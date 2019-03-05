Detroit Catholic Central 73, Wayne Memorial 51
Wayne Memorial center Cartier Muse-Suber, right, and Detroit Catholic Central's Jacob Woebkenberg battle for a loose ball during the first half in Ypsilanti on March 5, 2019.
Wayne Memorial center Cartier Muse-Suber, right, and Detroit Catholic Central's Jacob Woebkenberg battle for a loose ball during the first half in Ypsilanti on March 5, 2019.
Detroit Catholic Central's Davis Lukomski, right, tries to drive past Wayne Memorial guard Chris Dobessi-Tindane during the first half.
Detroit Catholic Central's Davis Lukomski, right, tries to drive past Wayne Memorial guard Chris Dobessi-Tindane during the first half.
Detroit Catholic Central's Brendan Downs keeps the ball away from Wayne Memorial guard Chris Dobessi-Tindane in the first half.
Detroit Catholic Central's Brendan Downs keeps the ball away from Wayne Memorial guard Chris Dobessi-Tindane in the first half.
Wayne Memorial center Cartier Muse-Suber, left, and Detroit Catholic Central's Justin Rukat battle for a rebound in the first half.
Wayne Memorial center Cartier Muse-Suber, left, and Detroit Catholic Central's Justin Rukat battle for a rebound in the first half.
Detroit Catholic Central's Davis Lukomski, left, tries to block a shot by Wayne Memorial forward Dreyon O'Neal during the first half.
Detroit Catholic Central's Davis Lukomski, left, tries to block a shot by Wayne Memorial forward Dreyon O'Neal during the first half.
Wayne Memorial center Riccardo Covin tries to keep the ball away from Detroit Catholic Central's Davis Lukomski during the first half.
Wayne Memorial center Riccardo Covin tries to keep the ball away from Detroit Catholic Central's Davis Lukomski during the first half.
Wayne Memorial head coach Nkwane Young talks to his players in the first half.
Wayne Memorial head coach Nkwane Young talks to his players in the first half.
Wayne Memorial center Cartier Muse-Suber, left, tries to steal the ball away from Detroit Catholic Central's Keegan Koehler during the first half.
Wayne Memorial center Cartier Muse-Suber, left, tries to steal the ball away from Detroit Catholic Central's Keegan Koehler during the first half.
Detroit Catholic Central's head coach Brandon Sinawi yells to his players during the first half.
Detroit Catholic Central's head coach Brandon Sinawi yells to his players during the first half.
Wayne Memorial guard Chayce Leslie, left, and Detroit Catholic Central's Justin Rukat battle for a loose ball in the first half.
Wayne Memorial guard Chayce Leslie, left, and Detroit Catholic Central's Justin Rukat battle for a loose ball in the first half.
Detroit Catholic Central's Jacob Woebkenberg, left, tries to drive around Wayne Memorial guard Kenneth Bowie in the first half.
Detroit Catholic Central's Jacob Woebkenberg, left, tries to drive around Wayne Memorial guard Kenneth Bowie in the first half.
Detroit Catholic Central's Brendan Downs tries to stop a shot by Wayne Memorial guard Kenneth Bowie in the first half.
Detroit Catholic Central's Brendan Downs tries to stop a shot by Wayne Memorial guard Kenneth Bowie in the first half.
Wayne Memorial forward Dreyon O'Neal, left, and Chayce Leslie try to grab a rebound away from Detroit Catholic Central's Mike Harding in the first half.
Wayne Memorial forward Dreyon O'Neal, left, and Chayce Leslie try to grab a rebound away from Detroit Catholic Central's Mike Harding in the first half.
Wayne Memorial guard Isaiah Lewis drives to the basket in the first half.
Wayne Memorial guard Isaiah Lewis drives to the basket in the first half.
Detroit Catholic Central's Mike Harding tries to stop Wayne Memorial guard Chayce Leslie from driving to the basket in the first half.
Detroit Catholic Central's Mike Harding tries to stop Wayne Memorial guard Chayce Leslie from driving to the basket in the first half.
Wayne Memorial guard Kenneth Bowie, left, is defended by Detroit Catholic Central's Brendan Downs in the first half.
Wayne Memorial guard Kenneth Bowie, left, is defended by Detroit Catholic Central's Brendan Downs in the first half.
    Boys basketball regional semifinals scores

    Division 1

    Region 1 (at Mount Pleasant)

    Midland 49, Marquette 26

    Saginaw 82, Grand Blanc 70 (OT)

