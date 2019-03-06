State tournament: Detroit Catholic Central 73, Wayne Memorial 51
Wayne Memorial center Cartier Muse-Suber, right, and Detroit Catholic Central's Jacob Woebkenberg battle for a loose ball during the first half in Ypsilanti on March 5, 2019.
Wayne Memorial center Cartier Muse-Suber, right, and Detroit Catholic Central's Jacob Woebkenberg battle for a loose ball during the first half in Ypsilanti on March 5, 2019. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Detroit Catholic Central's Davis Lukomski, right, tries to drive past Wayne Memorial guard Chris Dobessi-Tindane during the first half.
Detroit Catholic Central's Davis Lukomski, right, tries to drive past Wayne Memorial guard Chris Dobessi-Tindane during the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Detroit Catholic Central's Brendan Downs keeps the ball away from Wayne Memorial guard Chris Dobessi-Tindane in the first half.
Detroit Catholic Central's Brendan Downs keeps the ball away from Wayne Memorial guard Chris Dobessi-Tindane in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Wayne Memorial center Cartier Muse-Suber, left, and Detroit Catholic Central's Justin Rukat battle for a rebound in the first half.
Wayne Memorial center Cartier Muse-Suber, left, and Detroit Catholic Central's Justin Rukat battle for a rebound in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Detroit Catholic Central's Davis Lukomski, left, tries to block a shot by Wayne Memorial forward Dreyon O'Neal during the first half.
Detroit Catholic Central's Davis Lukomski, left, tries to block a shot by Wayne Memorial forward Dreyon O'Neal during the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Wayne Memorial center Riccardo Covin tries to keep the ball away from Detroit Catholic Central's Davis Lukomski during the first half.
Wayne Memorial center Riccardo Covin tries to keep the ball away from Detroit Catholic Central's Davis Lukomski during the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Wayne Memorial head coach Nkwane Young talks to his players in the first half.
Wayne Memorial head coach Nkwane Young talks to his players in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Wayne Memorial center Cartier Muse-Suber, left, tries to steal the ball away from Detroit Catholic Central's Keegan Koehler during the first half.
Wayne Memorial center Cartier Muse-Suber, left, tries to steal the ball away from Detroit Catholic Central's Keegan Koehler during the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Detroit Catholic Central's head coach Brandon Sinawi yells to his players during the first half.
Detroit Catholic Central's head coach Brandon Sinawi yells to his players during the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Wayne Memorial guard Chayce Leslie, left, and Detroit Catholic Central's Justin Rukat battle for a loose ball in the first half.
Wayne Memorial guard Chayce Leslie, left, and Detroit Catholic Central's Justin Rukat battle for a loose ball in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Detroit Catholic Central's Jacob Woebkenberg, left, tries to drive around Wayne Memorial guard Kenneth Bowie in the first half.
Detroit Catholic Central's Jacob Woebkenberg, left, tries to drive around Wayne Memorial guard Kenneth Bowie in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Detroit Catholic Central's Brendan Downs tries to stop a shot by Wayne Memorial guard Kenneth Bowie in the first half.
Detroit Catholic Central's Brendan Downs tries to stop a shot by Wayne Memorial guard Kenneth Bowie in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Wayne Memorial forward Dreyon O'Neal, left, and Chayce Leslie try to grab a rebound away from Detroit Catholic Central's Mike Harding in the first half.
Wayne Memorial forward Dreyon O'Neal, left, and Chayce Leslie try to grab a rebound away from Detroit Catholic Central's Mike Harding in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Wayne Memorial guard Isaiah Lewis drives to the basket in the first half.
Wayne Memorial guard Isaiah Lewis drives to the basket in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Detroit Catholic Central's Mike Harding tries to stop Wayne Memorial guard Chayce Leslie from driving to the basket in the first half.
Detroit Catholic Central's Mike Harding tries to stop Wayne Memorial guard Chayce Leslie from driving to the basket in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Wayne Memorial guard Kenneth Bowie, left, is defended by Detroit Catholic Central's Brendan Downs in the first half.
Wayne Memorial guard Kenneth Bowie, left, is defended by Detroit Catholic Central's Brendan Downs in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
    Here is a schedule of games for Thursday's regional semifinals in the Michigan boys basketball state tournament. Games are 7 p.m. unless noted.

    Division 1

    Region 1 (at Saginaw Heritage)

    Midland vs. Saginaw, 6

    Region 2 (at Howell)

    Howell vs. Oxford

    Region 3 (at Holland West Ottawa)

    Hudsonville vs. East Kentwood

    Region 4 (at Holt)

    Okemos vs. DeWitt, 6

    Region 5 (at Ypsilanti Lincoln)

    Ypsilanti Lincoln vs. Detroit Catholic Central

    Region 6 (at Lincoln Park)

    Detroit King vs. Dearborn, 6

    Region 7 (at Southfield A&T)

    U-D Jesuit vs. Grosse Pointe North, 6

    Region 8 (at New Baltimore Anchor Bay)

    New Baltimore Anchor Bay vs. Roseville

    Division 2

    Region 9 (at Gaylord)

    Escanaba vs. Ludington

    Region 10 (at Alma)

    Alma vs. Flint Powers

    Region 11 (at Fremont)

    Grand Rapids South Christian vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

    Region 12 (at Wayland Union)

    Benton Harbor vs. Hudsonville Unity

    Region 13 (at Marshall)

    Parma Western vs. Haslett

    Region 14 (at Milan)

    River Rouge vs. Dearborn Divine Child

    Region 15 (at Livonia Clarenceville)

    Ferndale vs. Harper Woods Chandler Park, 6:30

    Region 16 (at Imlay City)

    New Haven vs. Pontiac, 7:30

    Division 3

    Region 17 (at Sault Ste. Marie)

    Traverse City St. Francis vs. Iron Mountain

    Region 18 (at Houghton Lake)

    Oscoda vs. Sanford Meridian

    Region 19 (at Grand Rapids NorthPointe)

    Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Grandville Calvin

    Region 20 (at Watervliet)

    Cassopolis vs. Schoolcraft

    Region 21 (at Leslie)

    Dansville vs. Hanover-Horton, 6

    Region 22 (at Whitmore Lake)

    Erie-Mason vs. Detroit Loyola, 6:30

    Region 23 (at Sandusky)

    Detroit Edison vs. Madison Heights Madison

    Region 24 (at Bad Axe)

    Flint Beecher vs. Unionville-Sebewaing

    Division 4

    Region 25 (at Negaunee)

    Crystal Falls Forest Park vs. Dollar Bay

    Region 26 (at St. Ignace)

    Pellston vs. Cedarville, 6:30

    Region 27 (at Traverse City Central)

    Frankfort vs. Leland, 6

    Region 28 (at Kingston)

    Big Rapids Crossroads vs. Fulton

    Region 29 (at Mendon)

    Muskegon Heights Academy vs. Wyoming Tri-unity, 6

    Region 30 (at Fowler)

    Bellevue vs. Pittsford

    Region 31 (at Southfield Christian)

    Adrian Lenawee Christian vs. Southfield Christian

    Region 32 (at Auburn Hills Oakland Christian)

    Auburn Hills Oakland Christian vs. Genesee Christian

     

     

