Here is a schedule of games for Thursday's regional semifinals in the Michigan boys basketball state tournament. Games are 7 p.m. unless noted.
Division 1
Region 1 (at Saginaw Heritage)
Midland vs. Saginaw, 6
Region 2 (at Howell)
Howell vs. Oxford
Region 3 (at Holland West Ottawa)
Hudsonville vs. East Kentwood
Region 4 (at Holt)
Okemos vs. DeWitt, 6
Region 5 (at Ypsilanti Lincoln)
Ypsilanti Lincoln vs. Detroit Catholic Central
Region 6 (at Lincoln Park)
Detroit King vs. Dearborn, 6
Region 7 (at Southfield A&T)
U-D Jesuit vs. Grosse Pointe North, 6
Region 8 (at New Baltimore Anchor Bay)
New Baltimore Anchor Bay vs. Roseville
Division 2
Region 9 (at Gaylord)
Escanaba vs. Ludington
Region 10 (at Alma)
Alma vs. Flint Powers
Region 11 (at Fremont)
Grand Rapids South Christian vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
Region 12 (at Wayland Union)
Benton Harbor vs. Hudsonville Unity
Region 13 (at Marshall)
Parma Western vs. Haslett
Region 14 (at Milan)
River Rouge vs. Dearborn Divine Child
Region 15 (at Livonia Clarenceville)
Ferndale vs. Harper Woods Chandler Park, 6:30
Region 16 (at Imlay City)
New Haven vs. Pontiac, 7:30
Division 3
Region 17 (at Sault Ste. Marie)
Traverse City St. Francis vs. Iron Mountain
Region 18 (at Houghton Lake)
Oscoda vs. Sanford Meridian
Region 19 (at Grand Rapids NorthPointe)
Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Grandville Calvin
Region 20 (at Watervliet)
Cassopolis vs. Schoolcraft
Region 21 (at Leslie)
Dansville vs. Hanover-Horton, 6
Region 22 (at Whitmore Lake)
Erie-Mason vs. Detroit Loyola, 6:30
Region 23 (at Sandusky)
Detroit Edison vs. Madison Heights Madison
Region 24 (at Bad Axe)
Flint Beecher vs. Unionville-Sebewaing
Division 4
Region 25 (at Negaunee)
Crystal Falls Forest Park vs. Dollar Bay
Region 26 (at St. Ignace)
Pellston vs. Cedarville, 6:30
Region 27 (at Traverse City Central)
Frankfort vs. Leland, 6
Region 28 (at Kingston)
Big Rapids Crossroads vs. Fulton
Region 29 (at Mendon)
Muskegon Heights Academy vs. Wyoming Tri-unity, 6
Region 30 (at Fowler)
Bellevue vs. Pittsford
Region 31 (at Southfield Christian)
Adrian Lenawee Christian vs. Southfield Christian
Region 32 (at Auburn Hills Oakland Christian)
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian vs. Genesee Christian
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.