    Region 2 (at Howell)

    Howell 59, Orchard Lake St. Mary's 46

    Oxford 59, Milford 38

    Region 3 (at Holland West Ottawa)

    East Kentwood 68, Muskegon 62

    Hudsonville 51, Grand Rapids Northview 42

    Region 4 (at Holt)

    DeWitt 51, Mattawan 38

    Okemos 44, Coldwater 33

    Region 5 (at Ypsilanti Lincoln)

    Detroit Catholic Central 73, Wayne Memorial 51

    Ypsilanti Lincoln 58, Ann Arbor Skyline 55

    Region 6 (at Lincoln Park)

    Dearborn 63, Wyandotte 45

    Detroit King 60, Woodhaven 49

    Region 7 (at Southfield A&T)

    Grosse Pointe North 38, Birmingham Brother Rice 35

    U-D Jesuit 62, Warren De La Salle 51

    Region 8 (at New Baltimore Anchor Bay)

    New Baltimore Anchor Bay 44, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 41

    Roseville 83, Troy 42

    Division 2

    Region 9 (at Gaylord)

    Escanaba 66, Boyne City 59

    Ludington 50, Standish-Sterling Central 40

    Region 10 (at Mount Pleasant)

    Bridgeport 56, Alma 64

    Flint Powers 72, Essexville Garber 57

    Region 11 (at Fremont)

    Grand Rapids Catholic Central 75, Muskegon Orchard View 43

    Grand Rapids South Christian 62, Coopersville 35

    Region 12 (at Wayland Union)

    Benton Harbor 63, Otsego 59

    Hudsonville Unity 89, Three Rivers 51

    Region 13 (at Marshall)

    Haslett 72, Marshall 55

    Parma Western 58, Ionia 41

    Region 14 (at Milan)

    Dearborn Divine Child 76, Ida 39

    River Rouge 65, Chelsea 46

    Region 15 (at Livonia Clarenceville)

    Ferndale 83, Detroit Douglass 81

    Harper Woods Chandler Park 61, Detroit Henry Ford 60

    Region 16 (at Imlay City)

    New Haven 78, Goodrich 45

    Pontiac 65, Croswell-Lexington 41

    Division 3

    Region 17 (at Sault Ste. Marie)

    Iron Mountain 51, Negaunee 40

    Traverse City St. Francis 44, Charlevoix 30

    Region 18 (at Houghton Lake)

    Oscoda 51, Beal City 33

    Sanford Meridian 80, Manton 56

    Region 19 (at Grand Rapids NorthPointe)

    Grandville Calvin 58, Hart 47

    Pewamo-Westphalia 53, Grand Rapids NorthPointe 41

    Region 20 (at Watervliet)

    Cassopolis 59, Union City 29

    Schoolcraft 42, Niles Brandywine 33

    Region 21 (at Leslie)

    Dansville 68, Adrian Madison 58

    Hanover-Horton 79, Jackson Lumen Christi 63

    Region 22 (at Whitmore Lake)

    Detroit Loyola 60, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 35

    Erie-Mason 47, Riverview Gabriel Richard 36

    Region 23 (at Sandusky)

    Detroit Edison 78, Clinton Township Clintondale 43

    Madison Heights Madison 53, Capac 39

    Region 24 (at Bad Axe)

    Flint Beecher 64, Millington 40

    Unionville-Sebewaing 63, Ithaca 60 (OT)

    Division 4

    Region 25 (at Negaunee)

    Crystal Falls Forest Park 65, Bessemer 62

    Dollar Bay 65, Munising 56

    Region 26 (at St. Ignace)

    Cedarville 53, Posen 47

    Pellston 75, Brimley 60

    Region 27 (at Traverse City Central)

    Frankfort 55, Central Lake 29

    Leland 65, Walkerville 56

    Region 28 (at Kingston)

    Big Rapids Crossroads 59, Kingston 56

    Fulton 53, Mio 42

    Region 29 (at Mendon)

    Muskegon Heights Academy 66, New Buffalo 56

    Wyoming Tri-unity 68, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 56

    Region 30 (at Fowler)

    Bellevue 61, Webberville 58

    Pittsford 48, Athens 42

    Region 31 (at Southfield Christian)

    Adrian Lenawee Christian 76, Allen Park Inter-City 58

    Southfield Christian 74, Plymouth Christian 34

    Region 32 (at Auburn Hills Oakland Christian)

    Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 62, Peck 34

    Genesee Christian 64, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 45

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE