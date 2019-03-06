LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

 

 

Division 1

District 5 (at Hartland)

Hartland 43, Fenton 22

Howell 58, Holly 27

District 6 (at Lake Orion)

Rochester Adams 33, Romeo 30

Waterford Kettering 52, Clarkston 37

District 7 (at West Bloomfield)

Bloomfield Hills 56, North Farmington 47

West Bloomfield 55, Waterford Mott 31

District 8 (at Walled Lake Northern)

Walled Lake Northern 30, White Lake Lakeland 26

Walled Lake Western 63, Milford 20

District 17 (at Brighton)

Brighton 44, Dexter 22

South Lyon East 48, Ann Arbor Skyline 39

District 18 (at Novi)

Farmington Hills Mercy 58, Northville 49

Novi 39, Farmington 15

District 19 (at Ann Arbor Pioneer)

Ann Arbor Pioneer 55, Ypsilanti 28

Saline 59, Ann Arbor Huron 47

District 20 (at Wayne Memorial)

Plymouth 43, Canton 20

Wayne Memorial 71, Salem 26

District 21 (at Monroe)

Temperance Bedford 44, Monroe 31

Trenton 50, New Boston Huron 39

District 22 (at Allen Park)

Riverview 53, Lincoln Park 35

Wyandotte 43, Southgate Anderson 27

District 23 (at Dearborn Edsel Ford)

Detroit Cass Tech 69, Dearborn Edsel Ford 13

Detroit King 65, Detroit Western 21

District 24 (at Dearborn)

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 59, Redford Thurston 23

Livonia Churchill 33, Livonia Franklin 31

District 25 (at Detroit Mumford)

Detroit Mumford 73, Oak Park 42

Southfield A&T 73, Detroit Renaissance 53

District 26 (at Grosse Pointe North)

Grosse Pointe North 58, Eastpointe 17

Grosse Pointe South 66, Detroit East English 42

District 27 (at Warren Cousino)

Warren Cousino 58, Warren Regina 29

Warren Fitzgerald 39, Warren Woods Tower 19

District 28 (at Birmingham Marian)

Birmingham Marian 61, Berkley 13

Royal Oak 41, Birmingham Groves 22

District 29 (at Utica)

Troy 61, Utica Eisenhower 52

Utica 37, Rochester 18

District 30 (at Troy Athens)

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 43, Sterling Heights 29

Utica Ford 30, Troy Athens 29

District 31 (at St. Clair Shores Lakeview)

Fraser 45, Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse 34

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 52, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 13

District 32 (at Macomb L'Anse Creuse North)

Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 55, New Baltimore Anchor Bay 51

Port Huron Northern 58, Macomb Dakota 50

Division 2

District 53 (at Onsted)

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 44, Milan 34

Chelsea 26, Tecumseh 21

District 54 (at Carleton Airport)

Carleton Airport 60, Ida 39

Flat Rock 56, Dundee 16

District 55 (at Romulus Summit North)

Grosse Ile 68, Detroit Cesar Chavez 26

River Rouge 65, Romulus Summit North 33

District 56 (at Dearborn Henry Ford)

Dearborn Divine Child 69, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 30

Dearborn Henry Ford 68, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 31

District 57 (at Detroit CMA)

Livonia Clarenceville 44, Detroit Henry Ford 26

District 59 (at Harper Woods)

Detroit Edison 79, Harper Woods Chandler Park 49

Harper Woods 42, Detroit Osborn 38

District 60 (at Hazel Park)

Center Line 52, Madison Heights Lamphere 18

Warren Lincoln 44, Ferndale 41

District 61 (at Pontiac Notre Dame)

Detroit Country Day 76, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 46

Pontiac Notre Dame 47, Wixom St. Catherine 43

District 63 (at Armada)

Croswell-Lexington 45, Almont 18

Marysville vs. Yale, 7:30

District 64 (at Richmond)

Macomb Lutheran North 39, Richmond 28

St. Clair 40, Marine City 38

Division 3

District 85 (at Erie-Mason)

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 41, Blissfield 35

District 86 (at Ann Arbor Greenhills)

Ann Arbor Greenhills 56, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 17

District 89

Detroit Jalen Rose 2, Detroit Community 0 (forfeit)

Detroit Pershing 33, Detroit Central 22

District 90 (at Royal Oak Shrine)

Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett 34, Warren Michigan Collegiate 30

Royal Oak Shrine 38, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 21

District 91 (at Clinton Township Clintodale)

New Haven 41, Clinton Township Clintondale 37

Division 4

District 123 (at Detroit Southeastern)

Hope of Detroit 46, Detroit Southeastern 42

District 124 (at Clarkston Everest)

Clarkston Everest 40, Waterford Lakes 39

District 125 (at Sterling Heights Parkway)

Chesterfield Austin 36, Sterling Heights Parkway 26

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 35, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 33

