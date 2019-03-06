Buy Photo Brendan Downs and Detroit Catholic Central meet Ypsilanti Lincoln in a Division 1 regional final. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Here is a schedule of games for Thursday's regional semifinals in the Michigan boys basketball state tournament. Games are 7 p.m. unless noted.

Division 1

Region 1 (at Saginaw Heritage)

Midland vs. Saginaw, 6

Region 2 (at Howell)

Howell vs. Oxford

Region 3 (at Holland West Ottawa)

Hudsonville vs. East Kentwood

Region 4 (at Holt)

Okemos vs. DeWitt, 6

Region 5 (at Ypsilanti Lincoln)

Ypsilanti Lincoln vs. Detroit Catholic Central

Region 6 (at Lincoln Park)

Detroit King vs. Dearborn, 6

Region 7 (at Southfield A&T)

U-D Jesuit vs. Grosse Pointe North, 6

Region 8 (at New Baltimore Anchor Bay)

New Baltimore Anchor Bay vs. Roseville

Division 2

Region 9 (at Gaylord)

Escanaba vs. Ludington

Region 10 (at Alma)

Alma vs. Flint Powers

Region 11 (at Fremont)

Grand Rapids South Christian vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Region 12 (at Wayland Union)

Benton Harbor vs. Hudsonville Unity

Region 13 (at Marshall)

Parma Western vs. Haslett

Region 14 (at Milan)

River Rouge vs. Dearborn Divine Child

Region 15 (at Livonia Clarenceville)

Ferndale vs. Harper Woods Chandler Park, 6:30

Region 16 (at Imlay City)

New Haven vs. Pontiac, 7:30

Division 3

Region 17 (at Sault Ste. Marie)

Traverse City St. Francis vs. Iron Mountain

Region 18 (at Houghton Lake)

Oscoda vs. Sanford Meridian

Region 19 (at Grand Rapids NorthPointe)

Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Grandville Calvin

Region 20 (at Watervliet)

Cassopolis vs. Schoolcraft

Region 21 (at Leslie)

Dansville vs. Hanover-Horton, 6

Region 22 (at Whitmore Lake)

Erie-Mason vs. Detroit Loyola, 6:30

Region 23 (at Sandusky)

Detroit Edison vs. Madison Heights Madison

Region 24 (at Bad Axe)

Flint Beecher vs. Unionville-Sebewaing

Division 4

Region 25 (at Negaunee)

Crystal Falls Forest Park vs. Dollar Bay

Region 26 (at St. Ignace)

Pellston vs. Cedarville, 6:30

Region 27 (at Traverse City Central)

Frankfort vs. Leland, 6

Region 28 (at Kingston)

Big Rapids Crossroads vs. Fulton

Region 29 (at Mendon)

Muskegon Heights Academy vs. Wyoming Tri-unity, 6

Region 30 (at Fowler)

Bellevue vs. Pittsford

Region 31 (at Southfield Christian)

Adrian Lenawee Christian vs. Southfield Christian

Region 32 (at Auburn Hills Oakland Christian)

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian vs. Genesee Christian