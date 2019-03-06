Division 1
District 5 (at Hartland)
Hartland 43, Fenton 22
Howell 58, Holly 27
District 6 (at Lake Orion)
Rochester Adams 33, Romeo 30
Waterford Kettering 52, Clarkston 37
District 7 (at West Bloomfield)
Bloomfield Hills 56, North Farmington 47
West Bloomfield 55, Waterford Mott 31
District 8 (at Walled Lake Northern)
Walled Lake Northern 30, White Lake Lakeland 26
Walled Lake Western 63, Milford 20
District 17 (at Brighton)
Brighton 44, Dexter 22
South Lyon East 48, Ann Arbor Skyline 39
District 18 (at Novi)
Farmington Hills Mercy 58, Northville 49
Novi 39, Farmington 15
District 19 (at Ann Arbor Pioneer)
Ann Arbor Pioneer 55, Ypsilanti 28
Saline 59, Ann Arbor Huron 47
District 20 (at Wayne Memorial)
Plymouth 43, Canton 20
Wayne Memorial 71, Salem 26
District 21 (at Monroe)
Temperance Bedford 44, Monroe 31
Trenton 50, New Boston Huron 39
District 22 (at Allen Park)
Riverview 53, Lincoln Park 35
Wyandotte 43, Southgate Anderson 27
District 23 (at Dearborn Edsel Ford)
Detroit Cass Tech 69, Dearborn Edsel Ford 13
Detroit King 65, Detroit Western 21
District 24 (at Dearborn)
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 59, Redford Thurston 23
Livonia Churchill 33, Livonia Franklin 31
District 25 (at Detroit Mumford)
Detroit Mumford 73, Oak Park 42
Southfield A&T 73, Detroit Renaissance 53
District 26 (at Grosse Pointe North)
Grosse Pointe North 58, Eastpointe 17
Grosse Pointe South 66, Detroit East English 42
District 27 (at Warren Cousino)
Warren Cousino 58, Warren Regina 29
Warren Fitzgerald 39, Warren Woods Tower 19
District 28 (at Birmingham Marian)
Birmingham Marian 61, Berkley 13
Royal Oak 41, Birmingham Groves 22
District 29 (at Utica)
Troy 61, Utica Eisenhower 52
Utica 37, Rochester 18
District 30 (at Troy Athens)
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 43, Sterling Heights 29
Utica Ford 30, Troy Athens 29
District 31 (at St. Clair Shores Lakeview)
Fraser 45, Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse 34
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 52, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 13
District 32 (at Macomb L'Anse Creuse North)
Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 55, New Baltimore Anchor Bay 51
Port Huron Northern 58, Macomb Dakota 50
Division 2
District 53 (at Onsted)
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 44, Milan 34
Chelsea 26, Tecumseh 21
District 54 (at Carleton Airport)
Carleton Airport 60, Ida 39
Flat Rock 56, Dundee 16
District 55 (at Romulus Summit North)
Grosse Ile 68, Detroit Cesar Chavez 26
River Rouge 65, Romulus Summit North 33
District 56 (at Dearborn Henry Ford)
Dearborn Divine Child 69, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 30
Dearborn Henry Ford 68, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 31
District 57 (at Detroit CMA)
Livonia Clarenceville 44, Detroit Henry Ford 26
District 59 (at Harper Woods)
Detroit Edison 79, Harper Woods Chandler Park 49
Harper Woods 42, Detroit Osborn 38
District 60 (at Hazel Park)
Center Line 52, Madison Heights Lamphere 18
Warren Lincoln 44, Ferndale 41
District 61 (at Pontiac Notre Dame)
Detroit Country Day 76, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 46
Pontiac Notre Dame 47, Wixom St. Catherine 43
District 63 (at Armada)
Croswell-Lexington 45, Almont 18
Marysville vs. Yale, 7:30
District 64 (at Richmond)
Macomb Lutheran North 39, Richmond 28
St. Clair 40, Marine City 38
Division 3
District 85 (at Erie-Mason)
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 41, Blissfield 35
District 86 (at Ann Arbor Greenhills)
Ann Arbor Greenhills 56, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 17
District 89
Detroit Jalen Rose 2, Detroit Community 0 (forfeit)
Detroit Pershing 33, Detroit Central 22
District 90 (at Royal Oak Shrine)
Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett 34, Warren Michigan Collegiate 30
Royal Oak Shrine 38, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 21
District 91 (at Clinton Township Clintodale)
New Haven 41, Clinton Township Clintondale 37
Division 4
District 123 (at Detroit Southeastern)
Hope of Detroit 46, Detroit Southeastern 42
District 124 (at Clarkston Everest)
Clarkston Everest 40, Waterford Lakes 39
District 125 (at Sterling Heights Parkway)
Chesterfield Austin 36, Sterling Heights Parkway 26
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 35, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 33
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.