Dansville 68, Adrian Madison 58
Hanover-Horton 79, Jackson Lumen Christi 63
Region 22 (at Whitmore Lake)
Detroit Loyola 60, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 35
Erie-Mason 47, Riverview Gabriel Richard 36
Region 23 (at Sandusky)
Detroit Edison 78, Clinton Township Clintondale 43
Madison Heights Madison 53, Capac 39
Region 24 (at Bad Axe)
Flint Beecher 64, Millington 40
Unionville-Sebewaing 63, Ithaca 60 (OT)
Division 4
Region 25 (at Negaunee)
Crystal Falls Forest Park 65, Bessemer 62
Dollar Bay 65, Munising 56
Region 26 (at St. Ignace)
Cedarville 53, Posen 47
Pellston 75, Brimley 60
Region 27 (at Traverse City Central)
Frankfort 55, Central Lake 29
Leland 65, Walkerville 56
Region 28 (at Kingston)
Big Rapids Crossroads 59, Kingston 56
Fulton 53, Mio 42
Region 29 (at Mendon)
Muskegon Heights Academy 66, New Buffalo 56
Wyoming Tri-unity 68, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 56
Region 30 (at Fowler)
Bellevue 61, Webberville 58
Pittsford 48, Athens 42
Region 31 (at Southfield Christian)
Adrian Lenawee Christian 76, Allen Park Inter-City 58
Southfield Christian 74, Plymouth Christian 34
Region 32 (at Auburn Hills Oakland Christian)
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 62, Peck 34
Genesee Christian 64, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 45
